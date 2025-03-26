You might think women are all about the big things — the cars, the cash, and the elaborate vacations — but here is what you don’t know — the small stuff melts her heart and makes her love you forever.

The small things let her know you’re thinking of her, and that’s what she most wants to know. Here are ways to show you love her, rock her world, and show her you’re a man who cares.

Here are 20 low-effort ways to prove to a woman you’re the best thing that ever happened to her:

1. Kiss her

Let’s say you are in the kitchen fixing dinner together, make eye contact with her, swing her around, and tell her you want to give her a big romantic kiss.

2. Post something sweet about her

If you genuinely love her, go on social media and tell the world how amazing she is.

3. Remember what she likes

Pick up her favorite crackers, fruit, or dressing if you are at the store. Tell her you found something you know she will like.

4. Write her a love note

Put it on the windshield of her car, in her purse, or on a sticky note in the bathroom mirror. Write her a sweet love note, and she will love you for it.

5. Text her just to chat

Tell her you just wanted to let her know you are thinking of her.

6. Give her a compliment

I don’t know why guys tend to be stingy with compliments, but you should start complimenting more than her appearance. Just make sure the compliment is genuine and you are being authentic.

"Everyone likes positive reinforcement," advised counselor Rachel Moheban. Complimenting your partner on specific kindnesses will definitely let your partner know that you appreciate them. Don't just thank her for organizing all the holiday gifts or birthday party invitations — compliment her on her ability to keep track of so much stuff and budget so well."

7. Get her a card

Get her a card with a design you know she will love, and write a note about how much you love and care about her.

8. Create a day for her

This is when you say in advance, “Saturday is going to be your day. We are going to do whatever you want.”

Life coach Niki Payne said, "You can show her you care simply by asking about her hobbies and interests. Entertain her ideas and theories through active listening. Support her dreams and goals by asking about her progress to encourage self-accountability. One surefire way to show her you love her is to participate in some of her passions alongside her—this can help strengthen her connection to you."

9. Send her a love email or letter

Send her a short email or love letter to tell her how you feel about her.

"There's no better way to say, 'I love you' than by putting pen to paper and writing a simple love letter. Writing a love letter is more than just a romantic gesture; it's a testimony of who you are and how this person makes you feel," explained dating coach Iona Yeung.

10. Surprise her with a small gift

It doesn’t have to be anything big or elaborate, but give it when it’s not a holiday and when you’re not obligated in any way, shape, or form. Give it and tell her you bought it “just because.”

11. Ask her for advice

Tell her you value her opinion and you’d like her advice on something you’re struggling with. A study in Europe's Journal of Psychology supported the idea that asking for advice can build trust, depending on attachment style.

12. Make her a playlist

Custom-select music that is just for you two. Send the playlist to her and tell her you custom-selected all the music just for her.

13. Get her car washed and detailed

Ask to switch cars with her one day and have her car washed and detailed so she doesn’t have to. It shows you care.

14. Plan a picnic

This is not just a picnic, this is a picnic you have prepared yourself, and it's a selection of her favorite foods. The picnic can be a surprise at one of her favorite locations.

15. Leave her a voicemail

Leave her a short voicemail to tell her you care about her. She will be so happy you thought of her.

A pair of American Psychological Association studies provided evidence that showing her you care can influence her thoughts, feelings, and behaviors toward you and other people in her life.

16. Plan a movie night

When she comes home from a tough day at work, let her know that after a special dinner, you have a surprise for her: a bowl of popcorn and her favorite movie.

17. Send her an article you think she'd like

Find an article about a topic relevant to her and your relationship and send it to her with a note saying “Please read this article — I thought you would enjoy it because it reminded me of you.”

18. Dress for her

If she likes you dressing a certain way because she says you look handsome, why would you not want to do that? If you do, she will be more attracted to you.

19. Give her a gift certificate to a spa

Tell her you’re so impressed at how hard she has worked that you got her a gift certificate for a massage and a manicure.

20. Pack her lunch

Pack a lunch of her favorite foods and hand it to her as she goes out the door.

Some guys may not think any of these things are a big deal. You, sir, would be wrong. I promise anything you can do to save her time, effort, and energy, to bring her pleasure, or to reduce her pain, will make her feel loved and win her loyal love.

Shawn Doyle is a certified professional speaker, author, and coach who has written 17 books, two of which have become Amazon's #1 bestsellers.