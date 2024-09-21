When choosing a wedding venue for our big day, many couples choose to wed in their hometown or their partner's. But sometimes, we cast a wider net and consider a destination wedding. Destination weddings are exciting and exotic, and they help keep the wedding small and intimate. While a local church wedding may have 300 guests, it's unlikely that 300 people will fly to Europe for your wedding.

Choosing wedding locations outside of the country is a great way to trim the excess and have the people who truly matter in attendance. But when you're looking for unique wedding venues for your destination wedding, these are some great options that will make the wedding itself part of the honeymoon journey.

The 10 most unique wedding locations around the world:

1. Hotel Rangá, Iceland

Set in the secluded countryside of South Iceland, Hotel Rangá luxury resort is an elegant and rustic oasis specializing in one-of-a-kind destination weddings.

Why choose between shooting your wedding photos under the crystal Gluggafoss waterfall or at the base of a volcano when you can take a super jeep to both? Get married under the stars, on a glacier, or along a beautiful black sand beach, and stay in one (or two, why not?) of Hotel Rangá's wonderfully wacky continent-themed master suites.

2. Hedonism II, Negril, Jamaica

Situated on a white sandy beach is the all-inclusive, adults-only, clothing-optional resort, Hedonism II. Weddings and vow-renewal ceremonies are always complimentary here, and the tux and traditional white gown are definitely optional. Maybe opt for a sparkling white bikini and black speedo, or nothing at all.

Wedding packages include a personal wedding planner, a choice of location (white sand beaches, lush tropical gardens, or waterfall lagoons), a minister, a marriage license, champagne, a wedding cake, flowers, and music.

3. W Punta de Mita, Mexico

Couples looking to tie the knot in an authentically Mexican, off-the-beaten-path locale, should consider W Punta de Mita, a chic beach resort located in Mexico’s coveted and tranquil Riviera Nayarit. The resort is edged with lush jungle that unfolds in winding, tree-lined paths — it’s so tucked away, that guests are escorted to the check-in by private Tuk Tuks decked out in authentic Mexican designs.(One poll found that Mexico is the most popular destination wedding spot.)

With features that include oceanfront suites with private infinity pools, two incredible beachfront swimming pools, a 4,000 square foot spa nestled in the jungle, and F&B ranging from Jean Georges’ Spice Market to Mesa1 — an ultra-exclusive al fresco setting that offers just one nightly seating under the stars — this vibrant, bohemian beach escape makes for unforgettable, off-the-grid wedding.

4. Casa Palopó, Lake Atitlán, Guatemala

On the shore of Lake Atitlán, in the Guatemalan highlands, sits a private home turned luxury boutique hotel that offers the lake and its magnificent volcanoes as a backdrop for a traditional Mayan wedding. Casa Palopó invites couples to tie the knot with a nuptial ceremony officiated by a Mayan Shaman, followed by a personalized Mayan Shaman blessing.

The ceremony can be held outdoors on a lush green patch of grass, amidst magical views of the three volcanoes and indigenous villages across the shore. And for the more traditional couple, an elegant chapel just on top of the hill near the hotel is available instead.

Back at the hotel, an intimate candlelit reception party will be waiting for the newlyweds and their guests. Casa Palopó offers wedding packages for up to 100 guests that include accommodations, transportation to the hotel, food and beverage, ceremony, reception, event set-up, decor, music, flower arrangements, and a photographer.

5. Aruba Marriott Resort, Aruba

Those looking for an exotic beachfront destination wedding in the Caribbean need to look no further than Aruba Marriott Resort. Here, couples' wedding dreams come alive with barefoot beach ceremonies under a native Kunuku gazebo or in an extravagant ballroom overlooking the beach, complete with cocktails served in coconut shells at the reception.

Couples having their wedding at Aruba Marriott Resort now have the opportunity to bring everyone to their wedding with the property's new live-streaming service. Whether it's just the ceremony, or a few minutes in the bridal suite while the wedding party gets prepped, the ceremony, and segments from the reception, this service is an add-on to the resort’s a la carte wedding menu.

6. Kilkea Castle Hotel Resort and Golf Club, County Kildare, Ireland

Kilkea Castle is a 12th-century fortress and estate that has been transformed, now mixing medieval history with modern luxury in a magical castle. It's great for couples, as the castle team handles everything from makeup and hair to the horse-drawn carriage. But it's also great for the guests who can enjoy a real vacation on-site (golfing, tennis, riding, skeet shooting, archery, falconing) and the couple's marriage.

7. Palace Hotel Tokyo, Japan

Set in the heart of Tokyo’s Maranouchi district, with sweeping views of the surrounding Imperial Palace gardens, planning a wedding at Palace Hotel Tokyo is easy. The hotel has six different wedding venues: two ceremony venues, including a Japanese Shinto Shrine and a beautiful chapel featuring a thin archway of hand-woven metal rods, as well as four ballrooms.

The hotel also offers a bespoke "Vera Wang Wedding Package," which includes a gown from the Vera Wang Bridal boutique in Ginza in addition to catering, a wedding cake, beauty stylists, an in-house photographer, floral arrangements, and accommodation in a hotel suite.

8. The Anam Cam Ranh, Vietnam

The Anam has played host to intimate and large wedding ceremonies on a vast lawn overlooking a pristine stretch of beach. For weddings, the resort sets up an arch festooned in fresh flowers as well as aisle decorations and chairs against a backdrop featuring turquoise waters and dramatic headlands. With more than 300 sunny days a year on average in Cam Ranh, chances are it will be clear blue skies on the big day.

The resort’s planners take care of the all-important wedding stuff like the cake, sparkling wine, and an MC for a cocktail reception, and dinner with the option of a large formal dining event in the resort’s elegant ballroom. A myriad of settings include reflecting pools and cobblestone pathways.

9. Mantra Samui Resort, Thailand

Tucked away in the jungle overlooking Bophut Beach, Mantra Samui Resort gives couples a tropical backdrop for their nuptials, without the sandy implications. The resort’s alfresco terrace above the pool area can be converted into a ceremony location, replete with tropical flowers and stunning views over the Gulf of Thailand.

The Thai ceremony includes a water blessing by holy monks and a traditional long drum procession with silver and gold gate passing. Prices are inclusive of planning services with a wedding planner, the ceremony, flowers, a romantic private rooftop dinner, the bride’s hair and makeup, spa treatment for two, wedding cake and bottle of champagne, couples breakfast, and airport transfers.

10. Hotel Kakslauttanen Igloo Village, Finland

Hotel Kakslauttanen is located along the road to the Arctic Sea, close to Urho Kekkonen National Park in one of the cleanest natural environments you will ever visit. Looking for a true northerner adventure? Spend a night in one of the snow igloos.

“Get married in the Ice Chapel or the Pine Chapel, arriving on a reindeer carriage. For accommodation, choose a personal igloo; perhaps the most unique part of the Hotel where you can watch the Northern Lights through your glass ceiling. The rustic chic cabins are made from kelp pines and include a fireplace and a sauna,” says Semeniouga.

So, go all out for your big day. Hopefully, you'll only have one anyway. And on the plus side, studies from The University of Virginia show the bigger the wedding, the happier the marriage.

Aly Walansky is a NY-based lifestyle writer who focuses on health, wellness, and relationships. Her work appears in dozens of digital and print publications regularly.