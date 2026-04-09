We all want to feel emotionally connected with our partners, but some couples sit next to their partner every night and feel miles apart. Emotional connection takes away loneliness and brings fun and passion into a relationship. Yet many couples who felt connected at the beginning find themselves drifting apart, while losing the in-love feelings that brought them together in the first place.

Emotional disconnection, also known as emotional detachment, is a condition where a person cannot fully express or engage with their feelings or the feelings of others. In other words, it's when a person feels weirdly alone, even though they're sitting right next to the person they love.

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Research has explained how deep bonds differ from casual ones. Intimate partners are more likely to trigger strong emotional reactions. Being apart from a loved one creates significant, predictable emotional distress. While also influencing emotional spillover that often brings outside stress (like work) into the relationship.

People who sit next to their partner every night but feel weirdly alone often notice these 5 signs:

1. You lack real emotional depth in your interactions

A lack of intimacy doesn't just suggest your life is on hold. Research has found that it signals that your emotional connection with one another is missing. It means you're not kissing, holding hands, or touching each other playfully, and you aren't interacting affectionately. This shows a need for rebuilding a genuine desire to be affectionate toward one another that started your romance, so you can reconnect in other areas of your life.

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This will give you a boost in finding ways to bridge other areas where perhaps you may not be seeing eye-to-eye, or you find yourselves bickering over the same, small thing when, in fact, it has nothing to do with those things, but the lack of intimacy you've been experiencing in your relationship.

2. You lead separate lives

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When your lives go in different directions, this is a big red flag that the two of you have lost a fundamental connection in your relationship. Perhaps you've drifted apart, have new interests, or work has taken a larger role in one or both of your lives.

It could mean you're seeking different things out of life, or maybe one of you has met someone new. All of these should be a topic for discussion if both of you want to move forward in your relationship, though some, more obviously than others, may be more difficult to work out.

A study showed that while personal growth can make you happier and more passionate about interests outside your relationship, consistently growing apart from your partner can cause a couple to drift apart and feel less connected.

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3. You've lost communication

Amidst busy schedules with work, kids, and everything else that comes with the different phases of life that you are bound to go through in a relationship, depending on where you are in your life, it's easy to understand how some couples stop knowing how to communicate with each other. However, communication is yet another fundamental aspect of connection in a relationship that requires attention and maintenance.

Left unattended, that lack of communication leads to the loss or inability to know how to keep the lines of communication open, and makes it harder to reconnect emotionally and physically. As busy as life can get, communication should never get deprioritized in any relationship.

In one study, researchers discovered that everyday hostility and emotional withdrawal lead to couples being less satisfied and caused more fighting one year later. However, warmth and playfulness generally keep relationships strong.

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4. You fight over every little thing

Fighting constantly can be a sign of many things, but it leads to a lack of connection between you and your partner. Perhaps you're fighting over every little thing, over the same thing repeatedly, or over something you don't know how to stop fighting about because it's so large and difficult to navigate without outside help.

The problem with this cycle of never-ending fighting is that it leads to a loss of connection to any positive things going on in either of your lives. Neither one of you can encourage or celebrate any of each other's, your own, or your shared victories. You can't find it in yourselves to enjoy the little things together.

You're unable to find an emotional connection that leads to the kind of intimacy a relationship needs to continue thriving. You owe it, not only to yourselves, but to each other, to find a way to make this happen.

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5. You don't feel motivated to put in effort

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We've all heard it — relationships, and marriages especially, take effort and work. That work is an effort that must come from both sides. Of course, you and your partner will have days when you're tired, you fight, you want to give up, and perhaps you say some heated things to each other in the moment that you don't truly mean. However, at the end of the day (or week), you should not want to throw up your hands in despair and stop trying.

Even if you do, there are paths you can take to come back to the drawing board and keep trying, because the reality is: No relationship is perfect — not even close. Any relationship takes effort, a lot of it. You may not see it now, but you've likely come a long way just to get where you are in your partnership now, and if that's true, chances are, it's not worth giving up on just yet.

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Dr. Margaret Paul is a relationship expert, noted public speaker, and educator.