You'll Know You've Found A Truly Great Partner If They Naturally Do 6 Things

When clothes or shoes don't fit, you can exchange it for something different. But you can't do that with relationships.

If we end up with someone we don't mesh with, it isn't a simple thing to end the relationship. But for people who choose great relationships, they'll notice that their partner naturally does things that assure them they made the right decision to be together.

A truly great partner will naturally do these things

1. They refuse to gossip about people behind their back

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Gossiping is trash-talking somebody who isn't in the room. When someone is gossiping to you about someone else, you can count on it that this person talks poorly about you as well when you're not there.

When folks are gossipy, the people in their lives share less and less with them out of fear that their troubles will become water cooler talk.

But a truly wonderful partner doesn't gossip to you, nor do they gossip about you. They know that their accountability depends on how trustworthy they are, and they aren't willing to risk that.

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2. They don't complain

When people complain about everything in their relationships, from the weather to their home or even their money situation, they turn their partner off. People can handle only so much complaining until it puts them in a bad mood and changes their perception of you.

People end up in a downward spiral and view life in general as negative, making it difficult to find joy in anything. But when you have a partner by your side who chooses to problem-solve instead of complain, it sets the tone for the relationship.

As licensed social worker Dr. Jenni Schulz said, "Living with a spouse who seems to always find something to complain about can be exhausting... Complaints, whether big or small, can weigh on you and leave you feeling frustrated or drained... it's easy to feel overwhelmed, even in the best of relationships."

3. They avoid getting sucked into drama

It's one thing for people to come home and vent to their partner about all the drama in their friend group, but it's another for that person to get involved in the drama themselves.

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Good partners don't get involved in drama, whether it's their own or through their friends. Instead, they choose friends who lift them up and help them grow, not put them down.

They understand those are the people they can count on. So, even if they'll lend a listening ear to some good gossip in the friend group, they're quick to remove themselves when it gets too close.

4. They accept when the answer is 'no'

A good relationship is built on trust and respect. That means openly communicating and being empathetic, especially when one person sets boundaries.

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Instead of continuing to press and push, a great partner accepts "no" as an answer. Having personal boundaries is healthy, a person like this knows where their partner stands, respecting their decision either way.

5. They love to laugh

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When people make a mistake, they want to disappear and may even feel shame. But in a relationship with someone who is a truly great person and partner, they won't judge.

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Instead, they show a different perspective by laughing at their actions or the actions of others. They know how freeing it can feel when they don't take life so seriously, and they want to help the person they love do just that.

Not only does it make their partner feel better, but it's actually the secret to a long, healthy relationship. And there's nothing better than that.

6. They're let go of people who hold them down

Sometimes, we may not notice when we've outgrown a relationship or friendship. But a good partner knows when to let go of people who bring toxicity into their life and, as a result, into their partner's life.

It might be a friend of them as a couple or even their partner's loved ones, but no matter who it is, they don't let that person stick around if they're causing harm. They know when to cut off contact so they can thrive.

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Letting go may seem harsh, but they see the benefit of cutting people out who always talk negatively or offer no support. It's self-preservation. We all need a listening ear, and if the people in their life can't do that, they're comfortable giving that up for the betterment of themselves and their relationship.

Ellen Nyland is a certified life coach, career advisor, and the author of "Life is Great, Even When it Sucks." Her work focuses on helping people grow and get out of their comfort zones.