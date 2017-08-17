11 Signs He's Already Fed Up With You (And Nearly Done With Your Relationship)

He might be emotionally checked out.

At one point or another, almost everyone has been in a relationship where they are just over it. It could be a friendship, a family connection, or a romantic connection that has just gone sour, but whatever kind of relationship it is, you know it’s just awful.

In most cases, when we get fed up with a person, we tend to want to walk away. From what I’ve seen, though, most do not. When this happens, people will either wait for the relationship to die naturally or wait until it’s more convenient for them to leave the other party behind.

If you're on the receiving end of this, you might want some signs he doesn't want a relationship with you anymore so you don't end up holding on for no reason.

The funny thing about being fed up with someone is that you often don’t realize how well you hide it. Or, rather, I always found it strange how often people are blindsided when they hear that their partner is done with them.

Are you worried that you’ve ticked them off to the point of no return? These are the signs he doesn't want a relationship with you.

1. He's distant.

Any sort of affectionate display or discussion seems to annoy him, repulse him, or anger him. When someone is really sick of a person, they don’t want to see that person. They don’t want snuggle up to that person and they may even be just on the verge of snapping at that person. This is because they are sick of seeing them or even having to speak to them.

If you’ve become an obvious source of annoyance, he’s probably fed up with having you around.

2. He jokes about hurting you.

I’m a firm believer that a person’s jokes tell what is really on their mind. If he’s regularly joking about hitting you or leaving you, then there’s a good chance that he’s really pissed off with you to the point that he’s regularly thinking of hurting you.

3. You feel uneasy around him.

You feel like you have to tiptoe around him in order to keep the relationship going. A good way to figure out if he’s fed up with you is to check your gut feeling. If you get the feeling like you need to handle everything with care just to keep him from leaving or exploding, then it’s pretty likely that he’s fed up.

4. He's not communicating.

He used to complain or try to talk about issues in the relationship, but now, he’s stopped.

Most girls I’ve met see the sudden end to complaining as a good thing, but it’s often a sign that the relationship died. If a guy is trying to talk to you about something that is seriously bothering, he still believes that the relationship can be salvaged.

If he stops trying to discuss it or attempt to make it better, it’s because he’s done trying to make it better and because he’s checked out of the relationship like last night’s hotel stay.

5. He has an icy demeanor.

Ever have to deal with someone that you hated? If so, you already probably knew that it’s really hard not to be cold towards them. If he’s got an icy disposition towards you these days, it could be one of the signs he's tired of you.

6. He got selfish.

Generally speaking, when a guy is totally done with a relationship, the relationship starts becoming all about him. He will only talk to you when it’s convenient for you, he will probably get super selfish in bed, and you will drop to his last priority. This means that if you’re constantly feeling like you’re putting in all the effort, it’s probably because he’s over it.

7. He now rages at you without warning.

Does he regularly lash out in anger of the littlest of things? This isn’t a good sign. At best, he’s fed up with you and the relationship. At worst, you’re dealing with an abuser. Either way, it’s time to call it quits.

8. If you try to approach him about his behavior, you get stonewalled or he explodes.

A guy who still wants a relationship to exist will talk things out and do what he can to make sure that you two make it through. A guy who is totally fed up with you, on the other hand, will not. The reason why is because he will not see any use in talking to you about it anymore.

If you can’t get any answers out of him, it’s a sign that the relationship needs to come to a close.

9. His friends, who once were cordial to you, have started to get really hateful towards you.

This is a very, very bad sign. When this happens, it means that he’s been venting to his friends about you, and what he’s been saying about you isn’t the least bit nice.

When this happens, your relations with his friends are permanently wrecked and that means the relationship between the two of you probably won’t be salvageable anytime soon.

10. He's spending less time with you.

It used to be that you were joined at the hip. Nowadays, it’s anything but! You literally have to fight to get him to reply to you via text, and he constantly cancels dates at the last minute. Sound familiar? If so, it’s a sign that he’s over you.

11. He’s asked for space.

We all know what this means, and I shouldn’t have to tell you. Space never means that he’s a happy camper and it means that you’re most likely going to have permanent time apart.

