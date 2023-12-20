Plus: A three-step cure for it.
By Catherine Behan — Last updated on Dec 20, 2023
Photo: F01 PHOTO / Shutterstock
Do you obsess over his life and spend no time living your own?
You could be suffering from Post Romantic Stress Disorder (P.R.S.D.)
If you struggle to move on, even though you know there is no way you will ever go back to him, there is a way out. But first, here are some signs that P.R.S.D. is running the show in your mind and heart.
RELATED: The Sentence That Finally Ended 23 Years Of Pining Over My Ex
Here are 10 painful signs you have Post-Romantic Stress Disorder:
1. You keep his number in your cell phone, “just in case.”
2. You accept his offers for something casual
3. You blame yourself for not being good enough for him
4. You continually ask the pointless question, “What did I do wrong?”
5. You have difficulty focusing on work or school
6. Your addictions are kicking up.
Are you eating the wrong stuff? Too much shopping?
7. You refuse to date, be introduced to new romantic prospects, or identify yourself as single
8. You secretly wish it wasn't over and fantasize about re-uniting
9. You're unaware of how much time has gone by since your breakup
Exactly how long has it been?
10. You hold onto gifts and romantic items from your past relationship
What if I told you that there was a logical reason that you are feeling the way you are?
RELATED: 7 Questions To Ask Yourself If You Legitimately Want To Find Love
Plus...what if I told you that your brain is keeping you in a holding pattern of pain?
What? Yes…it is true. Breaking up opens the floodgates of brain chemicals designed to protect you and these chemicals control your emotional well-being. Curious?
Ever heard of Fight or Flight?
The biological urge to run for your life or fight the fearsome foe is so deeply ingrained in your genetics that you need to outsmart your own brain to get over lost love.
Is there truly a Post Romantic Stress Disorder? It may not be an official title but after speaking to hundreds and hundreds of women in the throes of horrific heartbreak, I see a definite pattern. If you are ready to take action, here are three scientifically proven steps to disconnect you from your ex for good.
Here is the 3-step cure for Post-Romantic Stress Disorder:
1. Be brutally honest with yourself
Exactly how long has it been since the breakup? Say it out loud. “It has been _____________since I broke up.” Good. Many times simply acknowledging the truth of time passing will shock you into the reality of how unwilling you have been to move on.
RELATED: 18 Men Reveal How They Found Love When They Were 100% Convinced All Hope Was Gone
2. Write a letter
No, you are not going to write a letter to your ex, you have wasted enough of your valuable time and energy on that part of your PAST. This letter is from you to you. Permit yourself to move on.
Think about hobbies and interests that you enjoyed 10 or more years ago. What is missing? Acknowledge that you have spent so much energy on this phantom romance that you have abandoned other parts of your life that need attention. Apologize to yourself and commit to change. It's good to write these things out.
3. Get physical
In my book, The Breakup Cleanse, I teach precise skills that will reprogram your brain to get over that lost love and move on. For now, here are some quick tips to convince your brain to stop pumping those painful stressful brain chemicals.
Aromatherapy: Turns out this isn’t so woo-woo after all. The sense of smell is a powerful part of your breakup recovery plan. The parts of your brain that light up when using your nose allow for pleasure chemicals to be released. Candles, fresh flowers, or essential oils will cause your brain to release soothing brain chemicals.
Music: In the same way as smell, hearing is profoundly effective in distracting the brain and turning off the fight-or-flight chemicals. Music triggers dancing and movement always detoxes the body. Meditation CDs or Nature Sounds flood the body with feel-good endorphins.
Clean House: Go around your home, car, and office to collect all of the gifts, cards, jewelry, pictures, and other memories of your ex. Put them in a box and remove them from your home. If you can’t bring yourself to throw the stuff out, the action of taking them out of your house is good enough.
Related Stories From YourTango:
Now hit your computer: Collect all pictures, old emails, and texts and create a file to keep all of them together. Again, if you are not ready to hit delete yet, that is okay. Just “packing up” creates the space in your outer world that will bring healing to your inner world.
Your brain is a magnificent organ and is designed to provide you with what you need to survive. Emotional trauma locks you into a fearful pattern of love and loss until you can recondition your reactions once and for all.
P.R.S.D. is real. Your key to successfully wiggling free from your past is to be willing. Willing to change. Willing to forgive. Willing to address your inner reactions. Willing to love and care for yourself.
Freedom is the end game. You can do it! Your family and friends wish for you to get over your ex, move on, and find love. What are you waiting for?
RELATED: 6 Falling In Love Techniques That Are So Effective It's Scary
More for You:
Catherine Behan is a highly educated and accomplished individual with a diverse professional background. She is a dating and intimacy coach, blogger, content writer, freelance writer, and editor. She currently works as a Law of Attraction and Success Coach, where she leverages her expertise in EFT to help people attract abundance and success in their lives.