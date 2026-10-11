People Who Are Settling For Someone Usually Say 11 Mildly Miserable Phrases In Casual Conversation

Settling often hides in everyday moments when your desires are ignored, and you begrudgingly compromise anyway. Someone may know in their heart that the relationship doesn't align with their deepest values or needs, but they lack the courage to say that "just okay" isn't enough. If you use these excuses often, you might be settling for the bare minimum instead of the kind of love you truly crave.

People who are basically just settling often say these miserable things:

1. 'It's not perfect, but no relationship is'

fizkes | Shutterstock

People who bring up toxicity in other relationships to make their own seem less challenging are settling for far less than they imagined in a partner. Instead of maintaining high standards and expectations, they've minimized red flags and sacrificed genuine happiness by treating dysfunction as normal. No relationship is flawless, but we are still entitled to a real connection with someone who loves us enough to understand our needs.

Using this excuse rationalizes staying in a situation where your desires aren't being met. It makes everyone, and you, believe that emotional discomfort is just part of the relationship package. Instead of addressing the issue head-on, you've decided to gaslight yourself into believing everything is fine, while suffering in silence.

Advertisement

2. 'At least they don't cheat on me'

Liza Summer | Pexels

People who have decided to stay in unhappy relationships use physical abuse and infidelity as the measuring stick that determines whether they should stay or go. They believe that as long as a person is not engaging in those things, they can stomach any other dysfunction. A person who does not make themselves emotionally available to you or mentally checks out of the relationship does just as much damage as an abuser or serial cheater.

Using this phrase to justify your partner not showing up in the relationship reflects how your own trauma, fear of being alone, and past toxic relationships have lowered your standards. It suggests that, although you genuinely desire emotional connection, you are willing to settle for basic decency.

Advertisement

3. 'I've already invested a lot of time into this'

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

The sunk cost fallacy is the belief that once you've invested significant time in something, you must see it through. So instead of cutting your losses, you keep pouring energy into a situation that will never pay off. You feel obligated to stay because you have given years of your life, money, and emotional energy to a relationship that might never turn out the way you want.

People stay in stagnant or unfulfilling romances long after the love has lost its shine because their fear of starting over outweighs their faith that something better is out there for them. They believe the dating pool is all washed up and would rather stay with the devil they know than venture into the unknown.

Advertisement

4. 'On paper, they're perfect'

Liza Summer | Pexels

Everyone knows an amazing resume doesn't necessarily mean a great employee. Just because someone can package themselves perfectly doesn't mean they're the ideal mate for you. When you settle for someone who checks all the superficial boxes but lacks the intangible qualities you want, you make a head-over-heart decision and let logic take a back seat to true love and chemistry.

Someone who looks like a great match on paper usually has the right job, background, and looks. They match the pre-qualifying characteristics that you want in a partner, but those are just surface-level traits. You might still crave emotional connection or passion, but know that getting it from them is like trying to get blood from a turnip. So, you settle for good enough and put on a happy face.

Advertisement

5. 'It could be worse'

Keira Burton | Pexels

This, again, is one of those classic settling statements. You have set aside what you really want in a partner and downplay your dissatisfaction by comparing your relationship to ones you perceive as worse. When you start comparing your love life to how bad it could be instead of how great it could become, you've officially lost the plot.

Instead of recognizing that the world has billions of people and that what one man or woman won't do, another will, you have decided there are very few fish in the sea, so you're hanging on to the one you've got. Believing that real love is rare and hard to get is scarcity thinking, and it does neither of you any favors.

Advertisement

6. 'Nobody gets everything they want in a partner'

IvanJekic | Getty Images

People who have settled in their relationship have resigned themselves to the idea that they can't have a perfect partner. While very true, when considering a relationship, there are "must-haves" and "nice-to-haves." The former are not up for debate or compromise. They are standards or traits a prospective partner must have to move toward a committed relationship with you.

Deal-breakers might include communication, respect, trust, loyalty, or boundaries. But you know who you are; you know exactly what does and doesn't work for you, and you won't accept less. Compromise is a significant part of any romantic relationship, but don't confuse it with chronic dissatisfaction. Suppressing what you really want just to say you have someone keeps the peace at your expense and keeps change at bay.

Advertisement

7. 'We've just grown apart'

Alex Green | Pexels

Many people in long-term relationships learn to adjust their needs to fit the dynamics. They've become accustomed to passing by their partner like two ships in the night. They are comfortable because the lack of affection or communication has become the norm. They know what they'll get from their other half, and as long as it stays that way, they can deal with it.

People who won't settle for less know a real connection matters far more than comfort. They don't want a relationship that feels more like roommates than romantic lovers. Emotional and physical intimacy is low or nonexistent. But for those who don't want to take a leap of faith, the familiar routine feels much easier than confronting the uncomfortable truth.

Advertisement

8. 'I don't believe in soulmates anyway'

DimaBerlin | Shutterstock

People who believe in soulmates usually have found theirs. People who settle for a placeholder protect their feelings by telling themselves, and everyone who will listen, that not having the kind of love most of us dreamed of is okay because it doesn't exist. If you can convince yourself it won't get any better, why on earth would you strive for more?

This sad justification gives people who have taken less than they wanted in a partner a good reason not to reach for a deeper connection. It's a sign that they are disillusioned about the prospect of meeting the love of their life. This defense mechanism helps avoid vulnerability by hoping for something more and attempting to prevent the risk of being let down.

Advertisement

9. 'At least they're better than my ex'

Pixel-Shot | Shutterstock

Your ex is an ex for a reason. Comparing your current partner to them because they are slightly better, but not exactly what you want, is not love. It just means that you have decided to settle for a relative improvement instead of genuine happiness. The bar is almost on the ground, and anyone who isn't as bad as the person you left behind feels like an upgrade.

This excuse is born out of your unresolved pain and trauma. You are so relieved to be out of the toxic relationship you were trapped in, and your new requirements are anything but that. That's why you need time to get grounded after leaving a relationship. You need to heal so you don't bring old baggage into new love. Base your relationship choices on your deepest desires, not on proving you can do better than the last person.

Advertisement

10. 'I'm not getting any younger'

Nicola Barts | Pexels

Age is one of the most common reasons people settle into relationships that don't meet their needs. They hear the tick-tock of their biological clock, and if they can find someone willing to give them the bare minimum, they take it. As people get older, the pressure of time outweighs true compatibility. They need somebody, anybody, to make sure they don't live out the rest of their days alone.

People intent on getting the person they want know age is just a number. People find love at all stages of life, and it's never too late. Whether it's the fear of aging alone or societal expectations, people who use age to justify settling don't have the patience to wait for their true love. They will take a lukewarm relationship and ride it out just to have a warm body next to them.

Advertisement

11. 'It's fine'

Galina Zhigalova | Canva

When people tell you something unappealing is fine, you can rest assured they are not enthusiastic about it, but have settled because they don't think they will ever find more. They minimize their disappointment to avoid confrontation and convince themselves that as long as they aren't arguing, cheating, or physically fighting, they shouldn't expect more.

But just underneath that "fine" exterior lies boredom, loneliness, emotional starvation, and a longing for someone who makes them light up. They want to feel happy and connected with their partner, but instead they're anxiously attached to someone they were likely never meant to be with.

NyRee Ausler is a Seattle, Washington, writer and author of seven books. She writes lifestyle and human-interest stories that offer informative, actionable guidance on relationships, enlightenment, and self-discovery.