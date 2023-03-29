10 Things To Never Do On Facebook If You're In A Relationship

By Jeannie Assimos

Now that you’re in a happy, healthy relationship, you want to gush to the whole world how in love you are, but be careful. There are some Facebook rules that need to be followed to ensure it stays that way.

Here are 10 things to never do on Facebook if you are in a relationship:

1. Hide things from your spouse or significant other

If you don’t want your partner to see who you’re chatting with online, that’s not a good sign. Facebook should not be a secretive escape from your relationship.

2. Befriend someone of the opposite sex your partner is uncomfortable with

If your partner is uncomfortable with you “liking” photos of your ex — or chatting with your super-flirty co-worker online — respect his/her wishes. Don’t engage in behavior that will feed insecurities or threaten your partner. If you’re not currently Facebook friends with an ex, don’t add him.

Especially in a long-term committed relationship, you should each trust and respect each other enough to let each other veto online friendships with members of the opposite sex you’re not comfortable with.

3. Keep up old photos of exes

Even if you never go back and look at old photos, some of your friends might. Respect your new relationship and delete old online mementos of your past relationships.

4. Change your relationship status without talking to your partner

Relationship statuses should be discussed prior to any online changes. (Don’t abuse the status, either. Wait until it’s serious enough that most of your friends already know you’re dating someone awesome.)

5. Deny the relationship

If your Facebook page has zero evidence that you’re in a relationship — no pictures, statuses, or links that hint that you’re attached — and your partner wants to be acknowledged, show him/her that you’re proud to be with him/her, and simultaneously let your flirtatious Facebook friends know that certain online behaviors are now officially off-limits, by giving an occasional nod to your significant other.

6. Add his/her friends or family as “friends” before you’ve met them

This is just creepy.

7. Complain about your partner or make a fight public

If you’re in a real relationship, have real conversations. Seek conflict resolution in person, not online — and especially not on a Facebook wall. Don’t use Facebook as a place to vent, be passive-aggressive, or humiliate your partner. Ever.

8. Gush too much

You’re in love. That’s great. But use terms of endearment and “I have the best boyfriend in the world!” statuses in moderation. Don’t alienate your loved ones — or incite major eye-rolling — by using Facebook strictly as an excuse to brag about your recent endorphin surge.

9. Post racy pics

Don’t upload on-vacation bikini shots. Don’t share photos of your new man “just waking up.” Keep it classy. Respect your partner by not seeking attention from others with sexy poses and provocative statuses.

10. Have a shared Facebook profile

Even if you’re married, the whole “2 become 1″ thing does not apply to Facebook. An old classmate might want to say "hi" without wondering which of you he’s talking to.

Jeannie Assimos is a writer with experience in television, film, public relations, and writing from working at Entertainment Tonight, and eHarmony.

This article was originally published at eHarmony. Reprinted with permission from the author.