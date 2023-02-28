I get it. There's a reason they put Fabio on the cover of romance novels and not Bill Gates. But hear me out (he wheezed, between puffs of his inhaler).

Despite what pop culture would have you believe, not every nerd is a walking Asperger's case study made out of pure, unalloyed frailty and whatever the opposite of machismo is.

A geek is simply a person who unashamedly loves an obscure topic or hobby.

Did you know Vin Diesel is SUPER into Dungeons and Dragons? Like, has-played-it-for-20-years into it? He's exactly the kind of guy you don't think of when you conjure the mental image of a nerd.

What else could you be missing out on?

Here are 6 legit reasons smart, geeky men make better lovers:

1. He's totally down for roleplaying

So many dudes are into the sexy nurse or French maid fantasy but are suddenly hesitant to play dress up when it's their turn. Ever hear of a little term called cosplay?

Pretending to be someone else is the nerd's favorite pastime. And the words "fantasy" and "roleplay" alone are enough to pique his interest.

2. He'll get you some of that well-read dirty talk

Let him fill you with his huge, throbbing vocabulary. Have you ever read the books Game of Thrones is based on? There are more pages devoted to boning than an issue of Playboy.

What I'm trying to say is, homie's got an illicit lexicon.

3. He loves to learn ... your body included

Geeks possess so much knowledge because they crave it. That doesn't stop when it concerns what makes your toes curl.

Your vagina's not more complicated than a Rubik's cube, and he can solve that in 30 seconds. Imagine when he sets his mind to blow yours.

4. Video games have taught him "finger dexterity"

Seriously. Twenty years of mastering PlayStation makes it easy for him to find the cheat code to your G-spot. If he knows his way around a controller, I'm pretty sure he can figure out how to press all the right buttons on you.

5. Against all odds, glasses are totally hot now

We've come a long way, but our blind brethren the hipsters have paved the way for us four-eyes. Glasses used to get you picked on in school. Now, they're the ultimate accessory. Plus, he can do that totally bad-a** dramatic removal that always happens in movies.

6. Type-B personalities are all about pleasing you

It's OK to be a little selfish in the bedroom, especially with someone who's more of a "giver." Geeks tend to be more passive, and as such, we gain pleasure from getting YOU off.

What can I say ... treat yo self.

Bob Alaburda is a senior editor at dvm360. His work has appeared in the Huffington Post, Ravishly, and more.