Men With These 4 Rare Traits Are Irresistible To Women, According To Psychology

You've finally managed to ask a woman out on a date, and she agreed. Great! But with tons of contradictory and confusing first date tips and advice available online, men can get set up to fail when it comes to dating women.

Research from the American Psychological Association (APA) explained that "heterosexual dating among young adults in the U. S. remains highly gender-typed in cultural scripts around beliefs, ideals, and expectations, as well as interpersonal scripts, like emotions, behaviors, and signaling." Society still expects men to be compliant in a relationship and be cooperative with women. However, men are also expected to be ambitious, assertive, and have an attractive personality to make women interested in them. Finding a balance between the two can be very difficult and often leads to dissatisfaction, disappointment, and disrespect from women. As a result, dating can be nothing less than torturous, but men who embody these uncommon traits usually have more success.

Here are the rare traits of men who are irresistible to women, according to psychology:

1. Confidence

Confidence can be a game-changer in dating. Women love confident men. Most don’t find needy, awkward, desperate, and insecure men attractive.

Regardless of what they tell you, you will have no chance with a woman by not being confident. They might still keep you around to boost their ego, but likely, you will never be a romantic partner.

A 2017 study found "High self-esteem predicted the beginning of a relationship, and low self-esteem predicted a relationship break-up. Relationship quality mediated the effect of self-esteem on relationship break-up and showed that self-esteem influences whether important transitions occur in the relationship, and experiencing these transitions influences the further development of self-esteem."

So, be confident. Talk to them openly and honestly. Show them you value yourself and respect them. It doesn’t have to be that hard. Simply stop doubting yourself and believe you deserve to be with her.

2. Resilience

Inside Creative House via Shutterstock

Getting rejected or breaking up can be devastating. I get it. I have been through these myself, and I know how it feels. But, you need to understand that many other women are available out there, and they are just as amazing as the woman you thought was the one. So, focus on the standards you both are seeking.

Research from the APA assessed "links between how closely individuals perceive their partners to match their ideal standards and relationship processes. Ideal standards of interpersonal attraction and relationship processes [affected] the role of ideal partner preferences during actual relationship initiation."

Irrespective of how she behaves with you, never chase her. Let her know you are interested. Show her you like her. But don’t go out of your way to pursue her. If it’s meant to be, it will be. If not, you never know who you may meet next. She just might be the one you were looking for.

3. Mystery

It’s not easy to get women to like you unless you have a natural magnetic charm. However, you can learn to be more attractive, just like a skill. A 2010 study showed how uncertainty can increase attraction in women because it increased their thinking about men they were not sure of the conditions of their attraction.

For men, this means to learn attractive body language, be hygienic, have good manners, dress smart, talk honestly and smoothly, and be reliable but also leave alittle mystery. This will help you make a good first impression and make her like you more.

4. Self-respect

Ground Picture via Shutterstock

If you want women to love you, then you have to start by loving yourself first. How can you expect anyone to love you if you don’t love yourself? Get rid of all self-doubt and self-pity.

"High self-esteem has a positive effect also on the partner’s happiness with the relationship," suggested a 2016 study, which also found "perceived [self] regard and secure attachment between the partners explains why self-esteem is beneficial in romantic relationships."

Focus on building your own life by having a successful career, developing a healthy body, and pursuing your passions and interests. Not only will you be happier in life, but women will also find you more interesting and will want to know you better.

Making sure your first date goes perfectly can be nerve-wracking. While on the date, you want to make sure that she likes you. You want to show her you’re interested, having fun, and connecting. But, you don’t want to come off as desperate and needy either.

Trying too hard is never a good idea when it comes to impressing women. This is why you need smart first-date tips to help you remain confident and play it cool while having fun on your first date.

Yes, it is easier to meet someone these days through those tons of dating apps, but it is even harder to meet someone you would consider meeting a second time. And it is even harder for men. Why?

Men are expected to be charming, brave, successful, emotional, strong, funny, sensitive, and whatnot. But that’s not the worst part. When it comes to dating, women tend to have the upper hand.

Many men feel anxious and nervous to some extent when meeting a woman, asking her out, and finally going on their first date. This is a reality, as most men have been programmed to have a scarcity mindset. We feel insecure and helpless when dating.

We feel she holds all the power. We feel lucky we get to take her out on a date, and this is why we try too hard and appear desperate. With this scarcity mindset, we tend to forget we are attractive, too.

Understand this: If she is talking to you, she must have found something interesting about you. If she has agreed to go out on a date, she must find you attractive, too. If she is laughing and enjoying the date, then she is enjoying your company. You’re good enough for her.

There is no need to put her on a pedestal just because you like her and believe she is the one. If she is the one for you, then things will happen naturally. You will automatically feel a connection and get closer.

The secret tip to having a great first date and making a connection is confidence. Believe you are enough and you are likable, cute, funny, smart, and adorable, just like she is.

Theo Harrison is an artist, blogger, writer, and former contributor to The Mind's Journal, who writes primarily about mental health, pop culture, and relationships.