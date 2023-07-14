Romance is infinitely more satisfying when it stimulates the body AND mind. But finding a brainy boy toy in a sea of dullards can be more daunting than organic chemistry.

We've pinpointed the precise geographic coordinates most favorable to meeting an intelligent male specimen.

In other words, we found the best spots to score your very own smarty-pants.

Here are 5 places to meet a smart guy:

1. Mensa testing day

Why make things hard on yourself? Use a foolproof method for meeting a legitimate brainiac — head on over to a Mensa meeting. Sure, men claim to be geniuses all the time. But this is the only place where they actually have the test scores to prove it.

When only the best and brightest will do, let Mensa be your matchmaker. Sign up for the annual Mensa Testing Day. While you can take the test anytime, this is a great event for mixing with smart-minded men. Even if you don't officially make it into Mensa, you might just make it with a Mensa man!

And Mensa meetings are definitely a man market. According to Catherine Barney, communications director for American Mensa, membership is roughly 65 percent male and 35 percent female. "It's very common for people to meet their spouses at a Mensa function," she says. What smart cookies!

2. Online, of course

You can almost always find a masculinus intelligentus lurking in its natural habitat: the interweb.

You'll find every species of boy geniuses on dating apps but try this great, geeky site.

For Ivy geeks: RightStuffDating.com (You must be a student, professor, or have graduated from a list of "excellent" colleges and universities.

3. Boulder, Colorado

According to Forbes, Boulder wins the prize for the smartest city in the United States. You're sure to get a Rocky Mountain mental high after meeting the smart men roaming here.

If you can't make it to brilliant Boulder, drop by these other cities that made the top ten:

Ithaca, N.Y.

Washington, D.C.

Ames, Iowa

Ann Arbor, Mich.

Iowa City, Iowa

Corvallis, Ore.

Lawrence, Kan.

Boston / Cambridge, Mass.

San Francisco, Calif.

Also according to Forbes, the common denominator among smart cities is that they all host colleges: "A high quality of life causes the young and college educated, in their first few years out of school, to flock to these places, as they are the demographic with the most freedom and mobility to move to the places that are the most desirable."

Most desirable, indeed.

4. University of love

Speaking of college, there are few better places to lure a learned man than from atop an ivory tower.

Volunteer for your university's alum events, attend lectures or concerts at your nearest college or sign up for a course of any sort (the more advanced the better). You'll find intelligence is in the air — and the men — when you head back to school.

You can even take things to the cougar level by crashing a med school party or engineering undergrad ball.

Because the only thing better than meeting a brilliant man is meeting a brilliant younger man.

5. The game room

Can we have smart, attractive men for $2,000?

Finding intelligent men to date doesn't have to be a chore. In fact, it can be all fun and games. Smart guys are drawn to puzzles and other mental challenges. So hit your neighborhood bar's trivia night and impress him with your knowledge of colonial American history. O

r start your own board game night and ask your friends to each bring one smart, single man. Or sign up for Facebook's (official) Scrabble application, and show your new brilliant beau how to spell s-e-x-y.

You'll be swimming in the brainy end of the dating pool in no time. Come on in, the H2O is fine!

Carrie Seim is a freelance writer who has contributed to the New York Post, Cosmopolitan, the Tyra Banks Show, BettyConfidential, GuySpeak, and more.