One Powerful Attraction Secret That Works Like A Charm, According To Psychology

Why this one secret is the best attraction potion, and can help you find love.

Last updated on Nov 06, 2024

Woman knows the crazy powerful attraction secret that works every time.
So many of us are looking for an attraction secret that can draw a potential soulmate our way. Are you jealous when you hear that another one of your friends has found and married their soulmate? Do you wonder why her and not me? 

Do you congratulate them, but your heart secretly aches because you are still alone? Do you wonder if you've missed your chance at true love, that there must be something wrong with you? I get it. When I recently conducted a wedding ceremony last month, I saw singles in the crowd with the "I wish this was me" look on their faces. 

While soulmates might seem like a fantasy, they're something most people believe in. According to a YouGov survey, 60% of Americans believe in the concept of soulmates.

Weddings are notoriously good at making single people feel lonely, even if they are truly happy for the bride and groom. The bride in that wedding used lots of tricks to keep her love vibe up and humming, even though she dated a string of kooky characters on her way to Micah.  

Attract Your Soulmate By Doing This One Thing Every Day

Jeanice leaned on her personal strategies to keep her mood upbeat despite obstacles, and it worked for her. Her number one resource? Laughter. 

This girl has a wicked sense of humor and even does a little standup if coaxed just right. Of course, it might take a couple of shots of liquid courage, but that just makes her funnier. Research from 2016 even states that laughter has serious positive physiological effects.

So what does that have to do with you? Everything. Look, I know you are tired of looking, dating, and settling, and I know you wanted your soulmate yesterday, and you're getting tired of seeing so many couples on your Instagram feed. 

There's a powerful attraction secret that always works like a charm.

Attract Your Soulmate By Doing This One Thing Every Day

The attraction secret is to laugh more. Seriously, every day find something to laugh at. Do it every day for 21 days. It will help if you have friends sending funny videos for you to watch, and if you laugh, share them. 

Even the Bible says "A merry heart doeth good like a medicine." I encourage you to watch a funny video and try not to laugh. It is messy and inconvenient to live with another human being, and that's the truth. 

Without a sense of humor and a lot of laughing, people are less attracted to you, and any soulmate match becomes strained. 

Join the movement and laugh every day for 21 days. According to research from Arizona State University, people find humor in a potential partner very attractive because it shows someone has creative ingenuity. 

So there you have it, humor is very, very attractive. Don't forget that.

Catherine Behan is a highly educated dating coach, freelance writer, and editor. She currently works as a Law of Attraction and Success Coach, where she leverages her expertise in EFT to help people attract abundance into their lives. 

