The Art Of Loving Fearlessly: 5 Simple Ways Great Couples Survive Change And Stay In Love

How do you handle life changes, whether they're major life changes or just minor inconveniences? Does something changing in your world automatically shut you down? Do you struggle when trying to figure out how to go on, now that everything you knew as "normal" has changed? If so, that probably affects your relationships.

My dear friend Emily called her life "the perfect dance" — until the music stopped. She and her husband are working parents with young children, a combination that takes many moving parts to run efficiently. When the country shut down, their dance completely unraveled, and the pair took on the roles of full-time caregiver, school teacher, and so much more — all while trying to maintain their demanding careers from home.

Advertisement

How did Emily handle this big change? She recently shared her secrets with me, and I believe they can help you successfully navigate change in your own life.

The art of loving fearlessly: 5 simple ways couples deal with change and still be in love

1. They roll with it

A project manager by trade, Emily started out by making a detailed plan for each day. But she quickly realized that it didn’t always work with small children. Instead, she found that a loose schedule with room for flexibility worked best.

As you move through changes in life, be prepared to take it one day at a time, and let go of rigid expectations. Just roll with it!

Advertisement

2. They communicate always

BGStock72 via Shutterstock

Emily and her husband discovered that clear communication saved them from unnecessary frustration. In times of change, a communication breakdown can make an already difficult situation harder.

Advertisement

Beyond her marriage, Emily used this with her coworkers as well by making her needs clear and listening to those of others. Be sure to communicate with your tribe in tough times.

3. They find a rhythm

The uncertainty that comes with change can be uncomfortable. Emily and her husband worked as a team to find their new rhythm — something that often fluctuated from day to day.

Whether you’re facing a global pandemic, a company buyout, a broken relationship, or all of the above, find a rhythm that works for you.

A focus on teamwork with others and a dose of patience go a long way.

Advertisement

4. Look for happiness and laugh

Master of Stocks via shutterstock

One way Emily got through the long days at home was by sharing hilarious Instagram stories. These glimpses into her new normal kept her — and her friends — laughing.

Advertisement

It’s important to find the humor in your daily life. Laughter really can be the best medicine! Celebrate the small things and keep smiling as you move forward.

5. They stay grateful

Emily realized how much she took for granted before the shutdown. But she also found the silver lining in the extra time with her family. Even in the midst of change, there are benefits.

Be thankful for what you may have overlooked before, as well as what you’re gaining. A little gratitude can lead to a more positive attitude.

Advertisement

Emily took her new normal one step at a time and redesigned her life to find success. Try the steps above and you, too, can successfully navigate whatever comes your way.

Hilary DeCesare is the Founder and CEO of The ReLaunch Co. She’s appeared on ABC’s The Secret Millionaire and on major news outlets such as CBS, ABC, Fox, and Huffington Post.