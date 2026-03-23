We all put pressure on ourselves to find the perfect man. Unfortunately, no matter how hard we look, we will never find one. No one is perfect, and while we rationally understand that, we can have expectations that don’t get met in a relationship.

While we may never find that ‘perfect’ man, there are certainly good ones out there. In a dating world where we think low-quality men reign supreme, finding a partner who is one of the good ones can make you feel lucky. Marrying a good man can feel like hitting the jackpot. While you’re in the depths of dating, it may seem impossible. However, certain habits separate a good husband from a low-quality man. If you notice your partner has any of these defining features, he is likely a high-quality partner.

These are 11 defining habits that separate good husbands from low-quality men

1. They listen well

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Some people need to work hard to master their listening habits. Not everyone is a natural. Low-quality men may not care much about how they show up for their partner. Instead of working on their listening habits, they may not notice they aren’t meeting their full potential. A good husband knows that listening is important.

When a man knows the importance of listening to his partner, he is a good husband. By listening, he is validating her emotions. Listening shows that he cares, which separates him from low-quality men. By maintaining good listening habits, a couple may have less conflict than those who do not work on these skills.

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2. They show understanding

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Have you ever been in a relationship with a man who invalidated your feelings? No matter what you had to say, they always had a response that made you feel bad about your concerns. Great relationships prosper when a man not only listens but also validates his partner's feelings. It sets them apart from low-quality men. Understanding your partner’s concerns can make a difference in a relationship.

It can be easy to pretend you are listening, but to show genuine understanding makes someone a good husband. Validating someone’s feelings makes them feel heard. It shows that they care and are willing to make the issue better that may be bothering their wife. Emotional validation can set a good relationship apart from a bad one.

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3. They respond with emotional maturity

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Not everyone is capable of responding to issues with emotional maturity. Some men struggle with holding themselves accountable. Low-quality men may approach problems with immaturity. It’s easier for them to place the blame on others instead of acknowledging their mistakes. They’d likely rather protect their own ego than own up to their mistakes.

A good husband knows that he makes mistakes. He’s likely taken time to learn emotional maturity, allowing himself not only to admit when he is wrong, but to talk through his own feelings. Sometimes, men can struggle to talk through their emotions. An emotionally mature husband has likely made his behavior a daily habit.

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4. They talk through their problems

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With emotional maturity comes the ability to talk through their problems. Low-quality men likely believe that sharing their emotions makes them look weak. It’s something society has taught them from an early age. Instead of working through this and making talking through their problems a habit they practice, low-quality men choose to keep the same toxic cycle they grew up in. They’ll likely hold their tongue to save face.

A good husband does the opposite. He talks through problems, likely with ease. By doing so, he keeps the peace in his relationship. This type of couple may experience fewer arguments and conflicts. Low-quality men may choose not to talk about what’s going on, but a good husband will do the opposite.

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5. They never disrespect you

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Love and respect should go hand-in-hand. Respect shows that your partner knows your worth. A good husband rarely disrespects his wife. He knows how important she is and wants to treat her well. Low-quality men may struggle to show respect. They may not be considerate of their partner.

"Respect is a cornerstone of any good romantic relationship. If you don’t feel respected, you probably don’t feel seen, heard, or understood by your significant other. Being in a mutually respectful partnership will foster the growth and longevity of your relationship," says Barbara Field.

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6. They support your growth

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Relationships should nurture you. You should feel able to conquer the world with your partner. Sometimes, low-quality men can creep into your life and make you wonder about your self-worth. Instead of supporting your growth, a low-quality man may try to keep you down with them. Likely, they are unable to reach their full potential and may try to convince you to stay on their level with them. This isn’t a healthy relationship.

A good husband separates himself from low-quality men by supporting his partner. He wants to see her succeed. Men like this are likely caring and want to see you at your best.

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7. They keep their finances organized

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Dating someone who doesn’t have a hold on their financial well-being is frustrating. Of course, you’re likely not looking for a man to spend all of his money on you. However, if his finances are a problem, he may be dealing with something more serious. Financial stress can take a serious toll on a man’s mental health. Sometimes, personal and financial struggles can blend. This can cause serious issues in his life.

Not every man who struggles with finances is low-quality. Everyone is going through their own experience in life. However, if a man lets his financial situation bleed into his personal life and change the way he treats his partner, he’s likely low-quality. A good husband works on himself and tries to keep a cool head in the process.

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8. They show appreciation

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Appreciation in a relationship can mean everything. Some men are better at showing it than others. A good husband likely knows the importance of showing his partner love and support. He wants her to know that the things she does for him do not go unnoticed. Showing appreciation through love and affection is special. It can make a woman feel truly worthy.

A low-quality man may struggle to show appreciation. Instead of focusing on what his partner does for him, this type of man may care more about himself. He may expect his partner to treat him a certain way, and doesn’t feel the need to show appreciation because of it. Showing gratitude for someone’s impact on your life is needed, especially in a romantic relationship.

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9. They aren't afraid to be vulnerable

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Being vulnerable isn’t always easy for men. They may feel weak if they let their guard down and show their partner their true feelings. However, vulnerability in a relationship is a strength. It allows two people to grow close to one another. By sharing your feelings, you can have an open and honest relationship. A man’s ability to open up separates them from low-quality ones.

There is strength in being vulnerable for men. However, low-quality men may still try to hide their feelings from the person they love. This can cause a lack of emotional intimacy.

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10. They always choose you

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Sometimes, life can get in the way of your relationship. We all have responsibilities we need to uphold. If a man makes a conscious effort to pick you at the end of the day, it’s a sign that he is a good husband. Low-quality men may choose personal hobbies or fun times with friends over showing up for their partner. They may become wrapped up in their own world, not thinking about the other person in their life. A good husband is always there and chooses you no matter what.

Of course, we need to have a healthy balance between our personal lives and our relationships. What matters most is how your partner makes time for you, even when he has a lot going on in his life. Low-quality men may struggle to find a balance, while a good husband separates himself by being there for you no matter what.

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11. They communicate clearly

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Bad communication in a relationship can be detrimental. To maintain a healthy partnership, you need to be able to talk through problems. Of course, conflicts and arguments will arise, but it’s how you work through them that matters. When a man is in the habit of communicating clearly, he may have a healthier relationship with his partner. Low-quality men may fail to put effort into their communication tactics. As a result, their relationships can struggle.

"Communication in relationships reduces and resolves conflict. Every relationship is bound to experience conflict from time to time. When you are able to talk about your problems in an open and honest way, however, you can resolve arguments and disagreements more readily," says Kendra Cherry, MSEd. "Rather than getting caught up in a cycle of misunderstandings, hurt feelings, and emotional strife, you can address your problems and take steps to improve your relationship."

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.