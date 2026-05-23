The mundane parts of our lives are what define our relationships. The small conversations before bed or holding hands in the grocery store, as well as making space for small acts of kindness, create longevity, even when they seem unsuspecting. However, when these daily lifestyle choices and moments together shift, it can be a red flag.

Sometimes, it’s stress and tension in each partner’s life. Over time, those stressors can put a major strain on even the healthiest relationships. And certain odd changes in a man’s daily routine can also mean he’s getting ready to ask for a divorce, despite seeming harmless in the moment.

Here are 10 odd changes in a man’s daily routine when he’s getting ready to ask for a divorce

1. He starts spending more time alone

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The “point of no return” that experts name in marriages and long-term relationships isn’t actually deceit or infidelity, it’s disengagement. When a partner stops caring about their spouse, everything crumbles. Whether that’s physical detachment and avoiding quality time or not caring about what their partner says or does, a husband ready for divorce is out of touch.

They’ll find any excuse to spend time alone, even if it means putting work or their friends before the relationship. It might feel like a subtle lifestyle change over time, but at some point, their spouse will realize they haven’t had a real conversation in days.

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2. He works late for no reason

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If a husband is avoiding quality time and necessary conversations, he’ll have every excuse in the book for why he can’t be home. Whether it’s working late at home or staying up late to watch TV, they’ll completely avoid the kinds of intimate moments that once brought them closer together.

According to a study from the Journal of Sleep Research, couples feel more connected and sleep better when they follow similar routines before bed. So, yes, partners will feel emotionally disconnected, but chances are they’re also more fatigued and exhausted during waking hours.

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3. He speaks more directly

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While directness in communication can be a form of kindness in marriages and relationships, when there’s a lack of warmth from a partner who usually considers your feelings, it can bring up tension. Especially if their conversations revolve solely around logistics, they may feel more like roommates over time than actual partners.

A partner should care about how their actions and words affect their partner. If it feels like your husband doesn’t, that could be a sign that he just doesn’t care about the marriage anymore.

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4. He spends more time on his appearance

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Even though there’s nothing inherently wrong with investing in your appearance to leave the house, if it’s a complete change in behavior for a man unhappy with his marriage, it could be a red flag.

Yes, appearance and desirability matter for the sake of a couple’s satisfaction and well-being, but if a husband is trying to impress someone else or test out what singlehood feels like, all while still being in a marriage, it can harm everyone involved.

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5. He gets secretive about everything

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From hiding purchases to changing passwords and keeping their phone screen turned away from their partner, husbands with something to hide, even if it’s just the desire for a divorce, are secretive. Instead of being open about how they’re feeling, they run from the fear and shame, instead clinging to personal decisions and secrets that give them control.

However, if they’re married to a woman, they’ll eventually be found out. Especially considering women’s brains are naturally wired toward intuition, they don’t overlook these red flags quickly.

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6. He goes out of his way to criticize his partner

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You can often tell when a partner has fallen out of love because they start being overly judgmental. Every single little thing their spouse does causes a rift or an argument. They nitpick their spouse’s appearance and judge them relentlessly, even questioning their parenting styles. And no matter what happens, it feels like the criticism never stops.

Even if they sneak in unexpectedly, these negative arguments and conflicts can leave both literal and figurative wounds. Of course, they sabotage closeness and harm emotional well-being in the relationship, but they can also create stress that strains the body’s ability to heal. This kind of stress isn’t doing anyone any favors.

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7. He stops sleeping close

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Even if it seems like a small part of a much bigger disconnection marriage, affection and touching build closeness. From cuddling in bed before falling asleep to holding hands while running errands, these small moments of touch seriously influence how happy and secure partners feel with each other.

That’s why it’s not surprising that a man’s choice to switch up his sleeping habits, at a time of day when partners have the most undivided attention and intimacy together, is a red flag. Whether it’s sleeping in another room or sleeping on the other end of the bed, they’re not interested in closeness anymore.

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8. He makes decisions alone

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Compromise often lies at the heart of relationship satisfaction. Whether it’s small things like what they’re having for dinner or planning for the future, this ability to make decisions together is what keeps partners aligned forever. However, you can spot a man who’s getting ready to ask for a divorce by his complete avoidance of compromise.

In fact, he’s likely making decisions for himself, by himself, all the time, without consulting his partner. Whether it’s financial decisions that directly affect his partner or planning for a future without them, they are entirely disengaged, at the expense of the relationship.

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9. His friends seem different

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The first people we often resort to when we’re struggling, if not our partner, are our friends. Even though men tend to struggle with isolation in adulthood, partly due to disconnection in their male friendships, they may still make jokes and go out with the intention of looking for someone new.

If friends start treating their friend’s partner differently, there’s a reason, and it’s usually because of what he’s saying or doing behind her back. It’s clear that they don’t have their partner’s back anymore and are instead chipping away at their character from behind closed doors.

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10. He stops planning for the future

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Despite making all kinds of secretive decisions on their own time, men who are thinking about divorce stop planning for the future with their partner. They might have personal ambitions or goals they’re working on, but when it comes to shared vacations and purchases, they’re entirely checked out.

But because we often deal with tension and internal turmoil in relationships by speaking openly and planning for the future, this disengagement can take a toll. When one partner is entirely disengaged, and the other is not on the same page, there’s going to be all kinds of issues.

While a husband may not believe they are, their partners deserve to plan for themselves. If they’re planning finances and their future outside the relationship, it’s not fair for their spouse to be thrown into the deep end with no warning.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.