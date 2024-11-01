26 Signs Of A Genuinely Compatible Couple

People are like puzzle pieces. You search and search for the right ones. You pick up a few that don't fit and frustratedly place them back in the pile. A few fall on the floor, and you seemingly lose them forever at that point. A few feel impossible to find.

But sometimes, a piece just fits. You don't have to rotate it around. You don't have to force it into the space. It just falls into place seamlessly. Sometimes, relationships are like that, too. Sometimes, you just fit, and it's incredibly clear that you are supposed to be that way.

Advertisement

Here are 26 signs you're an incredibly compatible couple, according to psychology:

1. Your personalities complement each other well

And you bring out the brightest, most comfortable versions of each other.

2. You appreciate and are genuinely interested in each other's passions

Leeloo The First / Pexels

Advertisement

Even if you don't understand why he's so obsessed with Legos.

3. You get along simply as friends, naturally and easily

Even when you do disagree, it's clear that you're working towards the same goal: each other's happiness.

4. You can just talk and be entertained and content with your playful banter

It's like you guys have your secret language. Having banter, and the ability to laugh at each other, can lead to greater relationship satisfaction, according to research from 2018.

5. You have similar values and beliefs that you both stand by

You both have the same vision for what you want your future to look like.

Advertisement

6. You enjoy the same things

And you introduce each other to new interests and hobbies.

7. Your views don't conflict on major issues

But you are open to discussing the opinions that matter to each of you.

8. You each make the other person laugh without trying

cott

Advertisement

He can just give you a look and you'll burst out laughing.

9. You don't have anything worth being mad at each other about for longer than an hour

If that.

10. You trust each other

Even at the core of your insecurities, you know your partner is the person you can depend on.

11. You have no desire to hold each other back or control one another

You want to see them succeed more than anything.

12. You function well as a team

And also as two individuals with unique talents and interests.

13. You each have your own goals and involvements

And you always support one another.

14. You fit right into each other's families and friends

His mother is always calling you to hear about the latest drama on the reality shows you watch.

Advertisement

15. You make each other feel confident, attractive, independent, and proud

Even if you're in sweats with unwashed hair, he still thinks you're the most beautiful woman he's ever seen.

16. You don't need much to have a blast together

Alina Rossoshanska / Pexels

Sometimes it's downright comical how much fun you have doing simple activities.

Advertisement

17. You like the little things about each other

Especially the way they scrunch their nose when they smile.

18. You try new adventures together

You even go paragliding together, even though you're scared of heights.

19. You're flexible with each other

When he calls you to tell you he has to work late for the fourth day in a row, you tell him it's fine and watch your favorite show until he comes back.

20. You're open to compromise

He wants to go to his parents for Christmas, but you want to go to yours, so you come up with a schedule that works for everyone.

21. You work through the adversity of time, distance, and changing circumstances with baby steps and diligent patience

He has to go out of town for a work conference and even though you'll miss him you understand this is just something he has to do.

Advertisement

22. You don't have hidden or unaddressed issues

You lay it all out on the table because, for better or for worse, you let your partner see all sides of who you are with confidence and security.

23. You listen to each other

Even if it's about pointless work drama.

24. You openly admit fault

You're the first to admit when you're wrong.

Advertisement

25. You don't understand some of the issues other couples have

Some couples genuinely don't seem to like each other and you could never understand why they were still together.

26. You appreciate each other through it all

Because you know that no matter what you face together, you're supposed to be together. You rock at being best friends, which makes you an unstoppable couple.

Research from the Gottman Institute states that friendship is the foundation for happy couples. Go give each other a high five or a fist bump, because you're pretty much killing this whole relationship thing.

Advertisement

Lexi Herrick is the founder of Her Track and head of operations. She has over ten years of experience in marketing, technology, and media.