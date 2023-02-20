Things Women Say... And What They Really Mean

Many men still view women as confusing creatures.

Men are said to be logical and women are thought to be more emotional. These incredibly different ways of thinking might be the root of all those pesky communication issues and misunderstandings men and women face.

Like men, women often try giving hints and say things in ways that sound like just about anything other than what we really mean. Some things that we do and say often leave men scratching their heads in confusion.

In an attempt to clear up this difference in communication styles, here’s a little guide to some of the basic things women say and what we actually mean.

The next time you find yourself scratching your head trying to figure out what a woman means, use these translations to help you understand.

25 things woman say and what they really mean

1. "I’m not really looking for a relationship right now."

Translation: “I’m being honest. I don’t want a relationship with you. I’m not making any promises about us having a future together, but I still want to hook up.”

Hint: When we say we don’t want a relationship, we mean it. We are probably still not over an ex and still trying to heal from a past relationship. This is not a challenge for you to try to change your mind about it. We have already decided that we don’t want to have something serious with you.

2. "I’m fine."

Translation: “I’m not really fine, but just let me be. I am done trying to explain myself to you, you just don’t get it.”

3. "Whatever."

Translation: “It is what it is, you may have won this one, but I will not admit it and accept defeat.”

4. "I’ll be ready in five minutes."

Translation: “Five minutes equals an hour, maybe a few hours. I just need to re-do my hair and makeup, get my purse ready, look in the mirror a million times and take a few hundred selfies before I can leave the house.”

5. "I don’t want to ruin our friendship."

Translation: “I’ve never thought about dating you, and I don’t like you enough to change my mind. I am not sexually attracted to you. You will never see me naked. But you are my friend and I don’t want to hurt your feelings. ”

Hint: If we ever say you are a brother to us, it means we see you as a non-sexual entity and you will never escape the friend zone.

6. I’ve been busy.

Translation: “I am not interested in you enough to make time to see you or make plans with you. I’d rather spend time with my girlfriends or go shopping. You are the last thing on my mind.”

Hint: We all are busy, but when we care about something we will always make time for what we want to do and for who we want to see.

7. "I am not sure where our relationship is going, I need time to think."

Translation: “I am having doubts about you, I really don’t know what I want. I am starting to think that you are not the right man for me. I need time to decide how I am going to break up with you.”

8. "I don’t post who I date on social media."

Translation: “Sure we have fun together and I like spending time with you. We can still go out on dates and have sex. But let’s keep it private. I don’t want other men to think I am taken and ruin my chances to be with other men."

9. "I’m dying."

Translation: “I’m absolutely starving, I’m a big fatty, so I need you to take charge right now and bring me food ASAP.”.

10. "Leave me alone."

Translation: “Go away for a few minutes until I calm down, then I expect you to come back and cuddle me.”

11. "I love you."

Translation (after sex): “Wow, this was one of the best sex experiences I’ve ever had. I think I am in love with you”

Translation (any other time): “Wow, I really like you, you are an amazing man and I don’t want to be with anyone else, I think you are the one”.

12. "We should hang out sometime."

Translation: “I am attracted to you, why haven’t you asked me out on a date already?”

13. "I am not looking for something serious."

Translation: “I want to keep my options open in case someone better comes along, but I want to keep sleeping with you. But don’t go anywhere because I like to have you around as my backup plan.”

14. "I need space."

Translation: “I am not alright, I have so many emotions right now. I just need time to myself.”

15. "We need to talk."

Translation: “I need you to listen, you probably did something to make me mad and you need to hear me out."

16. "Nice shirt."

Translation: “Nice chest, I like your strong manly upper body.”

17. "I don’t know what I want to eat."

Translation: “I am craving a cheeseburger right now, but you know what pasta sounds good too. Oh, I heard there’s a new Asian restaurant around the corner.”

18. "I really miss you."

Translation (if you have been dating for a while): “I miss spending time with you.”

Translation (if you are not in a serious relationship but have hooked up a few times): “I want to have sex with you again.”

19. "Do whatever you want."

Translation: “Actually, don’t do whatever you want. I am just testing you. I am daring you, not permitting you”

20. "We will see."

Translation: “You’re not really getting the hint and I am trying to find ways to avoid making plans with you so I don’t hurt your feelings with rejection.”

21. "Who is that girl?"

Translation: “I am definitely feeling jealous and a bit insecure right now, who is this chick, do you like her? Have you slept with her? Do you want to sleep with her?

22. "I’m not mad."

Translation:“ I am mad, very much actually. I’m not going to tell you why — you have to figure it out yourself."

23. "It’s not you, it’s me."

Translation: “It’s definitely you”

24. "Excuse me?"

Translation: “Oh I heard you, I’m just giving you a chance to change what you said.”

25. "Nothing."

Translation: “Everything is wrong. Absolutely everything. I’m a ticking bomb waiting to explode. Be very afraid.”

One more thing: if you constantly are trying to figure out how a woman feels about you, then it’s simply because deep down inside you know, she is not the right woman for you.

Mitzi Hernandez is a writer who believes you must bring your whole self to the table if you want to thrive in today’s crazy world; your personality, your sense of humor, and most importantly, your heart.

