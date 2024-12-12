18 Secret Body Language Clues Men Use When They Really Like Someone, According To Intuitive Coach

You've been out with this guy a couple of times, or you've at least spent some time together, and now you're asking yourself, "Does he like me?" The good news is that the body language signs men show when they like you can be easier to figure out than just asking them the question itself outright, and by reading his body language. It turns out, it's pretty simple to figure out how to tell if he likes you.

Studies have shown that humans aren't as adept at understanding expressions as they think they are — plus, the culture someone grew up in often influences a person's ability to read expressions. Also, don't forget that non-verbal communication is critical — research has shown it makes up almost 90% of how humans connect.

The signs he secretly likes you are in his body language — if you know where to look. So you think he likes you, but how can you tell? On one hand, you're not quite sure, but when the chemistry is hot, you can feel it like electricity running through your veins.

Here are secret body language clues men use when they like someone:

1. His pupils dilate

While this isn't always easy to notice, especially when the lighting isn't good, if a man’s pupils dilate — meaning they appear larger than normal — that's a sure sign he's into you. This is a natural biological response that gives his thoughts about you away.

2. His smile is natural and warm

Justin Shaifer / Pexels

His smile isn't just some little smirk or a tight-lipped grin. No way! He smiles big for you, showing off his pearly whites.

Next time a man smiles at you, pay attention to if his front teeth show — that's a well-known sign that he's telling you he likes you. A relaxed, genuine smile shows he's truly enjoying his time with you and likes being around you.

3. He focuses on your face when he's talking to you

One way his body language tips you off to what he's thinking is when he looks at your face. This includes more than eye contact.

Hopefully, you will lock your eyes in a romantic gaze, but you'll catch him looking at your lips, too. That means he's thinking about what it would be like to kiss those sweet lips of yours.

4. He tilts his head

As the conversation between you and this new man progresses, you can tell if he's really listening if he tilts his head when you're speaking. This is a classic "tell" that he's taking in what you are saying and is interested in you. Bonus points if he's looking at your face to read your facial expressions and cues, too.

5. He "fixes" his hair or clothes

You may have thought only women primp and fidget as part of flirting, but men do this, too! These small attempts at grooming, like making sure his hair is in place or checking his shirt is tucked in, let you know he wants to look his best for you. A man who cares about his looks wants to make a good impression on you.

6. He keeps a good posture

Italo Melo / Pexels

If you notice a man suddenly moving his shoulders back straightening up and puffing out his chest — he is expressing his manly traits for you. This is the same as a peacock spreading his tail feathers to impress and attract a female, so yes, this body language is important!

7. He sits with his knees apart

If you are sitting near a man who starts to get comfortable around you, he'll likely spread his legs and sit with his knees wide apart. You see men sit like this all the time.

Sometimes, a guy will also stretch and put his hands behind his head, making his elbows stick way out. Again, these are more signs of a man's physicality to display his masculine superiority versus other men, psychology confirms.

8. He turns his torso toward you

Even if his whole body is not turned in your direction, if his torso faces you, that’s his body language letting you know he’s into you. He could do this while seated or standing.

9. He leans toward you

You can tell he's really into you and the conversation if a guy leans in to get closer. This lets you know he's intrigued and captivated by your discussion and wants to know more. If he leans his upper body toward you, it's also a sign of him subconsciously feeling protective or territorial over you.

10. His toes point toward you

Even if his body is not turned completely toward you, watch where his toes are pointing. Whether he is seated, has his legs crossed, or is standing, his toes are a dead giveaway when it comes to showing his interest in you.

11. He plays "footsie" with you

Sitting across the table from a hunky guy? If he reaches his foot across, by accident or on purpose, that's a signal of his attraction. Playing footsie may seem silly, but it still counts, so don't ignore it.

12. He frequently touches you

Research from 2018 tells us that when a man breaks the barrier of your physical space, it means he wants you. Sometimes this is even a test to see how you'll respond.

For example, he may reach over and tuck a wisp of your hair behind your ear. This move is flirty but also endearing. He may be bolder and rest his hand on your knee. This often indicates his desire is getting the better of him and he wants to gauge where you are and whether you're on the same page.

If you brush his hand away, it's a signal for him to cool it, but if you let him keep his hand there, or even return the gesture by putting your hand on his, this is a message to him that you reciprocate your feelings of attraction toward him.

13. He holds your hand

fauxels / Pexels

Holding hands is certainly an affectionate move, but how he does it matters as well. If he really presses his palm into yours or interlocks fingers, he's expressing his desire to get closer. Sweet!

14. He raises his eyebrows when he sees you

When this new guy looks at you, his eyebrows go up. It’s a quick little movement that lets you know he sees something of interest — you!

15. He sits next to you

You probably remember being on the school bus and the first time a boy came to sit next to you. That move to be near you is still a great body language tip-off that he’s into you.

16. He walks at your pace

If the man you're with is taller than you, he'll likely walk faster as well. So, when he slows down to match your pace and walks alongside you, that’s a great signal he's into you!

His body language tells you he cares and is thinking about what works for you. He wants to be accommodating and meet you halfway, so to speak.

17. He ignores his phone

In this time of technology, when a man stops incessantly checking his phone, that's a surefire sign he's into you! He wants to give you his undivided attention, so you've got him wrapped around your pinky. If he puts his phone away or ignores the rings and buzzing, you've locked him down, girl!

18. He glances back at you when you leave

As your first meeting or date comes to a close and you part ways, if he looks over his shoulder or turns to glance back at you — bingo! He's interested.

This is his body language giving his feelings away that he's into you and you will most likely hear from him again soon because even as you're parting ways, he's thinking about when he can see you next.

Another reason not to ignore his non-verbal clues? Body language is everything, argues social psychologist Amy Cuddy in her 2012 Ted Talk, and may even shape who we are.

"Although our body language governs the way other people perceive us, our body language also governs how we perceive ourselves and how those perceptions become reinforced through our behavior, our interactions, and even our physiology," Cuddy says. "When our body language is confident and open, other people respond in kind, unconsciously reinforcing not only their perception of us but also our perception of ourselves."

Ronnie Ann Ryan is an Intuitive Coach, Past Life Reader, and author of six books. She’s the creator of the free audio course How to Ask the Universe for a Sign and Get an Answer Within 24 Hours. She's been published on ABC, BBC, and NPR.