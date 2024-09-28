10 Most Magical Wedding Venues In The USA

There's nothing wrong with getting married at the church or temple where your parents or grandparents got married. It's kind of sweet. But each relationship is different and no couple's story is the same. That means your wedding gets to have its unique look and feel. And there are some amazing wedding venues and locations across the country that promise to make your big day like no other.

Choosing unique wedding venues not only shows off your particular relationship but will be a place for your guests to explore (and post some stellar pictures on Instagram too!). The best part is that they are all within the United States and are just a short drive or plane ride away.

The 10 most magical wedding venues around the USA:

1. Pine Creek Escape, Illinois

Pine Creek Escape is one of the most unique wedding venues in the Midwest. Located just 90 miles west of Chicago, Pine Creek offers fresh, calming, and restorative cabin stays, local events, and charming wedding backdrops.

It’s an old abandoned stone quarry of which some of the limestone that was quarried there was used to build bridges, fireplaces, and walkways that are all located in White Pines State Park, located right across the street from Pine Creek. The Canyon is full of lush greens, limestone, and cascading waterfalls, and offers six ceremony sites.

The best part about getting married in nature? According to research from the Gottman Institute, being in nature can help vitalize your romantic relationships.

2. Napa Valley Wine Train, Napa Valley, California

On the Napa Valley Wine Train, couples can have one of the most unique wine-country weddings. Inside a restored 1920s train car, couples can have the luxury wedding of their dreams that offers the same incredible amenities as a traditional venue, with a unique vintage spin.

The Napa Valley Wine Train offers the option to rent out any size space from a table to the entire train. The wine train allows couples a refreshing take on a traditional Napa vineyard wedding for an alternatively beautiful and under-the-radar venue.

3. Magical Adventures Balloon Rides, Palm Desert, California

Magical Adventures Balloon Rides in Palm Desert offers weddings in a hot air balloon soaring above California’s desert region. Balloon pilots are ordained officials who can legally perform your wedding ceremony while in flight. If the wedding party exceeds the balloon’s capacity, the company can fly multiple balloons alongside the couple and broadcast the ceremony to all guests.

The package includes a champagne toast, a personalized banner, cheese and chocolate plates, flight vouchers, and more to ensure this Palm Desert wedding venue is the most unique yet.

4. Lone Mountain Ranch, Big Sky, Montana

The historic ranch sits on 148 acres surrounded by the Yellowstone ecosystem, offering incredible scenery, locally sourced and unique menu options, and activities galore, including naturalist-guided tours of Yellowstone National Park. Lone Mountain Ranch offers wedding buyout options and turns the ranch into a magical intimate getaway for just the wedding party, family, and friends.

5. XV Beacon, Boston, Massachusetts

XV Beacon, a historic boutique hotel in the heart of Boston, elevates its high level of service and luxury with two of the most distinctive and intimate hotel wedding venues in the city. The unique, rustic venue complete with a fourth-century Roman mosaic is perfect to host an intimate wedding celebration with availability to seat 36 for a seated dinner, or up to 75 for a reception.

The Roof Deck, XV Beacon’s intimate 2-tier outdoor setting, is Boston’s best-kept secret for sweeping views of the cityscape and iconic landmarks such as the Charles River. The space is the hidden gem of Beacon Hill with views from the 11th and 12th floors of the hotel overlooking Boston’s skyline.

6. The Wigwam, Litchfield Park, Arizona

Brides seeking the perfect setting for their nuptials need look no further than The Wigwam in Phoenix’s West Valley. The historic 440-acre resort is celebrating over 90 years of welcoming guests in 2024 and has been hosting fairytale weddings for the past decade. It's not just women who want a fairytale wedding — a survey by Barclays shows men are twice as likely to want the big white wedding of their dreams.

The property offers six outdoor venues for an iconic, uniquely Southwestern setting to say “I do.” The resort has it all covered to make each couple’s special day everything they dreamed of and more, offering several wedding packages that cover both ceremonies and receptions.

7. The Westgate Hotel, San Diego, California

Located in the heart of downtown San Diego, The Westgate Hotel offers elegant European venue options from its paneled French ballroom to its sleek and chic secluded terrace. Catering Sales Manager, Kristen Dawson, knows exactly what wedding dreams are made of.

Her attention to detail paired with her experience and passion for weddings of any nature are the leading factors behind her wedding coordination success. Her core qualities of providing the highest level of service and creating an impeccable experience for couples align perfectly with The Westgate Hotel, which makes them the perfect pair.

8. Chapel in the Woods, Memphis, Tennesse

A beautiful spot for the Elvis lover is the Chapel in the Woods. The chapel and the resort offer numerous opportunities for weddings and wedding-related events. Plus, the wedding party is photographed in front of Elvis Presley’s Graceland.

The newly constructed chapel features a grand ceiling and windows throughout to allow the beautiful surroundings of the Graceland woods to be the backdrop for couples to get married or renew their vows. Located just steps from the AAA-rated Four Diamond luxury resort, The Guest House at Graceland, the Chapel in the Woods makes for the most iconic and memorable wedding destination.

9. Brasada Ranch, Oregon

Whether you're searching for rustic wedding venues in Oregon, barn venues, or even a place to host an intimate wedding, Brasada Ranch is a year-round wedding destination, perfect for indoor and outdoor weddings.

The award-winning wedding venues blend modern rustic with the high desert landscape. Inspiring views from every venue, choose from five award-winning venues including the rustic Barn, panoramic mountain views from the Range Lawn, the timeless Trestle Bridge, and more.

10. Lucky Arrow Retreat, Austin, Texas

Lucky Arrow Retreat is Texas’ newest and most unique boutique hotel and event venue right outside of Austin. Wedding groups could take over the whole property of laid-back yurts and upscale cabins with communal gathering spaces, a pool, and a beer garden.

The event space features 1,420 square feet of air-conditioned space with an additional 1,400 square foot rooftop deck for up to 175 guests. Additional amenities include a covered wrap-around porch and a generous 12-foot ceiling.

