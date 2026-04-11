While attractiveness is relatively subjective, certain traits, like emotional intelligence and confidence, are collectively admired, especially in our culture. When we see someone who's clearly secure in their authenticity and capable of feeling their emotions, it's attractive, especially for men who are often socialized into quite the opposite.

Many of the most attractive traits a man over 40 can have without even trying have nothing to do with their physical appearance, but rather come from their internal stability and emotional wisdom. So, if you're hoping to connect with someone or seek out a potential partner, focusing on the things you can't see right away might be the key to a truly healthy relationship.

Here are the 10 most attractive traits a man over 40 can have without even trying

1. He leans into conflict without getting defensive

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In a culture where men have been socialized into restrictive masculinity and emotional coldness, it's not surprising that defensiveness in stressful, emotional conversations is common. They're protecting their sense of masculinity that's grown attached to their sense of self, even if it sabotages honest connections, trust, and bonding with others.

That's part of the reason for today's male loneliness epidemic. Men feel pressured to push everything down and stay "strong" when, in reality, their vulnerability is their biggest strength. When we're around men who express their emotions, we often feel more secure, especially in a relationship where conflict can feel uncomfortable.

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2. He expresses his emotions openly

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Of course, vulnerability and emotional openness are important parts of healthy relationships. However, we're also often drawn to someone who expresses themselves openly and authentically, even when we're not in a relationship. We're all craving a natural human need for connection and belonging, and vulnerability is often the doorway to experiencing it with others, whether they're potential partners or not.

Especially for people who have faced emotionally cold and disconnected relationships with men, being around someone who's mature and emotionally intelligent enough to be open is attractive. It helps us feel seen, but also allows us to share things that bond us closer together.

3. He's comfortable in his own skin

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Authenticity, or the ability we have to understand and perceive ourselves, seriously impacts how other people view us. Whether it's the self-expression outlets we choose or the way we carry ourselves in conversations, authenticity speaks loudly, even when we're not.

If a man is obviously comfortable in his own skin and leading with a sense of quiet confidence, we're drawn to them. We value authenticity because it doesn't urge us to perform or fit a certain standard, but to simply be ourselves. Especially in our world full of validation-seeking behaviors and fakeness, it's a refreshing surprise.

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4. He's an active listener

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When someone's an active listener, it doesn't just cultivate better interactions and conversations. It literally sparks the reward center in our brains that controls bonding. We innately feel more attracted to and connected to someone who makes intentional space for us to speak our minds, without worrying about fighting for attention.

Whether it's welcoming body language, strong eye contact, or thoughtful questions, the admirable traits of a quiet man with the skill of active listening make us feel seen in important ways.

5. He doesn't need validation to feel secure

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Instead of chasing validation from random people on social media and entertaining conversations with people they find attractive, even when they're in a relationship, secure men don't need to be desired to feel secure. They're confident in who they are, without being liked or admired, and we find that confidence effortlessly attractive, especially in men.

When we're only looking for a sense of security and belonging in relationships later in life, men over 40 with this kind of quiet confidence bring us peace. We don't have to walk on eggshells or worry about what they're doing behind closed doors, because they have an aura of self-assuredness in almost every situation.

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6. He's patient in stressful situations

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People are often more likely to wait for the things they like, but this patience is also associated with better life and relationship satisfaction, happiness, and general well-being, at least according to a study from the Journal of Experimental Psychology.

When we're around someone calm and patient, we slow down ourselves. We appreciate the calmness of comfort and experience inner regulation that someone following the illusion of urgency simply doesn't have.

7. He treats everyone with respect

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While many men fall into poor patterns of basing their "respect" on someone's physical appearance or status, truly attractive, secure men offer basic respect to everyone. Regardless of their job, income, or appearance, they make people feel important and heard. That kind of kindness is attractive.

It's not random either, at least according to a study from the British Journal of Social Psychology, which found that most people find kind people more attractive. Even over things like humor or intelligence, when we notice someone's prosocial behaviors and empathy, we're drawn to them.

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8. He's effortlessly funny

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As social psychologist Brian Collisson explains, humor is often attractive because it highlights someone's adaptability, flexibility, and creativity. Of course, we're drawn to people who make us laugh, but the long-term appeal of someone's humor is an incredibly attractive trait a man over 40 can boast.

Especially when his humor comes from a well-intentioned place, rather than a vehicle for avoiding vulnerability and accountability with phrases like "it's just a joke," we find it attractive. According to a study from Personal Relationships, sharing laughter with people also tends to bond us closer together, creating a safe space to explore connections and attractiveness without unnecessary anxiety and pressure.

9. He admits when he's wrong

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When we notice someone is telling the truth or being honest, we often find them more attractive, according to a 2023 study. We feel safer and more secure around people we don't have to fret about deceit with. We can be ourselves without having to worry if someone's being inauthentic or fake.

Whether it's a man being open with his feelings in the moment to avoid resentment or owning up to a mistake, we find honesty incredibly attractive, especially later in life when nobody is interested in playing emotional games.

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10. He's comfortable with alone time

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While many people get caught up in constant togetherness with partners, at the expense of their own individuality and alone time, men over 40 that we often find most attractive later in life introduce a balance. They're comfortable with silence and spending time alone, and the relationship benefits because they're open to space.

While finding alone time in a relationship is sometimes a challenge, having a partner around who carves out and respects this space apart is so important. Especially if you're prone to weaving self-worth into a relationship, having this time apart can ensure you feel secure personally.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.