Deeply Happy Couples Make It A Point To Do 4 Things On A Regular Basis

Despite some couples fearing that they're going to fall out of love, preventing that decline requires couples to be willing to adapt and address challenges head-on.

But no matter how long two people have been together, staying deep in love is a daily effort. Not all relationships fizzle out over time, and healthy couples are proof of that. When deeply happy couples stay in love, it's because they do certain things every single day.

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Truly, deeply happy couple do these things on a daily basis

1. They make their partner a priority

Gary Barnes | Pexels

Remember how thoughtful you once were about your partner's needs and wants? You wanted to surprise them and make them excited. But the best thing you can do in a relationship is make their happiness a priority.

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When someone feels happy because of you, they shower good thoughts and feelings back onto you. And when couples keep this up, those butterflies they felt in the early days of being together start to come back.

Truly happy couples break toxic patterns and instead tune into what they like about each other, not what they can't stand. They think about what they say or do before reacting, and put more effort into the things they do for one another. In the end, the little details matter most.

2. They prioritize mental and emotional intimacy

Intimacy in relationships isn't just physical things like holding hands or going to bed together. Intimacy is also emotional and mental.

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Emotional intimacy is things like sharing your feelings with your partner or feeling completely safe when they're around. Mental intimacy involves having deep conversations or sparking intellectual curiosity in a safe space.

Couples who make intimacy an important part of their relationship are actually happier. Because although physical intimacy is important as well, this lets couples build trust and go deeper in their relationship.

According to psychologist Cara Gardenswartz, "Emotional intimacy is the cornerstone of a strong, lasting relationship. It fosters a deep connection that transcends physical attraction, allowing couples to navigate challenges together with empathy, trust, and mutual respect."

Not only that, but couples can improve their own well-being, as well as the longevity of their relationship. "Investing in emotional intimacy is not just about maintaining a relationship; it's about enriching it, ensuring that both partners feel valued, understood, and loved in every aspect of their lives," Gardenswartz concluded.

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3. They add humor and fun to their relationship

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By making sure to laugh with your partner and connect with them on adventures or time spent doing things you both love, you're making your relationship an overall positive experience. After all, it's easy to forget to let go and just have fun with one another.

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When one partner is being wishy-washy and indecisive about what to do, the other can take the reins and do something exciting. It's this spontaneity that keeps couples deeply happy. After all, what's the point of being alive if you can't enjoy it while you're here?

Humor and jokes can go a long way and are good for a person's mental health as well. But incorporating humor into a relationship isn't just about having a good time.

In fact, it's a valuable strategy for building emotional bonds and creating a lasting connection. And as a study published in Personal Relationships found, couples who are playful together report higher levels of relationship satisfaction and perceive their relationships as more positive and stable.

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4. They treat their partner like the most interesting person in the world

Attention in the present moment is where all of your power lies. Not in the past, not in the future. And for people who make their partner feel like the most important person in the world to them, they're sure to have a happy relationship.

Unhappy couples tend to be constantly distracted. When they're at dinner and writing emails, their attention is so split that they neglect their partner. But they can fix this and deepen the connection they have.

When you decide that your partner is the most interesting person in your life and give them your undivided attention, you're showing just how much you value not just your partner but your relationship as well.

As it turns out, people desire unique treatment from their partners, even more than general generosity, which can significantly contribute to relationship satisfaction. Couples who respect and admire each other often see their partner as a source of support. They take pride in their unique paths, creating a sense of shared purpose and depth.

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By being on the journey together, each partner becomes someone they, themselves, want to find interesting, too.

Samantha Benigno is a scientist, educator, psychotherapist, and former senior clinical coach, and has received training in modalities of treatment that include CBT and MBCT, DBT, biofeedback, yoga therapy, and hypnosis.