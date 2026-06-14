11 Things Husbands Wish Their Wives Appreciated Way More Than They Do

If you're a woman who has a husband, it's likely your husband wishes you noticed more of the small things he does. Too often, men feel they can't live up to the romantic expectations of their wives and that's why one of the best gifts any wife can give the man she loves is a few moments of appreciation.

Husbands wish their wives appreciated these things a lot more:

1. His sense of humor

Gpoint Studio via Canva

Many husbands take great pride in being funny. There’s no better feeling than making the woman they love laugh, that bright, full-body, deep-belly laugh that magnifies how beautiful she is. Laughing together brings couples closer, reinforcing the connection they have.

“Playfulness between romantic partners is a crucial component in bonding and establishing relational security,” communication professor Jeffery Hall explains. “Shared laughter is an important indicator of romantic attraction between potential mates.”

Having a sense of humor is a love language, but as with all things, context is key. Humor that comes from a place of joy is different from an aggressive sense of humor. Weaponizing humor to tear people down is purposefully hurtful. Using humor to hide or deflect how you really feel is an avoidance technique, one that makes it impossible to truly know one another.

Professor Hall emphasizes that the most important part of using humor in a relationship is doing it together. The value comes from “finding what’s funny in the everyday and enjoying it together [and] relishing in the absurdity of life.”

So, next time your husband makes you smile, let him know you think he's funny.

Advertisement

2. His efforts at self-improvement

Crystal Sing from corelens via Canva

Husbands want their wives to appreciate the goals they set to grow into their best selves. Sometimes that's physical and other times it might be professional or even emotional.

An emotionally mature husband understands that his wife’s feedback isn’t an attack on his character or his worth. At its core, feedback is a request for a person to implement change or shift their approach to how they manage specific parts of life.

When husbands are able to hear feedback and integrate it into their behavior, it shows they’re self-aware, receptive, and truly want to work on self-improvement. Asking for and accepting feedback builds self-awareness, but it’s only one part of a much larger puzzle.

Self-improvement is a slow process, one without a definitive finish line. Husbands want their wives to acknowledge the emotional labor it takes to learn and grow as an individual, which will help their partnership develop in a profound way.

Advertisement

3. His reliability

Dean Drobot via Canva

If you have a husband, it's highly likely he'd say he wants you to appreciate his reliability and how hard he works to make sure he can be counted on. It's not an exciting trait women write romance novels about, but it's one that can actually build a healthy relationship around.

Good men want their wives to value their role as a provider, on both practical and emotional levels. Their steady presence and consistent support is a foundational part of the life they’re building with their wife. A husband’s abiding loyalty creates a safe container where he and his wife can tackle tough conversations without fear of judgment.

Husbands who want to be fully present in their relationship don’t just say they’re going to do something, they step up and do it. When a husband is truly dependable, it anchors the love he and his wife share, and men like this want to feel appreciated for the continuity of care they provide.

Advertisement

4. His quiet displays of affection

Andre Furtado via Pexels

The longer a marriage lasts, the easier it is for husbands and wives to put romance on the back burner. Daily life can be chaotic and draining, but partnerships run on passion, so it can't be left on the back burner for long.

A spark can’t catch fire without being tended to, so husbands often show affection in low-key ways that can easily be missed.

It’s easy to overlook subtle expressions of love, especially after so many years together, but they often hold more meaning than sweeping romantic gestures for husbands. Husbands want their wives to realize that they’re paying attention to the small details.

Advertisement

5. His listening skills

svetikd via Getty Images

Listening is often a point of contention between husbands and wives. Wives get upset that their husbands aren’t really hearing them, while their husbands insist that they are. In reality, they probably have different expectations.

Even if their listening skills are still a work in progress, husbands want their wives to appreciate that they’re putting in the effort and trying their best.

Professional certified coach Janelle Anderson revealed that radiant relationships don’t just appear out of nowhere, they need to be cultivated and listening is a tried and true pathway to a stronger connection.

“Everyone longs to be heard, understood, seen, and known,” says Anderson. “When we experience another person genuinely listening to our hearts, we feel valued and know that we matter.”

Husbands who truly, fully hear their wives may be able to do better at sharing what they hear and understand, but when they do, they hope you'll appreciate it.

Advertisement

6. The ways in which he sees and accepts you

Jelena Danilovic via Getty Images

Accepting the person you love is an essential skill for weathering the storms in your relationship, but that doesn't mean it always comes easily.

Husbands want their wives to appreciate all the ways their love manifests, including how they accept their wives for exactly who they are. Just as no person is perfect, no relationship is perfect, either. People are made up of inconsistencies and that can be part of what makes them so fascinating.

That doesn't mean either of you should accept mistreatment or destructive behavior, but cherishing loving someone involves learning to accept their imperfections and cherishing the whole of who they are.

Husbands want their wives to know that they’re inherently lovable, flaws and all. So when your husband shows you that his love isn’t conditional, he wants to know that you appreciate it.

Advertisement

7. His willingness to get vulnerable

Jacob Lund via Canva

Being vulnerable is a challenge for everyone, yet men face extreme societal pressure to keep their feelings to themselves. They’re raised to believe they can’t show their emotions, because being vulnerable means they’re weak. They spend most of their lives shoving their emotions down, which means they often miss out on the powerful relationship-building that comes with being vulnerable.

Vulnerability is scary, but it’s the only way to find true intimacy. Husbands want their wives to appreciate how much work they put into being vulnerable, even if they haven’t fully mastered it yet. Opening up and sharing their feelings goes against every message they’ve ever received about what it means to be strong.

Every difficult conversation and tender moment that husbands share with their wives is a step forward to breaking the cycle of shame they were raised in, and embracing their true selves. When your husband shows up with vulnerability, he just wants his wife to appreciate it.

Advertisement

8. His emotional regulation

Jjneff via Getty Images

Many men struggle to regulate their emotions, which is a side effect of bottling them up for so long and not being taught any emotional skills. Emotional regulation is crucial, both for individual well-being and for relationships.

A healthy approach to emotional regulation involves stepping back from the intensity of an emotion, interrupting the negative thought process that follows, and reengaging with the situation from a calmer place. It requires people to allow their painful emotions without judgment and expressing them in a constructive way.

Husbands want their wives to appreciate them for breaking patterns and relearning how to handle their emotions. They might not get it right every time, but they’re working on it, and they don’t want their progress to go unnoticed.

Advertisement

9. His daily acts of service

Vasyl Dolmatov via Getty Images

Many men show their love through daily acts of service. When they take out the trash and load the dishwasher and get the car serviced, it’s not only to keep their lives running smoothly, it's a way of saying, “I love you.”

According to couples therapist Dr. Stan Tatkin, love isn’t actually the answer to the difficult questions couples have to ask each other.

“Why do you exist as a couple? What’s the point of the two of you?” he suggests couples ask one another. “What do you do for each other that nobody would ever want to do unless they got paid a lot of money? What makes this relationship pay out for both of you? What purpose do you serve each other?”

While love is an invaluable part of relationships, it’s far from the only thing that keeps two people together. That's why husbands wish their wives would see their acts of service for what they are: A continued expression of care and devotion.

Advertisement

10. His accountability

Stocksnap via Pixabay

Taking accountability is a muscle that grows stronger with practice. It takes humility and self-compassion for people to own their mistakes and pledge to do things differently in the future, and husbands want to be appreciated for committing to change. Accountability is the antidote to defensiveness, which has the capacity to destroy any relationship.

Defensiveness does nothing to solve conflicts, it only exacerbates them. According to The Gottman Institute, “when you become defensive in a conversation with your partner, you react to their words without listening to what they’re saying.”

The act of holding himself accountable deepens the connection the two of you can have. The husbands who hold themselves accountable demonstrate how strong their emotional intelligence is. They want their wives to appreciate that they’re putting love into action as they pull their own weight in the relationship.

Advertisement

11. His commitment

Gpoint Studio via Canva

Men want their wives to appreciate how committed they are to making their marriages stronger, every single day.

Of all the things to focus on over the course of their lives, husbands are acutely aware that the connection they have with their wives is the most important one. They wish their wives could see how committed they truly are.

A good marriage builds on itself year after year, as long as both partners are in it to win it. A husband's commitment to his wife is an investment worth making, again and again, because it makes his life richer in every way.

Alexandra Blogier, MFA, is a staff writer who covers psychology, social issues, relationships, self-help topics, and human interest stories.