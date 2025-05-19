Everyone struggles with a rough patch in their relationship or the experience of drifting apart from their partner at some point in their life, but that doesn’t mean their connection is toxic or wrong. In fact, dealing with conflict, arguments, and tumultuous periods of a relationship and coming out on the other side stronger and more bonded is actually a sign of a truly healthy connection.

While we may be searching for the heartwarming behaviors and cute compliments from our spouses, the rare signs of a husband who will love you through every season, not just the good ones, aren’t always all that flashy. From remembering the little things to arguing with an aura of confidence and comfort, great husbands are sure to always show up, forever remaining reliable and truly supportive.

Here are 10 rare signs of a husband who will love you through every season, not just the good ones

1. He’s comfortable in arguments

By leveraging the art of active listening and embodying the traits of a truly emotionally intelligent man, a great husband will thrive in the good and bad moments in his relationship, whether he’s celebrating with his partner or navigating an intense conflict.

They understand that arguments have the power to bond partners, when they’re treated and engaged in with healthy behaviors like being vulnerable and listening intentionally. They don’t react to emotional expression with anger or defensiveness, they lean into discomfort and take accountability.

Couples who have healthier arguments and better conflict-resolution skills live longer lives, boast more balanced mental health, and even craft healthier, more fulfilling relationships, according to a study from the University of Georgia, which is why great husbands make an effort to treat conflict with grace, empathy, and understanding.

2. He doesn’t try to fix you

Even when your emotions are complex or intense, a great husband will make an effort to sit with them, support you, and avoid trying to fix your struggles. Unsolicited advice and solutions when a partner is just seeking emotional support can feel dismissive and invalidating when you really just want to be heard.

Active listening is one of the rare signs of a husband who will love you through every season, not because they're never speaking, but because they know how to make their partner feel heard. This practice of active listening promotes deeper intimacy between couples, even when things are tough or they’re going through a rough patch.

3. He always defends you

When you’re not around, even when you’re going through a rough patch or dealing with unresolved conflict, a partner who truly loves you will always speak highly of you to other people. They know the key to harboring healthy communication is to bring up concerns and frustrations with your partner, not in gossipy situations with friends and even family you may not trust to simply listen.

Resentment is fueled by partners who consistently avoid vulnerability together, only to turn around and gossip about their relationship to friends and family. Of course, seeking advice and venting to friends is completely normal, but going behind a partner’s back and refusing to have conversations with them about the same frustrations isn’t helping anyone to feel heard and valued.

4. He remembers the little things

Remembering the little things, like his partner’s favorite coffee order or their favorite meal, is something that’s often overlooked in relationships, but tends to mean the most. Our relationships aren’t defined by the big moments, like an engagement or an anniversary, but all of the daily habits, routines, and behaviors we do to show up for our partners in every passing moment.

A husband who commits to learning about his partner as they grow together and remembering the little things will love you through every season, not just the good ones. When you’re struggling, he knows what will make you feel better. When things are stressful and chaotic in life, he knows how to bring you two closer together.

5. He shares burdens and successes

When you’re having a hard day or need support, a great husband will shift his workload to help you manage responsibilities, chores, and even emotional labor. It’s one of the rare signs of a husband who will love you through every season, not just the good ones. He’s willing to help, love, and support you, even when he’s stressed and overwhelmed, too.

Not everything in a relationship or in life is going to be easy or comfortable, which is why having a partner who’s willing to ride through the struggles without bailing is essential. You should feel confident that no matter how bad the conflict, how stressful the situation, or how demanding life gets, your partner will always be there.

6. He admits when he’s wrong

Defensiveness and failing to take accountability can be harmful to relationships, which is a man who’s willing to lean into vulnerability and own up to his mistakes is one of the rare signs of a husband who will love you through every season, not just the good ones.

Even when it’s uncomfortable, he’s willing to take accountability, rather than resort to anger, defensiveness, or avoidance to suppress his discomfort. The key to maintaining a meaningful relationship and growing together as partners is communication. If you can’t own up to your mistakes, talk through a path forward, and be honest, there’s no relationship to maintain.

7. He doesn’t have unrealistic expectations

Whether it’s toward your appearance, the relationship dynamic, or choices you make together, a husband who truly loves you and will continue loving you through the ups and the downs will never hold you to unrealistic expectations or standards. He prioritizes open and honest communication, so when he does need to express his needs or respect a boundary from his partner, it’s not a surprise.

When it comes to setting expectations in a relationship, they need to be clear, communicated, and realistic. Nobody is a mind reader, so don’t expect your partner to respect boundaries and live up to expectations that you’ve never communicated.

8. He makes quiet sacrifices

Making too many sacrifices or expecting something in return from your partner after giving something up for the relationship tends to spark resentment, according to therapist Robert Taibbi. However, there’s a delicate balance to making sacrifices and compromising in a relationship that’s essential to both partner’s well-being.

A man who is willing to make sacrifices, not all of the time, but when they know the relationship and their partner will benefit from them, is one of the rare signs of a husband who will love you through every season, not just the good ones. They know that relationships go through swings of up and down and that their partner will sometimes need them to step up, take on different responsibilities and roles, and occasionally make sacrifices.

9. He grows with you

According to relationship coach Michelle Shahbazyan, long-term partners either grow together or drift apart, depending on how often they’re willing to compromise, communicate, and commit. A husband who is in it for the long haul, through the ups and the downs, will make an effort to grow with you, celebrating your wins, planning a future together, and making little sacrifices that benefit the both of you.

Even when it’s uncomfortable, they’re willing to show up and support you, communicating openly about concerns, crafting a growth-oriented path forward, and being vulnerable, even when it’s not fun or easy.

10. He doesn’t feel entitled to anything

Transactional relationships where people only feel deserving of love when they have something to offer have the ability to sabotage healthy couples and spark resentment between partners. That’s exactly why one of the rare signs of a husband who will love you through every season, not just the good ones, is one that doesn’t feel entitled to their partner’s time or energy.

If they provide guidance, help with chores, or even make a small sacrifice to be there for his partner, he doesn’t expect anything in return. He knows that relationships aren’t always 50/50, but sometimes 90/10 or 60/40 when one person needs a bit more support.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.