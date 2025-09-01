If A Man Truly Loves You From The Depths Of His Soul, He Will Give Off These 5 Non-Verbal Clues

Do you ever wish you could gain some insight into the inner workings of a man's mind without him knowing it? It would be much easier to look for the signs a guy loves you than to wait for him to actually tell you.

Well, it turns out that with a few tricks up your sleeve, you can. It's all about non-verbal clues related to his body language. To really know if a guy likes you, you must learn how to read body language. So just when you thought you might be out of subtle queues, words left unsaid, and signs from the universe to painstakingly dissect, we're giving you more to work with. So how does a man act when he's fallen deeply in love with you?

If a man truly loves you from the depths of his soul, he will give off these five non-verbal clues:

1. He touches his face

A man who likes you will bring attention to his face by touching it at various times, and the same actually rings true for women as well. During your date, he might run his fingers through his hair, touch his ears, rub his chin, or lick his lips. These are all signs that he is attracted to you.

Men and women touch their lips when they see an attractive person because the lips are an erogenous zone, so subconsciously, it feels good to touch them.

2. He raises his eyebrows

Cast Of Thousands via Shutterstock

Social scientists exploring nonverbal communication in close relationships showed that when a person is excited, their eyes widen to take in more of their surroundings. When this happens, the eyebrows rise and fall as the eyes attempt to widen. If you're speaking with a man and he is attracted to you, look (casually) to see if his eyebrows rise and fall while speaking to you.

Body language experts also suggest that men will become increasingly animated when speaking to a woman they're attracted to. An exaggerated gesture is also a biological attempt to lure you in.

3. He plays with his drink

Does your man play with his drink while talking to you? Don’t worry, He's not bored. He's actually into you.

Body language experts in the Journal of Nonverbal Behavior supported that men who are physically attracted to a woman might play with objects using their hands. For example, he might run his fingers around the rim of a glass or pull the label off his bottle. You might also notice him adjusting his clothes, like his collar or buttons.

The more attracted he is, the more pronounced the fidgeting will become.

4. He leans into you

GaudiLab via Shutterstock

What happens when a man watches the final seconds of a close football game? He leans in off the couch. This biological move doesn't change when he is also attracted to you.

Body language expert Joe Navarro suggests that men will lean into you and frequently point their feet toward you when they feel an attraction. He also won’t take his eyes off you. If he makes great eye contact throughout the conversation, it's a sign he is interested.

5. He touches you

Even if a man is not the sensitive "touchy-feely" type, you may notice him subconsciously touching you throughout the evening. Even the shy guy will have a brush with your elbow, hand, or back, so keep an eye out for it.

The challenge for any woman is determining whether it's accidental or on purpose. If it's on purpose, then the intentions are clear, but if it comes across as accidental, it could be his body language telling you something his mouth wouldn't dare reveal.

Clues in everyone's body language, including (but not limited to) posture, eye contact, and even how often someone touches their face, reveal whether they’re romantically interested in you or not.

