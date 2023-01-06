20 Best Honeymoon Hotels For An Insanely Romantic Vacation

There's a beautiful world, including many places you can spend your honeymoon. Maybe you are into sand, surf, and sun, or you prefer skiing on snow-capped mountains.

Perhaps you want the beach or a city with centuries of history.

Half the work in coming up with honeymoon ideas is deciding where you want to go and then planning your stay.

Though prices vary according to the time of year, room type, and size, depending on your personal preferences, be prepared to have the experience of a lifetime at these locations.

20 Best Honeymoons For An Insanely Romantic Vacation

1. The Inn of the Turquoise Bear in Santa Fe, New Mexico

In Santa Fe, the Inn of the Turquoise Bear is the perfect romantic hideaway to stay while enjoying the honeymoon magic found in the Land of Enchantment. A historic and inspiring rambling adobe villa, the inn is surrounded by towering pine trees on an acre of lush gardens just blocks from Santa Fe's Historic District.

2. National Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida

Nestled in South Beach’s celebrated Art Deco neighborhood, this adult-only Miami Beach oceanfront hotel evokes cinematic elegance, boasting 101 newly designed guest rooms, skirted alongside native tropical palm trees and Miami Beach's longest infinity-edge pool.

3. Casa Palopó in Lake Atitlán, Guatemala

This hidden gem is the ideal honeymoon destination for newlyweds looking for "off-the-beaten-path" destinations. From the initial landing into Guatemala City to crossing through the famous town of Panajachel and then taking a small boat ride to one of Lake Atitlan's 12 villages, Santa Catarina, honeymooners will get a thrill from the journey alone that leads to Casa Palopó.

Hotel perks and amenities include an infinity pool, eclectic international cuisine at the open terrace 6.8 Palopó restaurant, in-room spa treatments, a cozy living room, and guest rooms adorned with original paintings and artifacts.

4. Las Lagunas in Flores, Guatemala

Las Lagunas is the ideal destination for honeymooners with playful and adventurous personalities and those who like to explore. Set on the shore of the Quexil Lagoon in Guatemala's Jungle of Petén and spread across 200 acres of lush, private reserve, the 19-bungalow suite hotel offers the perfect blend of luxury and ecotourism that includes tours to the UNESCO ruins of Tikal, Uaxactun and Yaxha, as well as bird watching trails, kayaking, 4X4 ATV tours through the jungle, and visits to Monkey Island.

For the curious newlyweds, Las Lagunas is also home to a museum that holds some of the most exquisite Mayan pieces in the world.

5. Serenity at Coconut Bay in Saint Lucia

Adult-only, all-inclusive Serenity offers thirty-six Plunge Pool Suites in a lush enclave of exotic Saint Lucia, just minutes from Hewanorra International Airport. Serenity is specifically designed for couples looking for the perfect romantic getaway in the Caribbean. Luxuries include private and spacious indoor and outdoor living areas, mahogany king beds, fine dining, craft cocktails, butler service, 24-hour room service, and a personalized top-shelf bar. They even have personalized butler service.

6. Evergreen Lodge in Costa Rica

"For couples who may want more of an exotic honeymoon, I love recommending Evergreen Lodge in Costa Rica," says event planner Andrew Roby. "It is surrounded by the rainforest where you coexist with nature while still having the luxury every honeymoon deserves."

The resort includes various packages, including lodging, food, and beverage.

7. Kerala Tours in India

India is always exciting for couples who don't mind traveling a little further. After spending months planning your dream wedding, you need a location like this to recharge and celebrate with your partner.

"A Kerala honeymoon features a 4-night, 5-day trip with ground transportation, tours to see gushing waterfalls, a jungle safari, and a traditional houseboat stay for one of your nights," says Roby.

8. Quasar Expeditions in Patagonia

Quasar Expeditions offers excursions for couples looking to explore the wilds of Patagonia with activities like hiking, trekking, ice hiking, kayaking, horseback riding, and navigation across lakes and fjords. Couples on a Patagonia honeymoon will explore the parks in the comfort and privacy of their very own Jeep Wrangler, either via Quasar's self-drive experiences or on Quasar's guided tours, where one of their expert guides accompanies guests throughout the trip.

After exciting days zipping around beautiful Patagonia in their Jeeps, guests can unwind with a relaxing spa treatment, delicious meal, and luxurious room at some of the top hotels and lodges in South America.

9. The Equestrian Hotel in Ocala, Florida

For the equestrian couple, this hotel, set against the backdrop of Florida's Horse Country and the World Equestrian Center, is pure luxury. While it may be a niche honeymoon destination, if the horseshoe fits — *wink* — you can expect 20-foot ceilings, crystal chandeliers, seven restaurant concepts, massive pool, a toy store that rivals FAO Schwartz in its glory days, and a tranquil spa offering plenty of relaxing, rejuvenating treatments.

And you'll certainly need some r&r after taking in a competition, where as many as 7,500 spectators gather at the Grand Arena dressed to the nines to watch these majestic creatures compete. (For the less ambitious, you can also catch the equine beauties sauntering leisurely throughout the sprawling 380-acre property.) And the best part: You don't have to know anything about horses to enjoy the tradition, pageantry, cuisine, and rolling hills of the Horse Capital of the World.

10. Hot Springs and Countryside Honeymoon Tour in Japan

Inside Japan Tours' Hot Springs & Countryside Honeymoon Self-Guided Adventure combines Japan's hot spring bathing culture and scenic countryside for a wonderfully romantic setting for a honeymoon. The pinnacle of this trip is a stay in the wonderful hot spring resort of Kinosaki Onsen. A little town full of traditional buildings and canals filled with koi carp, Kinosaki is home to seven bathhouses, all of which use the area's natural thermal springs.

In Tokyo, couples spend the day with a guide who can take them out to an izakaya or Japanese pub to help decipher the menu and get the best from Japan's fantastic cuisine. In Kyoto, they'll have the opportunity to try on exquisite wedding kimonos. With professional photographs included, this will be a fantastic honeymoon souvenir.

11. Hilton Aruba in Aruba

Hilton Aruba is perfect for honeymooners who are planning an extended stay. Hilton Aruba offers a variety of spa packages that allow honeymooners to bask in the ambiance of tranquility at the oceanfront spa while enjoying treatments that soothe the mind, body, and soul.

The Spa provides guests with eight treatment rooms, an outdoor cabana, aqua-sensory revitalization, steam rooms, saunas, and a cold plunge pool.

12. Hotel Los Gatos in Silicon Valley, California

The gorgeous Alma Suite at Hotel Los Gatos in Silicon Valley has a spacious living room with a sofa bed, balcony, fireplace, a dining area with bay windows, a Jacuzzi, and one king bed. Newlyweds can cuddle up by the fire or enjoy intimate time in the private Jacuzzi. Located in one of the premier communities of Silicon Valley, Hotel Los Gatos is close to the base of the Santa Cruz Mountains and minutes away from exclusive wine tasting.

Atmospheric guest rooms capture the color and detail of a private residence while its "Mediterranean Sophistication" blends with "California Charm" to create a hotel reminiscent of a private villa. Escape to a relaxing oasis where brides can enjoy a sparkling pool, outdoor Jacuzzi, tranquil patio areas, and warm hospitality while also being able to make a dining reservation at Dio Deka, the on-site restaurant specializing in "Fine Hellenic Cuisine," and an appointment at the Spa, which includes the Verde Touch experience.

13. Entre Cielos Wine Hotel in Mendoza, Argentina

Just two hours away from Buenos Aires by plane, Mendoza is a city in Argentina's Cuyo region known for its wine, particularly its Malbec, and far and away one of the most romantic destinations in this big, wide world.

Flanked by the Andes, the city takes laid-back to a whole new level: wine lunches are long (and ever-flowing), and dinners consist of 7-8 courses — all with wine pairings, of course. Considered one of the top wine regions in Argentina, the Uco Valley in Southwestern Mendoza is where to head — specifically a luxury wine resort called Entre Cielos, where rooms are built in the shadows of the Andes Mountains. The resort is also home to Latin America’s first and only authentic traditional Hamam spa, a tranquil sanctuary anchored by the ancient Turkish rituals of cleansing and relaxation.

14. Empress Hotel in San Diego, California

The Empress Hotel in San Diego includes beaches, champagne, a rose petal welcome, and your significant other. If you're looking to explore San Diego on your memorable honeymoon, this boutique hotel is just steps away from San Diego's famous sandy beaches and downtown La Jolla.

Enjoy the gorgeous sunset while sipping champagne (paired with chocolates) provided upon arrival.

15. Harbourview Inn in Charleston, North Carolina

An intimate retreat in the heart of historic downtown Charleston that sets the stage for unforgettable honeymoon adventures for those who enjoy a bit of Southern charm.

From nighttime milk and cookies from the comfort of your guest room, revel in a heartening selection of surprises at this intimate hideaway in the Holy City. Enjoy panoramic views of the city of Charleston from the cloistered respite of our Inn’s rooftop terrace and enjoy being steps away from historic attractions like the Historic City Market, Rainbow Row, and The Battery.

16. Hotel Zachary in Chicago, Illinois

For architectural legend Zachary Taylor Davis — the hotel's namesake — and Alma Davis, it was love at first sight. Attending an event at the Sheridan Club with his brother Charles, Zachary first saw Alma standing on a balcony of the ballroom before turning to his brother to announce, “that’s the woman I’m going to marry.”

For the city slickers, Hotel Zachary, located in the heart of Chicago's Wrigleyville (home of the Chicago Cubs), is offering a limited-edition "Love Alma" package. Romance at its finest — with a side of baseball —the special stay includes a $50 food and beverage credit, upgraded Wrigley Field ballpark view accommodations, and an extended late check-out.

17. Paradisus by Melia in Mexico OR Dominican Republic

Paradisus by Melia, located in Mexico and the Dominican Republic, includes the brand's newest offering: The Reserve: a premium service at Paradisus resorts for adults only to enjoy exclusive access to the hotel’s VIP areas, a private pool and beach area, a personal Concierge service and a series of special perks and services to make your honeymoon truly exceptional.

18. Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

Couples looking to soak up some rays and live in the lap of luxury can experience Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa. The design-driven, boutique-style resort is a perfect match for a wedding venue, striking an irresistible balance of beachfront allure, contemporary design, Caymanian warmth, and Kimpton charisma.

Seafire has created a utopia of breathtaking event venues, some you might expect from a Grand Cayman resort, others playfully yet stylishly unconventional, for a total of 20,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space. Dance beneath the stars on the resort's event lawn while dining on fresh, locally sourced cuisine.

19. Naia Resort and Spa in Belize

For couples who want to explore the wild of their relationship and the land, Belize is also home to many jungles, Mayan ruins, and lagoons—looking for something more secluded? Look no further than Naia Resort and Spa, the ideal location for a private wedding or a relaxing honeymoon.

The resort offers a beautiful spa, a stunning Yoga Studio, and fitness center to find zen. Spread over six acres of serene forest and lagoon, Naia Spa has a couple's private island suite that is sure to entice, allowing couples to unwind after tying the knot.

20. Hotel Xcaret México in Riviera Maya

A perfect getaway for thrill-seeking honeymooners, this sophisticated hotel has redefined the concept of Cancun and Playa del Carmen all-inclusive with its innovative All-Fun Inclusive, i.e. the first resort in Riviera Maya to offer access to all the thrilling adventure parks by Grupo Xcaret: Xenses, Xel-Há, Xplor, Xcaret and many more.

Hotel Xcaret's sustainable architecture integrates the hotel’s stunning facilities into nature while paying tribute to the traditions of Mexico, thus preserving not only natural resources but also the country’s cultural legacy.

Aly Walansky is a lifestyle writer focusing on health, wellness, and relationships. Her work appears in dozens of digital and print publications regularly. Andrea Zimmerman is the deputy editor at Yourtango.