8 Rules People With Healthy Dating Habits Follow

There is some bad news for singles: Pew Research released the results of a survey and it shows dating rules and habits have changed in a way that is not making it easier to date. Even though the playing field has become a bit uncharted, some traditional dating do's and dont's still apply.

"It's important for singles to know that the dating rules have changed," says Whitney Casey, Relationship Expert for Match.com. "This study finds that dating behaviors drastically differ between the ages. Younger singles are more likely to friend their date on Facebook, communicate by text after a date, and be evasive about their availability if they're not interested in a second date. Whereas older singles are more cautious when it comes to dating in the digital era."

Eight rules for healthy dating habits

1. He asks, she pays.

The one traditional dating "do" that still stands is the general belief men are supposed to make the first move. However, many women will offer to pick up the check on a date. You hear that guys? If you ask us out for dinner, we might just foot the bill. Sounds like a win-win to us.

2. All it takes is 25 minutes, or less.

To decide if you and your date have chemistry, that is. Men and women agree that 25 minutes of a date is all it takes to decide. Worried your next date will bail if he's not into you? Don't, because Match.com found only 12 percent of singles would actually leave before the night was over.

3. Honesty is (still) the best policy.

Not enjoying your time out with what's his name? Tell him. Most singles think it's best to politely tell your date if you're not interested, and we agree. Neither party gets anything out of being dishonest, and you never know when you'll run into him or her again later in life. Remember: manners matter.

4. Don't go all the way.

At least not until well after your first date. Holding out on your date builds mystery, and if your date can get it all in one night, they're less motivated to call back for round two. In fact, not following this rule might be ruining your chances at another date.

5. It's OK to follow-up.

It's just a matter of when. Though exactly how long to wait varies, men and women like to follow up after a first date, at least within 24 hours or "play it cool" and extend the follow-up to 48 hours after your date.

6. Classic communication is best.

In this digital era, there are hundreds of ways to follow up on a date: text, e-mail, instant message, etc. But surprisingly enough it is better to talk over the phone

7. Yes, you can follow your date on social media.

Ah, the social media dilemma that plagues all singles. As far as friend requesting your date goes, it's OK to request a friend after 2-3 dates while it is also OK to wait until the relationship is exclusive to do so. However, "People who wait to friend their dates for about a month have the highest rate of relationship success," so that might keep your add-friend finger under control while in the early phase of dating.

8. Spend time with your friends.

Sometimes your friends get a bad rap when it comes to dating, but a lot of people will introduce their dates to their friends within the first month of dating, regardless of how old they are. You will know when the time is right, but if you never introduce them to your friends, the person you are dating is going to think something is wrong.

Stephanie Castillo is a writer whose work has been featured in Prevention, Women's Health, and more.