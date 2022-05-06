8 Ways To Discover Your Soulmate — And Why It's Never Too Late To Find 'The One'

Photo: PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock —
Do you feel like love has passed you by and you've missed your soulmate window? This is a difficult belief to live with, which can create deep feelings of loneliness and sadness about remaining single for the rest of your life.
Maybe you've been focused on your career, taking care of kids as a single parent, or caring for elderly parents. There are countless reasons a person can be too busy to find love.
As a result, time passes and then you might think you've missed your chance at love!
But is this actually true? Is there some magical window to connect with your mate and once it’s gone by, you are doomed to be alone? Absolutely not!
Here's what you need to know about this so-called "soulmate window."
The good news is there is no such thing as a "soulmate window" or a specific amount of time that love is available to you. Love is available as long as you are alive. That is, if you take action to find it.
First, what is a soulmate?
This is a person you feel an immediate, strong connection with. You understand each other, become remarkably close, and can sometimes finish each other's sentences.
When you meet, you feel like you've known each other for a long time. This is because you recognize each other on an energetic or soul level.
You may have been together in many lifetimes, and are here now to help each other learn life's lessons, be supportive, and have fun.
A soulmate is not limited to just a romantic partner.
Your best friend could also be a soulmate. In fact, you're not restricted to just one! You might have a few in this life.
Regardless of what stage of life you're in, finding love is always possible. Sometimes, it's easier later in life because you are no longer worried about raising children or finding the right career.
These things are well underway or handled, leaving you free to enjoy the process of searching for love and finding that one special person.
People get married for the first time in their 40s or 50s, or remarried in their 60s. There was a piece in The New York Times about a couple who met at the gym, fell in love, and married in their 90s!
Thankfully today, anything is possible when it comes to relationships. Age is no longer a roadblock to romance and people of all ages fall in love every day. It's amazing.
If you want to know how to find your soulmate, here are 8 ways.
1. Get clear on the type of mate you are seeking.
Give some thought to the personality characteristics and shared values that will be compatible with who you are.
2. Take stock of your past relationships.
Think about the lessons you have learned about love. What do you want to enjoy in a new relationship and what do you want to avoid? This is a key step for attracting a healthy partnership.
3. Work to heal your heart.
Make sure your heart is healed, ready, and open to love and a new relationship. You can do this with traditional therapy, an energy healer, or on your own with meditation, books, and videos online.
4. Build confidence and raise your vibration.
When you are at your best, and your frequency is elevated, you are more likely to attract your soulmate.
5. Get out and meet new people!
It's important to meet a variety of prospects to help you zero in on that one right person for you. Make it easy for your soulmate to find you by dating and being out there and social.
6. Ask for help.
Tell friends and family you are looking for love and allow people to fix you up. You never know who might be your divine connection to your soulmate. Let the Universe provide options through the people you already know.
7. Listen to messages from the spirit.
If you have a feeling that someone is not your soulmate, don't cling to them because you don't want to be alone. This makes you unavailable to the one you are meant to be with.
Honor your intuition and the guidance you receive and be strong to stay open to the right one.
8. Know true love is your destiny.
Regardless of your life situation or age, there is no better time than right now to find the love you deserve. Find a way to believe that love is your destiny and it's only a matter of time before you find your soulmate.
