By Emilia Gordon

All of us want men who are loyal to us and can understand us the most. However, sometimes we get carried away by their flattery words or gestures and tend to believe they love us selflessly.

With the passage of time, they reveal their true colors when we start loving them blindly and fail to notice that their love is not genuine and that they are just using us for their own selfish needs.

How then are we going to identify whether our man loves us selflessly or he is just using us?

Here are 7 harsh signs someone is using you in a relationship:

1. He doesn’t care about your emotions

He’s always thinking about himself and doesn’t bother if you are hurt or upset by his behavior or actions. If you try to convey your feelings, he will react in such a way that you will feel you shouldn’t be thinking along those lines.

2. He just contacts you when he needs favors

He always gets in touch with you when he needs any sort of help, be it financial or something else. Of course, you always ask your partner for support, but if that’s the only reason he calls you while ignoring you for the rest of the time, then that definitely means he is just using you.

3. He always says he’s busy and avoids going out on dates together

We all are busy, but a relationship needs to be nurtured. No matter how busy we are, we can find time for our loved ones. It’s not an impossible thing to do. So if he keeps on avoiding you giving the excuse that he’s busy, then it’s a sign that he’s not interested in spending quality time with you.

4. He doesn’t introduce you to his friends or family

It means he’s not at all serious about you. He’s just in a relationship with you so that you can help him out in every possible way. So, there’s no need for him to introduce you to his peers.

5. He doesn’t express his love, and he doesn’t talk about commitment either

He avoids topics like engagement or marriage. Just because he’s not serious about the relationship, he avoids these commitments. He doesn’t express his love once in a while too simply because he doesn’t love you truly.

6. His mood fluctuates all the time

Sometimes he’s in love with you, and at other times, he just doesn’t want to talk to you. If his mood fluctuates all the time, remember that it’s a red alert. He only expresses love when he needs something from you, or he needs you to do something for him. He’s always guided by his own moods and doesn't care about your moods and needs.

7. Your peers tell you that he’s not a good guy

You’re in a relationship to be happy. It’s true that love is blind. When you are in love with someone, your logic tends to fail. You will ignore all his flaws, but your friends can see them. They are your well-wishers and will stay by your side. So, if they keep on telling you that he’s not a good guy, you should better listen to them.

A man who gets into a relationship just to use his woman will eventually leave her when he’s done using her. Such relationships are extremely toxic and never last. So, if you see these signs, it’s better you get out of it. The world is a vast place. You will find your Mr. Right someday.

Emilia Gordon is a writer and a frequent contributor to the Mind's Journal who writes about social activism, traveling, and lifestyle topics.

This article was originally published at The Minds Journal. Reprinted with permission from the author.