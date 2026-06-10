Love and like are two similar words with very different meanings. While married couples may love each other, spouses don't always enjoy each other's company or appreciate one another as people.

A good marriage is based on a solid foundation of friendship, especially one that grows even deeper over time. When a wife genuinely likes her husband, that sentiment is reflected in her daily interactions with him in ways that don't happen when a woman doesn't share that same feeling toward her spouse. She celebrates his quirks rather than merely tolerating them, and enjoys his company even in ordinary moments, making conscious choices to strengthen their connection.

Advertisement

These subtle behaviors look different from the habits found in marriages where love may still exist, but genuine fondness and friendship have quietly disappeared, or maybe never even existed.

If a wife actually likes her husband as a person, she'll do 9 things differently than those who don't

1. She seeks out opportunities to spend time with him

Yan Krukau via Canva

Advertisement

Some women view spending time with their husbands as a responsibility. This is easy to do, especially when you've been living with someone for a long time. When a woman actually likes her husband, however, she views spending time with him as a choice she values and looks forward to.

Even when there is no particular reason to hang out with him, a wife who likes her husband will want to spend time with him, just because. These little moments become meaningful because she appreciates being with him.

This all comes back to the friendship aspect of a relationship, which is what makes it strong.

Advertisement

2. She listens to him

When a woman likes her husband, she will show genuine interest in his thoughts and experiences. She asks questions and remembers details about aspects of his life that don't involve her directly.

This correlates with Dr. John Gottman's famous "Bird test" theory, which he referred to as bids for connection. Gottman studied newlywed couples to determine which couples are the most successful. When one person says, "Look at that bird!" (a bid for attention), the other person can either turn towards, turn away, or turn against the bid.

Successful couples turn towards the bid, asking follow-up questions about the bird. This curiosity reflects an appreciation for the other person as an individual rather than simply their role as a husband or wife.

Advertisement

3. She celebrates his successes

When a woman likes her husband, she celebrates his personal growth. Whether the achievement is large or small, she's proud of him.

His success matters to her beyond the practical aspects of marriage. She wants him to be successful not only for their mutual financial benefit, but because she wants him to feel good about himself and his work, and she believes in his talents and passions.

A supportive environment allows a relationship to grow for both partners, so showing this kind of support for her husband genuinely makes their marriage stronger and stronger over the years.

Advertisement

4. She talks to him every day

simonkr via Canva

Communication and companionship are two key aspects of a great relationship. Talking every day and sharing inside jokes develops into something stronger.

This is often the strongest piece of evidence that a woman enjoys her husband's company and appreciates him as a person. Psychologists who study long-lasting relationships have found that talking every day is vital to a relationship. When a wife likes her husband, she is comfortable talking to him and trusts him. More than that, they enjoy each other's company, which means talking to her husband is not a chore.

Advertisement

5. She remembers details about his life

Another sign that a woman likes her husband as a person is that she pays attention to the things that matter to him. She remembers his preferences and concerns, and she makes an effort to engage with them.

Even if a wife doesn't share all of her husband's hobbies or passions, she recognizes that they are important because they are part of who he is. She doesn't have to participate in order to support her husband and encourage him to pursue them.

Advertisement

6. She speaks positively of him, even when he is not present

Integrity is important in a relationship. When a woman likes her husband, she tends to speak positively about him, especially when he isn't present. This type of respect shows that she values his character and perspective.

This also shows that she respects her husband. If she didn't respect him, she wouldn't feel the need to speak positively about him all the time.

7. She feels comfortable being herself around him

Darren Baker via Canva

Advertisement

When a woman genuinely likes her husband as a person, she often feels at ease in his presence. This is because she feels like he is her friend and not just her husband. She doesn't feel the need to constantly perform, impress, or hide aspects of her personality.

Comfort and authenticity are signs that she enjoys being around him and trusts him as a companion. Being comfortable around her husband also leads to them spending more time together and, eventually, to a great relationship.

Advertisement

8. She appreciates his unique qualities

When spending a lot of time with someone, it can be easy to recognize only their faults. However, when a woman genuinely likes her husband, she recognizes the traits that make him who he is, like his sense of humor or his work ethic.

She may express admiration for these qualities directly or show it through her actions. This appreciation reflects a deeper enjoyment of his character and personality.

9. She respects him

When a woman likes her husband, it means she respects him, too. She holds him in high regard and treats him with kindness (and vice versa).

Advertisement

External validation from a partner can lead to having more self-confidence. A wife will want to uplift her husband and foster a healthy relationship. If a woman doesn't respect her husband, then she does not like him.

Sophie Bagheri is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and theatre who covers lifestyle topics.