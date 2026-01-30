I've seen and been through it all when it comes to low-quality men— I've suffered through not being his priority, all his problems, his promises that as soon as "fill in the blank" changes, we’ll be together. I could go on and on and on — so many basic things that, in retrospect, signaled there were issues.

Is waiting for a low-quality person to change worth it? If he does put more effort into your relationship, will it last long enough for marriage? Let’s take a look at some must-haves for a potential life partner before you even consider saying "yes" and "I do."

If a man can't do these 10 basic things, he's likely a low-quality person:

1. Have hard conversations

If he avoids tough conversations or just plain won’t do it, get out. I know that seems harsh, but as time passes with bad, weak, or no communication, you will get frustrated. You've lived long enough to know that life throws challenges at you, and you don’t want to go it alone. You’re in a partnership for a reason — to help lift each other and get through it all together.

If he’s avoiding now, he will continue that pattern, unless you talk about it and you see change over some reasonable period of time. If not, find someone who is open and has the maturity and level-headedness to know that shutting off does not work. Researchers tracked over 400 newlywed couples and discovered that when partners get negative with each other during conversations, their relationship satisfaction tanks right in that moment, not even weeks or months later.

2. Stick around when things get messy

Does he fly the coop when things get tough or tell you he needs a break? Does he walk away and then come back when things get better? This is a sure sign that there's a problem. Until he can face the hard times with you, he’s not ready for marriage. Here’s a little test. When an obstacle arises, observe his reaction.

If you don’t like what you see, talk to him about it. What is his reaction? Does he make different choices when new problems arise? The way people react through the hardest of times is a measure of their character. Are you marrying a man of integrity?

3. Treat people with basic decency

Igor Mashkov / Pexels

Unless his mother is a horrible person or his sister is a witch, watch how he treats other women, especially women who have been in his life a very long time. Think about his kindness and respect levels toward women.

Be warned by what you see if you cringe at his actions. He will and does treat you the same way, and if he doesn’t, he’s faking it.

4. Discuss major life issues

Ahhh ... the big talks: family, finance, kids, career, and the future. If you’re thinking about getting married, these cannot be avoided. Are you both on the same page? If not, are you both able to negotiate a plan that is acceptable to you both? If he won’t discuss it or you both can’t agree, what’s next?

It’s overwhelming to think about it because you love this man. You can’t imagine being with someone else, but the cold, hard truth is, down the road, you will get urges to have the life for which you are destined.

It might not be right away, but it will come. If he’s not able or willing to share your priorities in life, please believe in yourself enough to look for the man who is.

5. Prepare for the future

Don’t hate me for this, but unless you’re independently wealthy or you both have made a conscious decision that he can stay at home and you can afford it, then he needs to work. Finances are at the top of the list of reasons why people get divorced.

I know it’s all lovey-dovey right now, but when you look into the future, can you both have the lifestyle you are comfortable in? Do you see him contributing and planning for that? If not, big red flag.

A Kansas State University researcher looked at over 4,500 couples and found something that might surprise you. Money fights are hands down the number one predictor of divorce, beating out arguments about kids, intimacy, or even the in-laws.

6. Follow through on his promises

Does he say things like: "I’ll be over" — and then doesn’t show up for hours? It’s the constant promises that don’t seem to be kept. Bad news: This will not change with marriage.

He has to show you through his words and actions that you and his responsibilities to your relationship are his priorities. You know the truth deep down, you just don’t want to admit it. But going into a marriage with rose-colored glasses on is dangerous, as those glasses, along with your heart, will be broken into pieces.

7. Work on his mental health

Анна Хазова / Pexels

I know this seems obvious, but sometimes we can look right past it. Does he actually work on himself and try to be a better person? Or does he just pay lip service to it and go back to acting the same old way?

Get real — this is your life we’re talking about here. He needs to be on solid ground with his life, himself, and how he treats you and others. Imagine your man in five or 10 years. You don't want to be the only one in this duo carrying life’s load.

A large UK study followed thousands of couples and found that when men work on their mental health, it doesn't just help them feel better but actually makes their partners happier too.

8. Share your core values

You don’t have to have all the same beliefs to make it work. However, are you at least accepting of his values? Do you both share a similar code of morals and ethics? There's a very strong chance this won’t change unless he really wants to make a change. A guy I really liked once told me that a blow job was not cheating! He’s now married to somebody else.

You've grown up with a set of standards that you live by, and typically, these are non-negotiable. So, if you’re not on the same page and he’s sticking by what he believes, it won’t work.

9. Show up when you need him

Not just sometimes but always. If you need him, does he want to be by your side? He needs to make sure you’re OK, even if he can’t physically get to you. If he’s blowing you off, then the relationship is in trouble.

However, remember to be reasonable when he has other obligations like work and children. If you’re not in his top two, you need to be. If not, do not marry him.

Studies on what they call "perceived partner responsiveness" found that feeling like your partner genuinely gets you and cares about what you need is hugely important for relationship happiness. When someone consistently shows up with real understanding and care when you need them, both people end up way happier.

10. Express his love openly

Don’t settle and don’t make excuses. If he can’t say the big three words or show it in his daily actions, you can imagine what’s going to happen down the road.

Those who can’t express their love and emotions need some help with their own life issues. Allow him the time and space to do that, and then see if you’re a good fit down the road. There’s nothing worse than a woman feeling unwanted.

Marriage is one of the most important things you will ever do. You really do need to know if he’s a "keeper" — and it’s your choice to make. Build the life you want, as love does conquer all, as long as you both are committed to the journey together.

Lori Peters is a dating coach, radio show host, writer, and speaker on happiness and well-being. Her passion is to help others create more happiness in their loving relationships.