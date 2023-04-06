When it comes to finding a potential soul mate, getting the date is only half the battle.

These days, small talk isn't enough to determine if someone is into you, you can rely on more innate signs based on a person's body language.

Sure, a big, wide smile is a good starting point, but other telltale signs can also tip you off as to whether your date is into you.

Here are 9 nonverbal cues that your date is into you:

1. Prolonged eye contact

This may seem simple enough, but sometimes people tend to forget just how much a locked stare or held gaze can actually say. A Dartmouth University study found that male participants who were asked to rate models based on a series of photos preferred those who were staring directly at the camera; those who weren't were seen as less agreeable. Think of it this way: if your date's eyes wander during the conversation, he might be bored.

2. Dilated pupils

Eye contact is one thing, but dilated pupils are hard to fake. Science has proven that a person's eyes dilate when she sees something she finds attractive. This could be a great way to determine if your date is into you, but be careful, because it might also be that plate of food in front of her that she's interested in, or perhaps the sign of a drug problem. Either way, the pupils provide important information.

3. The eyebrow lift

It sounds like a cliché out of an old classic film, but according to Yahoo Personals, when a man sees someone he's into, he might quickly lift and lower his eyebrows, wrinkling his forehead in the process. He may not even be aware of his own actions, as anthropologists have labeled the move "the eyebrow flash," so you have to be on your own toes to pick up on this one.

4. A whispered tone

If your date's personal lowdown comes in the form of a softly-spoken tone, that’s a good sign.

When a man talks in a low voice, he's likely indicating that his words are for you only, said Greg Hartley, former Army Special Forces interrogator and author of I Can Read You Like a Book: How to Spot the Messages and Emotions People Are Really Sending With Their Body Language.

Hartley spoke to MSN regarding men's sure-fire signals that prove they're interested. "If he's telling you something private or secret, it's a good thing—guys don't do that to women they're not into," he said. And women take note; this is the kind of move that works both ways.

5. Spread legs

This implies an invitation of sorts, and it's considered a primal move that men tend to do subconsciously. Men do this to make themselves appear taller, hotter, and more attractive. It can be done sitting or standing, so if those legs are slightly ajar, it's likely in your favor.

6. Relaxed posture

Most of us, male or female, will keep close to our dates if we're interested, avoiding a lot of space between us. B

ut a relaxed posture can reflect a comfort level that provides a great sign. A man may pull the suave upright stance and swagger to lure a woman in, but when he's at ease and having a good time, he'll likely be all rounded shoulders and soft-head tilts.

7. Pointed toes in your direction

It may seem like a minor gesture, but if a person (particularly a man) is pointing his toes and/or body in your direction on a date, things are going well. Males generally point their bodies in the direction of the women they like to let them know they're attracted to them.

This is a particularly helpful tip if you're in a group setting and the man is generally always facing in your direction. It may imply he's trying to single you out in a crowd with his attention.

8. Physical contact

A hand on the knee, a peck on the cheek, a pat on the arm — it's all about making contact to indicate an interest in more contact. People generally don't touch other people they're not interested in, so if your date has made any physical contact that doesn't include wiping that drink off you she may have accidentally spilled, it's a positive.

9. Highlighting the best attributes

If your date isn't touching you, she may be touching, er, herself. Whether a woman is running her hands through her hair or a man is flexing his muscles, we all tend to inadvertently highlight our best attributes in front of someone we're into. If she's drawing attention to her lips, it's a solid sign of attraction; if he's got his thumbs tucked into his pants pockets … well, you get the drift.

Dating is difficult enough, so any leg up is a good thing; knowing how to read a person's body language is a great way to get that. And if anyone's actual leg is up at some point during the date, hey, all the more in favor of success!

Danielle Samaniego is a content strategist, social media marketer, editor, and digital platform manager.