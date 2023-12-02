The Only Way To Tell If A Guy Is Truly Interested In You

There's actually a pretty simple way to know if a guy is into you.
By Devon Brown — Last updated on Dec 02, 2023
Photo: Jacob Lund | Canva
I am consistently bombarded with questions from my readers asking me to decode the words or actions of a guy they met or liked. I am often asked questions like; what does it mean if he texts me instead of calling me? Do you think he likes me even if he waited three days to call? He called the next day and I didn’t answer, but he hasn’t called again, does that mean he wasn’t really interested?
My advice to these ladies is almost universal; pay attention to what a guy does.
RELATED: 6 Key Signs He Is Serious Boyfriend Material
It doesn’t matter if a guy calls or texts, the important thing is that he is attempting to make contact with you. Some guys are simply more comfortable texting, or they may be less fearful of rejection through a text than an awkward phone call. Texting versus calling is not a secret sign detecting his level of interest.
In regards to how long he waits before calling, the thing you need to pay attention to is that he called. If a guy is not interested, he is not going to call you at all.
RELATED: Does He Like Me? 46 Clear Signs A Guy Likes You
RELATED: 7 Harsh Signs Someone Is Using You In A Relationship
Don’t assume to know why he may have called 12 hours later or three days later.
He may have waited three days because he was nervous, busy, at work, misplaced your phone number for a few days, and had a family reunion that week. The possibilities are endless. What you need to focus on is whether or not he took the initiative to make contact with you.
Finally, I have heard women say that if a guy doesn’t try to call at least two or three times then he is not really interested. This is one of the craziest things I have ever heard.
Even the most confident guys out there are not going to repeatedly call a woman they just met who does not have the courtesy to return their phone calls. Not returning a guy’s phone call sends the clear message that you are not interested in him, and he will move on.
Related Stories From YourTango:
The easiest way to tell if a guy is interested in you is if he intentionally tries to contact you; whether that is through text message, phone call, or sending flowers. He is taking time out of his day, even if it is just a few seconds, to contact you.
RELATED: 25 Things Men Say All The Time (And What They Really Mean)
More for You:
Devon Brown Is a dating and relationship coach who has been featured in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, World Internet Summit, Mastermind, and more.