Couple Of 75 Years Shares The 14 Commitments That Made Their Love Last

How to choose love, even when it's hard.

Last updated on Feb 26, 2025

Womans love will last. Brooke Cagle | Unsplash
You can read a thousand books about love advice and talk to a hundred therapists about what makes a marriage work. But the truth is, nobody knows better than people who have loved each other over seven decades.

Mr. and Mrs. Lombardi, who are both 95 years old and have been married for nearly 75 years, are more in love today than they were seven decades ago when they got married because of these commitments that made their love last.

Couple of 75 years shares the commitments that made their love last:

1. 'Just love each other'

Live by the philosophy of choosing love, even when it’s not an easy choice.

2. 'Compliment each other often'

Couple Shares The Commitments That Made Their Love Last Photo courtesy of author

Say something nice to your spouse every day. Compliment anything from their beauty to their cooking, or even how helpful they are.

3. 'Make intimacy a priority'

Yes, even at 95 years old! Make intimacy a priority in your marriage.

4. 'Live near family'

There is nothing like family to raise your children around and to grow old with. 

5. 'Eat good food and watch your sugar intake'

Take it from this couple, who can still ride bikes in their 90s, there is nothing like homemade food to keep you happy and healthy.

6. 'Never cheat'

Whether emotionally or physically, just don't do it. These real-life marriage experts insist that before you commit to someone, you have to realize that you are doing so in every way for the rest of your lives. So even when tempted, you must remain faithful.

7. 'Never go to bed mad'

“Just kiss” is their antidote to going to bed angry. They insist it’s just that simple. Try it!

8. 'Be okay with arguing'

Know that disagreeing is a normal part of every relationship. You aren’t always going to agree, but you do need to hear the other person out and be okay with your differences. 

Then move on without holding a grudge. They've been able to do it for seven decades!

9. 'Respect each other'

Besides love, a key to a happy marriage is truly admiring and valuing your spouse. In good times and in bad.

10. 'Keep a nice home'

Mr. and Mrs. Lombardi believe that it’s very important to have a clean, orderly home that is reflective of your life. If it’s messy and disorganized, you likely have chaos in your life.

11. 'Be good parents'

Part of showing love to your children is providing your kids with an education. Though Mr. and Mrs. Lombardi insist that you shouldn't put pressure on your kids to college, not everyone is cut out for a college education, and learning a trade is important, too.

12. 'Marry good genes'

Enough said here!

13. 'Be sure that your faith beliefs bring you together and don’t divide you'

Share those beliefs with your children so that they may be guided in strong values and purpose.

14. 'Take the good with the bad'

No one is perfect, and as they say, the grass is not greener. Always remember to love the one you’re with.

Mr. and Mrs. Lombardi are retired in Florida where they enjoy walking and talking outside, watching the news, playing cards, and listening to music. Mrs. Lombardi makes home-cooked Italian meals every day and Mr. Lombardi still rides his bike. 

They also reminisce daily and put each other before anything or anyone. They have 2 children, 5 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren, and love receiving calls from them.

Dr. Sheryl Ziegler is a mother, Doctor of Psychology, speaker, and author of Mommy Burnout: How Addressing Yours Will Make You A Better Mother And Create A Better Life For Your Children

