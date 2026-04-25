Being lonely has a way of completely altering what some women might find acceptable from a man they're romantically getting to know or in a relationship with, and what they would walk away from in a heartbeat. When a woman is craving that kind of companionship and connection, her tolerance for low-effort behavior becomes that way because of how much she wants to belong with someone else.

Lonely women tolerate many unfortunate things from men without realizing it, struggling with self-esteem and believing they deserve certain things when they don't. The little bursts of attention they're getting from men can feel so good that walking away becomes even harder. Women start convincing themselves that things will change and his behavior will improve. But over time, they suddenly find themselves entangled with someone they would have never entertained when they weren't feeling lonely.

Lonely women tolerate 10 unfortunate things from men without realizing it

1. Inconsistent emotional availability

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Some men have a habit of switching between being warm and attentive one day, and then suddenly being cold and distant the next. They'll shower a woman with compliments and talk about the future only to change their tune and act as if they didn't do that at all. That constant need for validation means that women tend to gravitate toward emotionally unavailable men.

Women who are feeling particularly lonely might be susceptible to ignoring that kind of behavior because when that man is affectionate and inviting, it feels really good. They cling to those moments even though, when they suddenly change, it leaves them feeling hurt.

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2. Not defending her in front of others

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At first, lonely women can sometimes rationalize a man who refuses to defend them. They make excuses that he didn't want to make things awkward or even that it won't continue to happen. Those explanations make it easier for them to simply move on rather than actually addressing it.

But when a man is in the same room as people who might be disrespecting her or speaking ill of her character and he doesn't speak up, that says everything you need to know about him. No amount of excuses will change that.

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3. Avoiding meaningful apologies

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The moment a man does something to offend or hurt a woman's feelings and he doesn't apologize at all, it shows exactly how he feels about her. Lonely women might not think it's that big of a deal or even just tolerate being with a man who can't seem to utter the words "I'm sorry," but it is a big deal.

By his refusal to do that, he's showing that he doesn't care at all about making things right or coming to some kind of resolution. Instead, he'll turn the blame back on her and make it seem like her reaction is what's at fault rather than his own actions and words.

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4. Minimal effort disguised as 'being too busy'

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A man may repeatedly claim that he's just too busy to hang out, plan a date, or even just talk on the phone or on FaceTime. But he somehow still makes time for the other priorities in his life that he deems important. However, the amount of effort that someone is putting into relationships or getting to know someone should always be more important than anything else.

Lonely women tend to tolerate men who put in minimal effort, lowering their expectations and making excuses for the fact that he's insisting that he's "too busy." They stop expecting any kind of steady communication and just become grateful that they're getting to see him at all.

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5. Deep conversations being avoided or dismissed

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In deeper conversations to get to know each other better, some men may just completely shut them down before they get anywhere. By dismissing a conversation before it even happens, he's effectively letting it be known that he doesn't want the relationship to progress past the shallow waters.

That often leaves lonely women without their emotional needs being met. According to psychotherapist Adriana Khoker, by avoiding vulnerable moments, things begin to fester and distance eventually occurs. But women who are feeling extremely lonely enjoy the fun conversations and convince themselves that's all they need, even though they yearn for something more.

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6. Never learning what matters to her

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Having a healthy connection with a man means he's always going to be curious about the things that interest you. That means he's tagging along when you go off and do activities that make you feel happy. It doesn't mean that he'll dismiss these things and refuse to gain a better understanding of who you are.

Women who feel perpetually lonely just want someone to be there for them, so they sometimes fail to realize the best form of love is someone taking the time to get to know them. It's someone who gets excited at the things that make you excited.

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7. Small promises that don't consistently turn into action

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Lonely women will think it's reassuring when they have men telling them small promises, like that they'll call later or take them out for a meal at the end of the day. But when those promises rarely turn into anything real, they end up losing meaning over time. Repeatedly breaking promises eventually leads to a lack of trust, whether both parties want to admit it or not.

Women think that because the intent and care was there to begin with, that's enough. But what makes it actually worth it is when a man has that intent and then follows through on it. It shows he wants to spend time with you and that he values you in his life.

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8. His comfort level always taking priority

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Lonely women might not make a big deal out of being with a man who can't seem to prioritize their own comfort. Instead, it always has to be about what he wants to do and what he doesn't want to do.

It truly doesn't matter if the things that make him uncomfortable don't make you uncomfortable at all, but may actually be something you want to do. Rather than being able to compromise or even just tolerate it because of how much he likes you, it's his way or the highway.

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9. Subtle guilt-tripping when needs are expressed

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The second that a woman asks for her needs to be met, she's met with a brick wall. A man will complain that she's asking for too much of him, even when that thing is better communication and some more clarity on the progress of their relationship. Invalidation, though, is the number one thing that will destroy a relationship before it can even start.

But considering lonely women may be struggling with building relationships with people, they'll settle for someone just being in their life. Even if that person isn't really acknowledging or taking their needs into consideration, they start bending their boundaries a little and allowing things to pass despite not wanting that deep down.

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10. Only being treated well when things are good

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Whenever he's in a good mood, he suddenly knows how to be affectionate, make plans, and take you out on lavish, nicely-planned dates. But the second he's having a bad day or things aren't going right in his personal life, he feels the need to take that on you by neglecting your needs and time.

Lonely women tolerate unfortunate things like this from men, starting to think the inconsistent behavior is the best it's going to get. They get so blinded by the good times that it's easy for them to ignore when things are bad.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.