Gen X Women No Longer Have Any Interest In Worrying About 11 Things Younger Generations Care About

When they were younger, Gen X women naturally shared some of the same concerns that millennial and Gen Z women have top of mind right now. But as they've matured into their more self-accepting, older (but not old) selves, they no longer have any interest in worrying about many of those issues.

While younger women are often focused on social media and technology-driven priorities, the women of Gen X are busy prioritizing their own best interests and living their best lives.

Gen X women don't worry about 11 things younger generations care about:

1. Validation from social media

elenaleonova from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Social media is at the center of the younger generations’ universe. Some have made entire careers out of their online presence. Followers, likes, and comments make a difference in the lives of millennials and Gen Z. Some set out to become social media influencers, giving every ounce of free time they have to the apps they hope will bring them fame and success. The interactions they have online often give them the validity they need.

Gen X women didn't become obsessed with their social media presence like younger generations did. They are more concerned about their real lives than whatever others are trying to portray online. Social media isn’t reality to them, and most couldn’t care less about their followers and comments.

Advertisement

2. Expected timelines

Szepy from Getty Images via Canva

Most of us grow up with pressure to achieve certain life goals. By the time we are in our 20s, let's say, we've been told we should have a college degree, a steady career, a marriage, and maybe a kid or two. These timelines don't work for everyone, but the pressure society puts on us may make us feel like we have to cross these achievements off our list when we are young.

While younger women may be worried about meeting all sorts of societal deadlines, Gen X women stopped caring long ago. Gen Xers are infamous for being the ‘whatever’ generation. They grew up with independence because of their working parents. Because of this, they likely never put much pressure on themselves to reach life milestones by a certain age. Instead, they usually go with the flow.

Advertisement

3. Being liked by everyone else

Monkey Business Images via Canva

I’m a millennial, and I hate to admit it, but I care what people think about me. Like, a lot. If something feels off with a friend, it can eat away at me. I worry greatly about making a good impression, and often wonder what people are thinking about me in public. Of course, no one is paying as close attention to me as I think they are. It can still be hard to think of someone disliking you.

Gen X women come off as a bit more apathetic. While this is generally seen as a bad trait, that’s not always the case. When it comes to having apathy towards how people feel about you, it can be a strength.

This generation's women aren't worried anymore about fitting in or whether someone likes them. You can take them or leave them, and they feel the same way about you.

Advertisement

4. Following the latest trends

Valerii Honcharuk via Canva

The younger generations are particularly inclined to follow all of the latest trends. Studies have shown that some people are drawn to trends and follow them blindly. This isn’t always a positive thing. It can be difficult not to get sucked into what’s considered trendy and be left with it when it falls out of favor.

While younger generations may want the latest products, Gen X women gave up caring for that stuff long ago. They know what they like and plan to keep it that way. They don’t need to try out the newest products that may fall out of favor in a few months. With no interest in worrying about what is cool or not, they save money and energy.

Advertisement

5. Their appearance

Urilux from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Gen Z might be keeping the beauty industry running. Studies have shown that younger generations are spending significant money on their beauty routines. Putting effort and money into their appearance is important to them. It boosts their self-esteem and lets them shop for the latest trends. They care greatly about what others think of them, especially about their physical appearance.

Women of Gen X have let go of that need to impress people. Instead, they tend to be more practical. Rather than forking over a lot of money on beauty products, they focus on what really matters to them. Of course, they still look good, but they care less about what others think of their appearance. Maybe that means running into the grocery store on a busy day without makeup on and in sweats. We’ve all been there, but they care less what others think of them than younger women do.

Advertisement

6. Hustle culture

Maridav via Canva

If there is a phrase of words I could eliminate from our vernacular, it would be hustle culture. Why do we need to work 100 side jobs? For some, this works. Of course, it’s great to have extra money in our pockets, but at a certain point, it’s harmful to our well-being. Overworking ourselves can lead to serious burnout.

Gen X women are over the idea of burning themselves out with work. They’ve been in the workforce for decades and are used to hustling to make ends meet. Now, they don't care as much about overworking themselves. They feel more secure in their finances and aren't worried about raking in every penny possible at all costs.

Advertisement

7. Wellness routines

Digitalskillet via Canva

‘Wellness’ has become such a buzzword. Of course, most of us care about staying well. Taking care of ourselves is important. However, ‘wellness culture’ has become a cash grab that younger generations are buying into.

Supplements, complicated workouts, and alleged ‘quick fixes’ to become as healthy as possible are often scams that Gen X refuses to fall for. You won’t be able to fool this generation into buying into miraculous wellness fixes. They know what works for them and stick with it. They likely have a routine that has worked for them for decades, and doesn’t need the latest supplement powder or that hot pilates class.

Advertisement

8. The pressures of success

Rockaa from Getty Images Signature via Canva

The pressure of success can eat us alive. Whether it’s other people encouraging you or the weight of society pressing down on you, it can be overwhelming. Younger generations are feeling the pressure. Gen X women, however, may have moved past giving in to it. They may feel they have already succeeded, or have a different mindset towards what is important. While younger generations are fearful about their future success, Gen X may have it already figured out.

That said, younger generations may be experiencing this pressure more than previous generations did. “Although the desire to succeed is often a positive motivator, too much pressure to get into a good college, get ahead at work, or fit into an unrealistic mold of perfection can be detrimental to mental health, psychological studies indicate. And, according to a growing body of psychological research, those pressures are growing,” says Emily Sohn for the American Psychological Association.

Advertisement

9. Always saying the right thing

digitalskillet from Getty Images via Canva

Some people are so afraid of what others think of them that they frequently worry about the words they say. Did it come across correctly? Is someone going to get mad at them?

I can speak from personal experience. As a millennial, I am often worried about saying the right thing. If I feel like I made a misstep in a conversation, I will likely think about it at night and not be able to sleep until I replay it in my head 200 times. Anyone else?

Sometimes viewed as society’s neglected middle children, Gen X women aren't as worried about how their words impact others. This isn’t to say they are disrespectful or rude, but they aren’t going to cry themselves to sleep over the small stuff like the younger generations (me, specifically) do.

Advertisement

10. Finding the perfect job

View more by annastills via Canva

The job market is brutal for younger generations and Gen X alike these days. Those just entering the workforce may be putting too much pressure on themselves to find the perfect job. They want the perfect work environment with the right coworkers and benefits.

However, it’s not always easy. Gen X women learned from an early age that work is important, but they are facing a tough time in the workplace. Some employers are demanding that they learn the newest ways of doing things, or they’re threatened with replacement. It isn’t easy, but Gen X women know that even if it isn’t perfect, a job is a job, and they work hard to keep what they have.

Advertisement

11. Unreachable beauty standards

mimagephotography via Canva

Gen X women know all about unreasonable beauty standards. They grew up in a period where supermodels were as small as ever, and the body positivity movement hadn’t been thought up yet. They experienced the pressure of unattainable beauty standards and, as they got older, decided to stop caring.

Of course, it’s easier said than done. Some Gen X women wondered if there was space for them in the body positivity movement, or in the media at all, as they aged. Many worked through it and stopped trying to age in reverse or work towards an unlikely standard.

With time, the younger generations may feel the same. For now, they are so wrapped up in beauty standards that it can negatively impact their self-esteem.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.