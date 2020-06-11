50 Simple Wedding Vows To Say To Your Partner

These marriage vows are funny, personable, and most importantly... full of love.

Wedding vows are the pillars of every marriage. It’s a promise to your partner that you will keep until the day you both die (yes — death). This can be nerve-wracking, but if you allow your heart to do the talking there’s nothing to be afraid of.

Marriage vows are statements that come straight from the heart and they express your true feelings about your partner on your wedding day. As much as you probably love your partner, sometimes it can be hard to put it into words. Not to mention the pressure of reciting them in front of your friends and family.

When you're at the altar, it's time to tell your partner how you feel deep inside and give you a chance to show everyone else an intimate part of your relationship.

Every aspect of your wedding day takes careful planning, so instead of planning something super drawn out, sometimes trying out some simple wedding vows is the best way to go when you're in front of a crowd.

It’s important that every sentence is carefully written so it can be understood in the manner you meant it and there are no misunderstandings.

Weddings are just ceremonies where you and your partner turn your feelings and promises to each other into a union in front of all your loved ones. The first step is to understand that there’s nothing to be scared of or embarrassed about. You will be surrounded by your closest friend's family while standing in front of your soulmate.

Every day of your married life, you are expected to follow the vows that you created. No matter the circumstance, you will be held accountable for any action that contradicts your statements.

In marriage, it’s normal for you and your partner to change. You may even experience different and complicated feelings toward your partner years into the marriage. The beauty of it is that no matter what the problem is the underlying basis your entire relationship are the simple vows you said to each other on your wedding day. Those statements of love serve as a foundation of all your actions going forward.

At your wedding, you may feel pressure from your guests to be performative in your vows, but you can eliminate this with planning. Making a custom-made promise with authentic emotions can help you avoid saying something that doesn’t reflect how you truly feel.

You are held at the standards that you have set for yourself from the moment you say your vows at your wedding and going forward, so you must take these vows as seriously as you want your partner to.

With that being said, you don’t need to take a traditional approach when it comes to writing your wedding vows. There’s nothing wrong with taking pieces of the traditional style like “to have and to hold, from this day forward, for better or for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death do us part”. You can invoke these parts, but overall, your vows should be custom-made — and this can be done with inspiration of all sorts.

Here are some ideas to help you create your own words to say to your partner — use these simple weddings vows as a guideline for what you want your marriage to be.

1. I love you with my whole heart with a passion that can't be expressed in words, only in kisses, glances, and years of adventure by your side.

2. I promise to be your honest, faithful, and loving wife for the rest of my days.

3. I pledge to honor you, love you, and cherish you as my husband today and every day.

4. Today I say, "I do" but to me, that means, "I will". I will take your hand and stand by your side in the good and the bad. I dedicate myself to your happiness, success, and smile. I will love you forever.

5. You are my every dream come true, and I can't wait for the reality we get to build together.

6. I promise to be your guiding light in the darkness, a warming comfort in the cold, and shoulder to lean on when life is too much to bear on your own.

7. Give me your hand, and I will give you forever.

8. You are loved more than any metaphor can ever try to express – my love, my husband.

9. I vow to always protect you from harm, to stand with you against your troubles, and to look to you when I need protection.

10. You make me laugh, you make me think, and above all, you make me happy.

11. There is no remedy for love, but to love more. Today and forever I will follow his advice and seek my remedy in your arms.

12. I promise to be your navigator, best friend, and wife. I promise to honor, love and cherish you through all life's adventures. Wherever we go, we'll go together.

13. I love you. You are my best friend. Today I give myself to you in marriage. I promise to encourage and inspire you, to laugh with you, and to comfort you in times of sorrow and struggle.

14. I affirm my love to you as I invite you to share my life. You are the most beautiful, smart, and generous person I have ever known, and I promise always to respect you.

15. Do you take me to be your hunka-hunka burnin love?

16. You're the first mate to my ship captain, the Smee to my Captain Hook...

17. I hope to be the only people we can stand at a cocktail party forever.

18. I promise to take out the garbage, even in the pouring rain or freezing cold.

19. I promise to unclog the tub, even though you are the only one of us with long hair.

20. I vow never to steal your covers unless you are hogging them.

21. I promise to turn on the air conditioning when you are hot, even if I am totally freezing.

22. I want us to grow old and crusty together, to shake our collective fists at teenagers, and to talk endlessly about the old days when things were better, cheaper, and generally more wholesome.

23. I choose you as the person with whom I will spend my life.

24. I take you, with all your faults and strengths, as I offer myself to you with all my faults and strengths. I will help you when you need help and turn to you when I need help.

25. I promise to encourage and inspire you, to laugh with you, and to comfort you in times of sorrow and struggle.

26. I promise to love you in good times and in bad, when life seems easy and when it seems hard, when our love is simple, and when it is an effort.

27. I promise to cherish you and to always hold you in the highest regard. These things I give to you today, and all the days of our life.

28. Let what is joined never be parted.

29. With our wonderful chemistry, I know we would truly win the newlywed game.

30. You and I just work together - and I love how you always finish my.... .... sentences... it's sentences.

31. I love you, by the old gods and the new.

32. I promise to pay all my debts to you.

33. Does this mean I have to stop referring to you by your last name?

34. I promise to be there when you need me, to fill your days with sunshine, to comfort you and encourage you, to help you reach your goals, to be your best friend ever and to love you all my life with all my heart.

35. It is at this moment as I gaze into your eyes I think... is it too late to elope?

36. Because of you, I laugh, I smile, I dare to dream again.

37. On this special day, I give you in the presence of God and all those in attendance, my sacred promise to stay by your side.

38. With all my love, I take you to be my wife/husband. I will love you through good and the bad, through joy and the sorrow. I will try to be understanding, and to trust in you completely.

39. I take you to be my (husband/wife), my partner in life, and my one true love. I will cherish our union and love you more each day than I did the day before.

40. As I promise always to be true I promise myself to you.

41. I promise to hold our love as a love everlasting.

42. To you, I promise to cherish and share in everything.

43. Not just for this moment, not for an hour, or day, or year - I will always love you.

44. An old myth states that man and woman were separated because the Gods were frightened of how strong we were together. Men and women then we're left to search their lives for the halves they lost - you are my other half - let the Gods be afraid - they cannot keep us apart.

45. I have to catch my breath to believe this is real, that I am marrying my true love, my heart's desire, and my best friend.

46. Love is give and take, I give all my love to you and receive so much love in return.

47. I vow to carry you and to be carried by you, to journey with you, and to love each minute because of our travels together. We will live a life of constant adventure together.

48. I love that you and I will spend the rest of our lives together. Somehow my life has come to this amazing moment and now I will always share it with you.

49. We have always been married, through all time, through all the world, our souls have always been united, and I have the joy of experiencing that love now and forever.

50. You are my guide to love, my every wish, and the person I want to grow old with.

Maatie Kalokoh is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love, and relationship topics.