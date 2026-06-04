Smart, sharp women are often full of surprises, even around the men they've been with for some time. They tend to keep their husband on his toes, which can stress him out when she engages in behaviors or activities that seem a bit strange. Whether it's staying up into the early hours of the morning or daydreaming during conversations, if a man has a truly intelligent wife, she'll usually do these seemingly odd things pretty often.

Even though her brain works at a much faster pace than the average person, it doesn't mean she's a bad partner. But it might mean she's a bit difficult to understand. She's always 10 steps ahead of her husband, but after being around her for so long, he looks at her with admiration and appreciation, rather than envy or annoyance.

If a man has a truly intelligent wife, she'll usually do these 11 seemingly odd things pretty often

1. Spend most of her time alone

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Not all women want to be around their partner at all times. As much as she may love her husband, intelligent women enjoy their alone time. Even if she's in the same room as him, she's on her own wavelength and isn't thrilled at the thought of being social.

Most smart women are struggling to process the daily information they're given. As psychologist Mark Travers explained, "Highly intelligent people are not always faster, calmer, or more decisive. Sometimes, their minds are busier, slower, and more conflicted... people with higher cognitive ability are often misunderstood simply because their mental habits don’t always look the way we expect intelligence to look."

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2. Sleep a lot

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Because of the way their brain works, intelligent people often find themselves feeling exhausted by even the simplest things. For smart women, especially, when she's always busy and juggling responsibilities at home, she may end up sleeping a lot. She doesn't mean to take a nap for three hours straight, but in an ideal world she could function and have a normal schedule like everyone else.

From overthinking to solving complex issues at work, intelligent women need more time to reset than the average person. If she doesn't stop to recharge, she'll inch closer to burnout and it will begin affecting her marriage.

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3. Daydream

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Whether it's work meetings or discussions with friends, a truly intelligent wife can't seem to keep her thoughts in line. She's constantly thinking about the most random things out there, daydreaming and zoning out even during important moments in her relationship.

While her husband admires her wit, getting her to focus is difficult. But daydreaming does have its perks. It not only lowers anxiety and stress, but boosts creativity and problem-solving skills. So, if a husband catches his wife with her head in the clouds, it's just her brain's way of processing information and regulating her emotions.

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4. Question everything

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Being intelligent comes with some downsides. For a smart woman, even if she's excellent at projects and excels in her career, she tends to question everything, which can seem odd to those around her, especially her husband. She doesn't just ask what's for dinner or if he took the trash out. Instead, she has questions about every little thing.

She's observing her surroundings no matter where she goes, taking in a plethora of information. Wanting to connect the dots in her mind, she asks questions because her brain hates the idea of not understanding. And hopefully, it's something her partner can learn to appreciate.

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5. Stay up late

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In an ideal world, intelligent women would go to bed at 9 p.m. and wake up feeling refreshed. Having her entire life together, staying up very late wouldn't be part of her routine. She'd never engage in habits detrimental to her health. Unfortunately, her mind works differently.

She can't help but stay up late, but it isn't solely a personal preference. As a study published in Nature Communications found, genetics are a factor in staying up late. While it may be a bad habit that she's up at 2 a.m., it's best to give her grace and time for her mind to reset.

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6. Consistently try new things

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Smart women are full of life, always bringing positivity and new perspectives. So, it's not surprising that she's constantly wanting to try new things. From experimenting with food recipes to engaging in different hobbies, she's testing the limits of her daily routine.

There's nothing more fun to her than pushing her limit and expanding her knowledge. It may seem random or odd for most, but intelligent people take it in stride. They need constant stimulation to feel content, so stepping out of her comfort zone is just another way to meet her needs.

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7. Have deep philosophical conversations at night

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A truly intelligent wife has a brain that runs a mile a minute, putting the information she has together to form connections to other ideas. So, she tends to engage in deep philosophical conversations, especially at night when she's awake until the wee hours. While her husband is tossing and turning in bed, she's discussing historical facts or mythology.

She knows her husband needs his sleep, but that's just how she is. According to a study published in Medical Hypotheses, intelligent people are more likely to have silly ideas. As a result, husbands shouldn't be shocked if their wives say something out of the blue. It's random, but it's one of the many things that make her unique.

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8. Jump from topic to topic

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Because she can't stay on one topic for too long, husbands will often find their truly intelligent wives jumping from one discussion to the next. Thinking outside the box and providing a different perspective, she wants to cover as much ground as possible. Plus, she tends to become bored easily.

Making random connections and rambling about the strangest things, her brain works in mysterious ways. She's unable to sit still passing pleasantries, so to satiate her need for stimulation, she'll try to cover as many topics as possible in every conversation.

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9. Talk to herself

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It might be a little weird for a husband to catch his wife having a full-blown conversation with herself, but it's not crazy. While it certain looks strange, it's just another sign that his wife is a brilliant person. In fact, people who talk to themselves tend to have higher mental functioning, whether it's problem-solving or motivation.

People also use self-talk to calm themselves down when they're going through something rough. So, while she may not look sane when she does this, it's just another one of her odd quirks that makes her unique.

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10. Become fixated on random things

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Very smart people have odd habits that average individuals don't understand, one of which is becoming obsessive about random topics or things. She may go down a rabbit hole while researching or start a niche hobby that most people don't actively engage in. Her mind is constantly craving stimulation, and even if it's a little overwhelming, she finds enjoyment in the feeling of being fascinated.

Yearning to learn something new every day, she may even want to spend hours learning about topics she's never heard of before. Her tendency to overthink, paired with her desire to accumulate knowledge, can become all-consuming at some point.

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11. Mentally debate herself for fun

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On the surface, she may look like she's sitting on the couch and watching TV, but when her husband takes a closer look, she's actually just debating with herself. She's hyper-focused on the conversation, even if it's one person talking from all angles.

From debating philosophical topics to political ones, she gets a kick out of challenging herself. It can help her develop excellent critical thinking skills and improve her confidence, because internal debate isn't as strange as people make it out to be.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology.