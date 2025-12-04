If A Man Does These 4 Things, He's Literally The Opposite Of Your Soulmate

You’ve heard of un-birthdays, right? It’s an Alice in Wonderland reference meaning that it’s not your birthday, but you’re celebrating it anyway. It turns out, you might also have an un-soulmate, too. They’re not your soulmate, but you keep insisting that they could be, hanging on to them when everything they’re communicating to you — both verbally and non-verbally — says that they aren’t your person.

Advertisement

If the idea is that you only have one soulmate (a debatable point), then shouldn’t you at least explore the other, more readily available options? And couldn’t this person become your perfect soul mate?

No, they can’t. Because they’re not. Someone who doesn’t want that type of commitment with us is not our perfect soulmate. They’re just your un-soul mate, and no amount of sticking with them and putting the relationship on a pedestal will make them your soulmate. They may even block you from meeting your one true soulmate.

If a man does these four things, he's literally the opposite of your soulmate

1. They offer up excuses rather than solutions.

Maya Lab via Shutterstock

Advertisement

They do want a relationship, just not right now.

They’re not yet ready for a relationship.

There’s a scheduling conflict or a distance that’s preventing them from committing.

They say they feel the same about you but…

If they wanted a relationship with you, the timing wouldn’t be a problem. If you were the one, they would be ready. If there’s a “but” or conflict in schedules or locations, they’d be coming up with solutions… if, of course, you were their soulmate.

The fact that they just have a bunch of excuses means you’re not that person for them. Which means that they aren’t that person for you, mo matter what your definition of a soulmate may look be.

Advertisement

2. Their nonverbal communication is louder than their words.

I once had an un-soulmate. When we talked about our relationship status, he avoided eye contact. His body would put a little distance between mine. He was right there with me, but I could feel him mentally checking out of the conversation.

He was saying that he had feelings for me, but his body language was registering discomfort with the conversation. I wanted him to be the one, and he just wanted me to be the one right now.

His words didn’t have to tell me. I could see it in the little tells that were so much louder than the words he was saying. A soulmate isn’t going to act shifty when the relationship status is discussed.

Advertisement

3. They’ve said they’re not the one.

Drazen Zigic via Shutterstock

This just might be the biggest clue, and staying in denial by telling yourself that they didn’t mean what they said isn’t helping. People say what they mean, especially when they say it multiple times.

If they have offered an objection to the idea that you’re soulmates, that’s not your person. You can’t make someone your soulmate who isn’t interested, only wants to be friends with you, or doesn’t see you in that way. You certainly cannot make someone your soulmate who only wants a physical or light-hearted relationship.

Advertisement

No amount of effort on your part will ever magically make them become that person.

4. You have your doubts, but they encourage you to deny them

If you have doubts that this person is your soulmate but you feel like this is your only shot or you don’t want to be alone, this person isn’t the one. They’re just the un-soulmate you’re settling for because you’re lonely, and your soulmate hasn’t yet arrived.

You want to connect, and you want this person to be the one because you’re so tired of the stress and heartache of dating. The last thing you want to do is get back out there, updating your dating profile yet again.

Advertisement

But you know. You know in your heart that there’s enough reasonable doubt to throw out the idea that this person is your true match. You’re just afraid to be alone, and you think you can make this work. But, of course, you can’t.

Your true soulmate isn’t likely to show up while your heart is otherwise engaged, even at a superficial level. Plus, you’re really using the un-soulmate at that point — in the same way that they’re using you when you’re ready to commit and they’re being cagey. It’s not fair to them, or to you, to use someone else out of fear of being alone, because the person you want is unavailable, or because you are afraid there’s not a soulmate out there for you.

Advertisement

The truth is that we probably have at least as many un-soulmates as we have un-birthdays. That doesn’t mean that we should try to keep every person who walks into our lives because we’re afraid of the alternative or we’re tired of waiting. There likely is a person out there for us, but it’s hard to go find that out when we insist on trying to make the un-soul mate work.

Like un-birthdays, un-soulmates are a dime a dozen. They can be fun for a while, but you eventually tire of junk food when what you long for is soul food. It becomes apparent that there’s no true satisfaction to be had by sticking with the substitute.

Once we realize that, we just might be ready for the real deal and stop blocking their entry into our lives.

Advertisement

Crystal Jackson is a former family therapist who now spends her days writing helpful advice. More of Crystal's work appears on Medium .