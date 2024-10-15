A wedding should be a beautiful, joyous occasion for everyone involved. But the actual wedding can be far from an event you'd ever want to remember. A lot of thought and detail goes into creating a wedding that the happy couple has always dreamed of having.

One of the first questions that engaged couples will probably ask themselves is where to get married. And there are a number of prettiest wedding locations in the United States. Every state has a little something different to offer for venues.

But no matter which state you're getting married in, there's a stunning wedding location just waiting for you and your beloved to make it official. Here is a list of wedding locations that are the most picturesque and Instagrammable places to get married!

Here are the 50 most magical places to get married in each state:

1. Alabama: The Sterling Castle

Alabama might be one of the last places you'd expect to find a magnificent castle fit for a wedding, but the Sterling Castle has everything to fit your fairytale needs. We all want a big white wedding, and one survey shows that more men than women dream of a big wedding. The castle and the grounds around it are a stunning sight that's sure to make for an unforgettable wedding.

2. Alaska: The Inn at Tern Lake

The state of Alaska certainly has no shortage of gorgeous wedding locales. But The Inn at Tern Lake is pretty hard to beat. Set against the backdrop of the spectacular Kenai Mountains, this place will have your guests snapping pictures like there's no tomorrow.

3. Arizona: Boojum Tree

You can have the garden wedding of your dreams at Boojum Tree in Phoenix. Touted as Arizona's most exotic wedding location, it won't be hard to make memories at this beautiful place.

4. Arkansas: Garvan Woodland Gardens

Garvan Woodland Gardens is a 210-acre botanical garden. It has bridges, waterfalls, flowers, and everything else you and your partner need for a fairytale wedding.

5. California: Post Ranch Inn

Having a ceremony in California is pretty much like hitting the wedding location jackpot. However, few places come close to the cliffside beauty of Post Ranch Inn.

6. Colorado: Red Rocks

Red Rocks is one of the most well-known (and Instagrammed!) locations in Colorado, but it's also a pretty amazing wedding location.

7. Connecticut: Wadsworth Mansion

Wedding at a mansion, anyone? Throw the Gasby-themed wedding of your dreams on the Wadsworth Mansion's gorgeous estate.

8. Delaware: Cape Henlopen State Park

You don't have to be in California to have a breathtaking beach wedding. Just leave it to Cape Henlopen State Park to give you that and more.

9. Florida: Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa

Because with the backdrop of palm trees, sand & oceanline for days, the Eau Palm Beach is the elegance you deserve.

10. Georgia: Cold Creek Farm

What's cuter than having a barn wedding? Not much. You'll want to book your wedding quickly at Cold Creek Farm, though. The place is more popular than peaches in Georgia.

11. Hawaii: Olowalu Plantation House

Who doesn't want to get married in Hawaii? Well, you will once you see how gorgeous Olowalu Plantation House is.

12. Idaho: Still Water Hollow

Let the gorgeous Idaho countryside at Still Water Hallow take your wedding guests' breath away. This location is lovely when it's sunny, but becomes even more magical in the winter.

13. Illinois: Navy Pier

Navy Pier is one of Illinois's most popular attractions, with a beautiful view of the lake, who wouldn't want to get married here? Navy Pier is probably the most sought-after wedding destination in the state.

14. Indiana: Black Iris Estate

You won't have a hard time capturing perfect Instagram shots at this venue in Carmel, Indiana. The over 13 acres of property includes the beautiful estate itself as well as gardens and woods.

15. Iowa: Rollins Mansion

This stunning home is also timeless. Built between 1925-1927, Rollins Mansion is on the National Register of Historic Places. It's also a pretty remarkable place to have a wedding.

16. Kansas: The Castle Tea Room

If you want to really feel like a princess on your wedding day, look no further than The Castle Tea Room.

17. Kentucky: Cumberland Falls

A state park is a great location to hold a wedding ceremony — especially if you and your partner are nature lovers. Research from 2020 states that being in nature can improve mental health. And Cumberland Falls State Resort Park certainly has enough nature to fit your adventurous needs.

18. Louisiana: The Edgar Degas House

Art enthusiasts will love this location. Once home to the famous French artist and his family, this historic house also serves as a museum and a bed and breakfast. So basically, you and your guests are covered in entertainment, food, and a place to stay. This stunning place checks all the wedding requirements in one spot.

19. Maine: French's Point

Maine is a beautiful state and certainly has no shortage of amazing venues to choose from, but French's Point is on another level. Located on its own private peninsula, the spectacular scenery will take your guests' breath away. We're getting wedding fever just looking at this place.

20. Maryland: The George Peabody Library

You don't have to be an avid reader to appreciate this magnificent venue. Seriously, just look at it.

21. Massachusetts: Harrington Farm

This country venue is super-romantic and can be enjoyed in any season. Their website has suggestions for spring, summer, fall, and winter ceremonies at their venue.

22. Michigan: Hidden Vineyard Wedding Barn

If a fairytale wedding is what you want, look no further than Hidden Vineyard.

23. Minnesota: Semple Mansion

This historic mansion has plenty of space — and beauty — to offer for all of your wedding guests.

24. Mississippi: Paddlewheel Boat Wedding

Wedding on a boat? Pretty much unforgettable, not to mention breathtaking.

25. Missouri: The Lalumondiere​

A ceremony here is sure to set pulses racing.

26. Montana: Glacier National Park

A wedding at the top of the world? That's pretty hard to beat!

27. Nebraska: Lied Lodge

Part lodge, part farm, this venue has everything to suit you and your guests' needs. Plus, it's downright gorgeous.

28. Nevada: Bleu Wave Wedding Cruise

We all know about the things getting married in Nevada is associated with and a beautiful cruise down a lake is usually not one of them. Get ready to blow your wedding party's minds with this incredible cruise down Lake Tahoe.

29. New Hampshire: Wentworth By The Sea

This hotel is just stunning. Not only is it luxurious for you, but for your guests as well.

30. New Jersey: Bonnet Island Estate

The New Jersey Shore may not always get the best rap, but who can say no to a beach wedding this gorgeous on Bonnet Island Estate?

31. New Mexico: Ghost Ranch

This magnificent location will be one that your friends and family will never forget, which is exactly what everyone wants on their big day. The natural beauty of Ghost Ranch will make for a once-in-a-lifetime ceremony.

32. New York: Empire State Building

We've got that Empire State of mind. It's one of the most special days in your life, so why not have the best view in the city as your backdrop?

33. North Carolina: Neuse Breeze

If you and your partner have dreamed of having a beach wedding but prefer it to be a little more private, Neuse Breeze is perfect. It's located on a private beach and after looking at pictures of its awe-dropping beauty, you'll be overjoyed to know that no filters will be needed for your wedding day photos.

34. North Dakota: Draxton Barn

Barn weddings are so underrated. Seriously, this place looks like a painting come to life.

35. Ohio: The Grand Barn at the Mohicans

Did we mention how much we are in love with barn weddings? They should be the 2020 wedding trend, especially at a venue this beautiful.

36. Oklahoma: Rose Briar Place

There's a reason why Rose Briar Place calls their outdoor garden "enchanting." The venue has fairytale written all over it.

37. Oregon: Pronghorn Resort

Is this place even real? It is. It's also giving definite wedding goals.

38. Pennsylvania: HollyHedge Estate

We can't even with this venue. This location has it all. It's a romantic little hideaway, but it also doesn't sacrifice luxury.

39. Rhode Island: The Chanler at Cliff Walk

In Rhode Island, a wedding on the water may seem predictable. However, The Chanler will be anything but.

40. South Carolina: The Cedar Room

The Cedar Room is a former cigar factory that brings exposed brick, chandeliers, large windows, and a 1,500-square-foot courtyard to your nuptials.

41. South Dakota: Canton Barn

This place is just too pretty to pass up.

42. Tennessee: Blackberry Farm

Rustic chic? Not really. It's more like pure splendor at the super-popular Blackberry Farm.

43. Texas: The Bell Tower on 34th

The view is amazing no matter what the season at The Bell Tower.

44. Utah: Sundance Mountain Resort

You've probably heard about the Sundance Film Festival. But have you ever heard about the Sundance Mountain Resort? If not, just be aware that it might be one of the most magnificent places you'll ever lay your eyes on.

45. Vermont: An Affair by the Lake

You won't just want to have your wedding here — you'll want to move here. And not to mention the incredible wedding photos you'll have with both the Adirondack Mountains and Lake Champlain as your backdrops. Swoon.

46. Virginia: Natural Bridge

Is Natural Bridge the 8th wonder of the world? Not officially, but it should be. The 30-story high solid rock formation will make for some pretty memorable wedding photos.

47. Washington: Chiluly Garden and Glass

The beautiful glass sculptures at Chiluly Garden and Glass make for a unique location for your ceremony.

48. West Virginia: Highgate Carriage House

An incredible property like this was made for weddings.

49. Wisconsin: The Domes at Mitchell Park

Yes, you can get married in this magical place. However, you have to plan carefully as booked events can only be completely private after-hours.

50. Wyoming: Grand Teton National Park

We may have saved the best for last. Not much comes close to the natural wonder and beauty of Grand Teton. It's a pretty perfect way to spend your special day.

Sloane Solomon is a child and family therapist with a Master of Psychology. She is an editor and writer covering lifestyle, relationships, and psychology.