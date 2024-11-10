6 Overlooked Places To Meet Your Next Husband (That Isn't A Bar Or An App)

Ever wonder where all the great men are? After 10 years of living internationally, I discovered 7 great places to meet quality men. I met the love of my life at number six. It’s time to get up and go-go, get offline, and meet the man of your dreams at one of these overlooked locations.

Here are six overlooked places to meet your next husband:

1. Self-growth, marketing and business seminars

While this may seem cheesy, men show up to these things. As a woman entrepreneur, I know that we do too! Men love new business opportunities, motivational, and real estate seminars.

Advertisement

Keep an eye open for these seminars. They’re announced online, on the radio, and TV. Don’t forget your local newspaper.

Some of my clients have attracted a great man while attending a seminar. I have met quite a few high-caliber men while attending self-growth seminars and conventions. This is the number one place for the high-standard woman to meet her beau!

Magnetic Woman “IT Factor” Tips

Don’t dress like “one of the boys” to “get respect.” You get respect based on how you feel about yourself, the way you carry yourself, and the power of your presence.

Make sure your outer mojo is flawless. Confidence goes miles.

Do mix, mingle, and meet new people — even if you are by yourself. Don’t be standoffish, even if you’re shy. If people come up to you, give them a few minutes of your time (even if you’re not “digging their energy”). This lets men know you’re approachable.

Advertisement

2. Hobby-based classes

Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock

Take a home improvement class, auto class, or martial arts class. I’m not saying do something that you hate. You’ve got to have some interest or need. For example, I have been in love with martial arts since the age of five. So, I finally decided to dive into it while living in Italy.

You would not believe how many cute, great guys there were in there. Most of the time, I was also the only woman in the class. Who said multitasking wasn’t good for you? It can work wonders for your love life. You could learn to repair your wall and hook a cute hottie while you’re at it.

Advertisement

Magnetic Woman “IT Factor” Tips

Don’t play helpless and dumb to get attention. Not that you would, but I wouldn’t be a good mentor if I didn’t mention it. When I went to my Jeet Kune Do class, I did not play. I asked them to treat me the same when I saw some guys being gentler with me. You want to be respected — not rescued.

3. A luxury hotel

Rene Terp / Pexels

Advertisement

This is a treasure trove for high-caliber men. I’ve been on plenty of dates where the guy took me to the bar or restaurant at a luxury hotel. There were tables full of men having business lunches — or dinners.

As a female entrepreneur, I am all about efficient multi-tasking. You catch 3 butterflies with one net. (That’s the trademark phrase I came up with — killing birds with stones is just too violent!)

You’ll treat yourself like a goddess.

You’ll have a delicious lunch, dinner or tea

You’ll be around successful men

Magnetic Woman “IT Factor” Tips

The best time to go is at lunchtime or for dinner during the week.

Go with a girlfriend or even by yourself and read a book as you sip tea or a drink. Look like you’re having fun. Joke, laugh, and smile. You’ll be all the more irresistible. According to a study done by the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, 48% of adults believe a smile is the most memorable feature when first meeting someone.

Do not go with more than one girlfriend. Make sure she is pleasant and doesn’t stick to you the entire time. Leave opportunities for men to approach you.

Advertisement

4. Foreign language classes for business owners & professionals

This hot spot is overlooked in the United States. While we aren’t all blessed with the gift of foreign gab, we do seem to be a bit lazy about it here.

Keep in mind that many successful, cultured, high-caliber men speak a foreign language — at the very least. I have dated some brainy beaus that spoke 3, 4, or 5 languages and more! Amazingly brilliant. Plus, tell a man you speak another language and watch his esteem for you skyrocket. Seriously, speaking foreign lingo it’s just plain attractive.

Magnetic Woman “IT Factor” Tips

Try taking French or Spanish for business. Many times quality men frequent them for business purposes or just for fun.

Attempt to learn some phrases when traveling outside the country. It’s a sign of great respect for the host country. You will also get introductions to other locals.

Think about taking a full immersion class in a foreign country. I learned Italian and French by living in these countries. It’s the easiest way to pick it up.

Advertisement

5. A book signing

This is a wonderful place to meet cultured, high-quality men. Choose an author that you are interested in, but most men would be too.

Magnetic Woman “IT Factor” Tips

Strike up a conversation with someone in line about the author or the book. You will seem more approachable and inviting. Stay for a while.

Ask the author a thoughtful question about the book and make an authentic connection.

6. First-class airport lounges and on the plane

Surprised? You shouldn’t be. I am all about leveraging time and being in the best places to attract and meet them is important.

Advertisement

Magnetic Woman “IT Factor” Tips

Smile. It’s magnetic.

Do bring a cool book with you — it's a conversational starting point.

Do dress nicely; no sweats or flip-flops! There are plenty of comfortable, stylish clothing out there.

Voila! There you have it. Six places to meet your boyfriend or husband this year. Now get out there. UPS is not going to conveniently drop-ship him to your doorstep. So many smart, successful women find it challenging to attract the right, high-caliber man. Now you can discover a faster, easier way.

Rhonda Cort is the founder of The High-Value Woman and CEO of Magnetic Woman International, a company specializing in helping female entrepreneurs enjoy a full love life.