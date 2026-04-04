If A Man Wants You To Question Your Own Sanity, He'll Use These 12 Subtle Phrases To Gaslight & Manipulate You

Gaslighting tactics have been primarily understudied in psychological research until recent years. It’s not just an experience that people struggle with in their relationships and tolerate in their passing interactions; it’s a psychological and manipulative tactic that’s often associated with narcissism and toxic partners.

For many people, it’s a constant battle. Their relationship is riddled with subtle phrases meant to make them develop a distrust in themselves, all with the careful choice of their partner's words. Whether it's passing blame or acting like the victim, if a man wants you to question your own sanity, he'll use these certain subtle phrases to gaslight and manipulate you. But by recognizing these patterns, people can safeguard their emotional health, setting a clear expectation of the respect they demand and the energy they allow in their daily lives.

If a man wants you to question your own sanity, he'll use these 12 subtle phrases to gaslight and manipulate you

1. ‘You sound crazy’

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According to a study from Maricopa Community Colleges, knowing your partner and your relationship dynamic can be beneficial in many ways, from building trust to communicating effectively. But it can also lead to a toxic atmosphere with the wrong partner.

If a toxic man, in particular, knows their partner is sensitive to yelling during arguments, he might utilize that discomfort to his advantage, trying to “win” a conflict by raising his voice and silencing his partner. If he knows his partner struggles with confidence and a self-assured attitude, he might attack their intelligence or personal experience with a phrase like "you sound crazy."

Gaslighters always try to control the narrative of their relationships, victimizing themselves at all the wrong moments and making other people question whether they’re “the problem” to gain sympathy, control, and a sense of misguided superiority.

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2. ‘It’s just a joke’

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While making a joke about a serious topic or in the middle of a conflict might help to release some tension and make everyone more comfortable, according to licensed marriage and family therapist Phil Stark, a phrase like this only dismisses and invalidates people experiencing certain emotions. Unfortunately, if a man wants you to question your own sanity, he'll use this phrase as a way to manipulate and gaslight you.

When a partner makes a mistake or says something hurtful, the emotions you experience should be appropriately acknowledged, not dismissed by resorting to “a joke” as an excuse. Healthy relationships are communicative, supportive, and balanced, not selfish, resentful, and competitive.

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3. ‘If you loved me, you would...’

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Leveraging the health and love of a relationship to get what you want isn’t healthy. As family therapist Shemena Johnson pointed out, a phrase like this is doing exactly that and creating transactional terms for a relationship that’s supposed to be characterized by balance, compromise, and support.

Often utilized by someone who lived with unmet emotional needs earlier in life, these gaslighters and manipulators create a sense of security in their relationships by controlling another person’s behaviors and responses. “By controlling others to feel loved and avoid pain,” Johnson adds, “it becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy.”

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4. ‘This is all your fault’

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According to Harvard psychologist Dr. Cortney Warren, gaslighters resort to self-victimization to feel a sense of security, even if they’re the ones relying on harmful and manipulative behaviors. By blaming others and shifting guilt, they avoid relationship accountability, sparking an unfair and rightfully resentful dynamic.

"A gaslighter may try to accuse you of harmful actions even if there’s clear evidence that they’re engaging in similar behaviors," Warren explained. By manipulating others in this way, they deceive not only their partners and friends but also themselves, crafting an identity and sense of self-esteem that revolves around their inability to be wrong or “inferior” in their relationships with others.

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5. ‘You’re overreacting’

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Failing to take accountability, shifting blame, and dismissing a partner’s experience only creates a toxic relationship dynamic centered around confusion and isolation, causing the partner on the receiving end of the manipulation to question their own sanity.

This phrase isn’t always malicious, but is usually dismissive. Essentially, a gaslighter and manipulator using this phrase will make themselves feel less guilty than create a space where their partner can share their feelings without judgment or shame.

In a relationship, you deserve to have your feelings validated, especially by someone who is supposed to love and support you. Either demand the space to feel, or find someone who celebrates your vulnerability rather than condemns it.

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6. ‘I’m only telling you this because I care about you’

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Along the same lines as “no offense,” this phrase desperately tries to be supportive, but comes across as ignorant and self-centered almost every time. Someone who truly cares about their partner will never purposefully say something hurtful disguised as loving or productive, but for men who want their partner to question their sanity, they'll resort to manipulative words like this.

This manipulation tactic, arguably based on “charming behaviors,” is exactly how gaslighters create a long-term toxic space in a relationship, where their partner feels equally confused, invested, and isolated. They make it hard for you to pinpoint their malicious intentions. Because how could they be called out for being toxic or harmful when they only said something rude in the name of love?

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7. ‘You’re the problem’

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Gaslighters aren’t just manipulative in their relationships; their need for control also characterizes them. Their controlling attitude manifests itself in a million different ways, from name-calling to isolating themselves to straight-up lying to get what they want. Still, this phrase highlights one of the most common behaviors: self-victimization.

They distort the reality of every conversation and conflict, making their partner out to be “the villain” in every storyline. Their position in the relationship and self-esteem benefits from their partner’s feelings of confusion, shame, and guilt, even if they were the perpetrators of harmful behavior.

According to a study published in Criminology, gaslighters also have a low enough sense of self-control that they’ll put themselves in damaging or compromising situations in a relationship to reap the perceived benefits of victimization.

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8. ‘I didn’t mean it like that’

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When a man is trying to make you question your sanity through manipulation tactics, he'll avoid accountability for his actions. Whether it's coming up with excuses or making dismissive comments in an argument, he'll say something like "I didn't mean it like that" to shirk all responsibility.

Narcissists and gaslighters are never self-prompted to work on themselves or motivated to start a journey of personal development. They’re more concerned with making themselves look good to other people and seeking external validation than doing the work to “be good” by their standards.

As psychologist Melanie Greenberg suggested, narcissists with gaslighting tendencies cover up their insecurities with self-preserving toxic behaviors and language. They feel more superior and confident by bringing everyone down to their level.

"Vulnerable narcissists... act grandiosely to compensate for underlying feelings of insecurity. They may have unstable self-esteem, be over-sensitive to criticism and rejection, and may have anxiety about their relationships and how well-liked they are," Greenberg said.

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9. ‘No, this is what actually happened’

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While not everyone who uses this phrase is a malicious gaslighter, being more aware of when people in your life try to distort your emotions or overlook your experience with similar language can protect your emotional health and well-being. Your experience is your experience, but that doesn’t mean another person’s truth can't be different.

Some people use this phrase to manipulate the narrative, knowing they’re in the wrong and avoiding accountability, while others genuinely feel defensive about their own experience. Either way, it's enough to make anyone question their sanity and reality, and it's not a healthy thing to say in any relationship.

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10. ‘It wasn’t that bad’

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It's important to have a safe space to communicate hardships, struggles, and personal experiences in any kind of relationship. These conversations not only spark impactful connections over shared experiences, they also help many couples avoid unproductive conflict and resentment from sweeping things under the rug.

However, this constant avoidance and dismissal of other people’s emotions and experiences is what keeps narcissists, manipulators, and gaslighters feeling most confident. Even when they don’t agree with someone’s experience or share the same one, they still hold the power to empathize with the emotions they’re feeling about it, yet they choose to degrade them entirely.

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11. ‘You started it’

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When a man is a gaslighter, their partner tends to walk on eggshells around them, concerned with the emotional taxation or isolation of conflict or an argument. While kind-hearted people may believe that they can change this kind of behavior in their partner, the truth is that it's never going to happen.

"Out of love, caring, or necessity (in the case of children) people stay in these relationships thinking that their next act of kindness or their next precious gift will make things better. It never does. No amount of goodness or contriteness will ever get them to change," body language expert Joe Navarro warned.

Unfortunately, narcissists will do anything to avoid taking accountability, even at the expense of their partner. They create an environment where their partners feel burdened with “keeping the peace” or de-escalating situations. They’re innately fearful of being vulnerable, as their partner guilts them into taking responsibility for conflict simply for expressing how they feel or attempting to open up a healthy conversation.

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12. ‘Your therapist put those ideas in your head’

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A man who is a manipulative gaslighter will always yearn for control, whether in a relationship, his own life, workplace, or some other aspect of his chaotic existence. When he can control the narrative, manipulate people into believing him, and challenge the healthy mindsets and ideas of the people around him, he's more likely to succeed in asserting his misguided superiority.

Whether it’s a partner or a friend seeking an outside opinion, especially a professional one like a therapist, it can be especially aggravating for a gaslighter benefiting from making you inadvertently question your reality. As is the underlying theme of our human nature, we fear the things we don’t understand and unsuspectingly demonize the things we fear.

Despite the tendency for many people to push away their fears, many gaslighters and manipulators get defensive. Angered and threatened by “the fear experience,” clinical psychologist Noam Shpancer suggests this is the root of our discomfort and anxiety.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.