People With Remarkable Minds Usually Say 8 Phrases In Most Conversations

Having a remarkable mind is about a lot more than just being smart. It’s also about having an open mind and thinking differently from most people.

These people know they aren’t always right and are always willing to consider other perspectives. Since they think differently, they usually speak differently, too.

If someone says these phrases often, they probably have a remarkable and unbiased mind:

1. ‘I could be wrong’

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Admitting when you’re wrong can feel nearly impossible sometimes. We all identify with our beliefs very strongly, so we feel like we need to defend them, even if we take it too far.

Most people become defensive when they learn something new that challenges what they already believed. They can’t open their minds to other possibilities because it feels threatening.

That’s where people with remarkable minds differ. They don’t think they know everything, and they’re open to new information. Being wrong doesn’t scare them.

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2. ‘There are two sides to everything’

There’s really no issue in the world that could be reduced to just right or wrong with nothing in between. Still, many people give in to black-and-white thinking, leaving no room for any nuance.

People with remarkable minds know nothing is that simple. They see at least two sides to everything, no matter how basic it seems. This makes them slower to jump to conclusions and helps them keep an open mind around people they don’t agree with.

3. ‘I changed my mind’

Changing your mind is pretty similar to admitting you’re wrong because nobody really wants to do it. It takes real brain power to change your mind, and a lot of people simply don’t want to put that much effort into it, especially when there’s a chance they could already be right.

But others are willing to do the work, which is part of what makes their minds so remarkable in the first place. On top of being able to accept when they’re wrong, they also have the mental flexibility they need to realize when that’s the case.

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4. ‘What are the facts?’

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Everyone learns about the difference between facts and opinions when they’re really young. The problem is there are a lot of people who seem to have forgotten that lesson over time.

It’s easy to overlook facts when you have strong feelings about something. And being told you’re wrong can feel more like emotional invalidation than a simple statement of fact.

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This is why it’s helpful to consciously think about what the facts are and separate them from any personal feelings. It takes someone with a rare mind to care enough to do that.

5. ‘I’m not sure yet’

There aren’t many people who are confident enough to say they aren’t sure. We live in a world that usually encourages everyone to make immediate decisions and stand by them. It’s like existing in the unknown is unacceptable.

Living that way makes people really judgmental because they won’t look beyond their limited perspective. People who have remarkable minds do their best to avoid that. Even though not knowing can be unpopular, they’d rather do that than be too hasty.

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6. ‘Let me think about it’

We can get almost anything we want instantly now, so we’ve gotten used to the idea that we should be ready to give our opinions instantly, too. Thinking is something people don’t take the time to do anymore.

Career and personal coach Marty Nemko, PhD, explained how dangerous that can be. “We tend to just put one foot in front of the other and before we know it, years have passed, and we’re in that same career, relationships, or have the same approach to living, when thinking-time might have helped us realize that we need a change, perhaps a major one,” he said.

Time is precious, but people with incredible minds are willing to use it to think things through. That’s how they feel at peace with the things they do.

7. ‘I see your point’

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The interesting thing about telling someone you see their point is that it doesn’t mean you agree with them. Instead, it means you understand their perspective, which feels really validating.

Not every disagreement needs to lead to a huge fight, especially when the other person’s point of view makes sense. People with really brilliant minds don’t feel like they have to agree with others to see where they’re coming from. They’re able to hold space for two truths at the same time.

8. ‘I don’t know’

There aren’t many people who feel comfortable admitting they don’t have all the answers, which is what makes people who have remarkable minds stand out. They don’t try to pretend to be more knowledgeable than they actually are just to impress others.

Having this level of intellectual humility is a huge advantage because it means they’ll be more likely to continue learning in the future. After all, someone who knows everything doesn’t have anything left to learn, so they can’t keep growing.

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Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.