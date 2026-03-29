Not all men are created equally. Some work hard to be good people. They want to be the best they can be, both for themselves and for their relationships. These men are high-quality and make better partners than an average guy.

Other men struggle to maintain good habits. Instead of working hard on themselves, they care more about doing what they want. They may not put much effort into being a good person, let alone a good partner. These types of men are flaky and fail to commit. They rarely follow through with their word, and you never know if you can fully rely on them. When you meet a high-quality man, he will likely be completely different. He’ll keep rare habits that show how much he cares about you.

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These are 11 rare habits that separate high-quality men from an average guy

1. They stay present

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When dating someone, you want them to make themselves available to you. Of course, they don’t owe you all of their time and attention, but it’s important that they are present in your life. This means they text you back at a responsible time. They make plans with you and keep them. A high-quality man is there for you. It’s the little things he does that matter most.

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Sadly, this can be a rare habit for some men. The average guy may care less about showing up for you. Instead, they are wishy-washy and flaky, and it’s hard to get a read on them. They may come in and out of your life easily, making you wonder where you stand.

2. They manage their emotions

Emotional control isn’t always easy. Men can have a hard time opening up about how they feel. As a result, they may not have a hold on their feelings. They may lash out, unable to manage their feelings. The average guy may be afraid to embrace how he feels. Instead of working through complicated emotions, he lets them take control.

A high-quality man isn’t afraid to tap into his own emotions. Instead of holding things in, he may be open to talking about his feelings. Managing his emotions makes him a more stable partner. He may be more serious about his relationship than the average guy.

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3. They show vulnerability

Vulnerability isn’t easy for anyone. It’s hard to let our guard down and show people the real version of ourselves. In a relationship, vulnerability brings people together. We truly get to know one another when we show up open and vulnerable. High-quality men likely work through their struggles with opening up to their partner. They know it’s important, and they make an effort to show that side of themselves to their partner.

Average men, however, may be afraid to embrace vulnerability. They could think that it makes them look weak. Instead, they may try to put on a tough exterior, which can hurt their relationships.

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4. They follow through with their promises

Sometimes, men can make promises that they have no intention of keeping. They say what they think a woman wants to hear. It’s easier to tell someone something than it is to do it. The average man may think his words are enough. He might believe he can keep a woman interested just by talking a big game.

A high-quality guy follows through on his word. If he promises to do something for you, he will likely do whatever he can to make it happen. This type of man puts in the effort rather than just talking about it.

5. They invest in themselves

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We need to work on ourselves to be a good partner. It’s not always easy to focus on bettering ourselves. The average man may think he doesn’t do anything wrong. Meanwhile, the high-quality man may try things like therapy and classes to make himself a better person. Whether it’s furthering his education or learning better coping skills, it shows he’s willing to invest in himself to improve the relationship.

Having a smart partner will make you have a better relationship, at least some psychologists claim. The more he invests in himself, the better he may be as your boyfriend or husband.

6. They take accountability

Owning up to your bad behavior is the least you can do. The average man may struggle to admit when he is wrong. If he hurts his partner, he may not be able to take accountability well. However, a high-quality man knows the importance of a genuine apology. They likely want to make things better and don’t mind putting their ego aside to do so.

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“Lowering defenses allows people to reconnect and grow. One of the many great things about love is when you get close to someone, you get challenged. You bump up against other views, and you learn more about your own weaknesses. Hearing feedback takes vulnerability and trust but is an opportunity to learn,” says Jason Whiting, Ph.D.

7. They maintain boundaries

Boundaries are essential in a relationship. Some people may struggle to maintain and enforce healthy boundaries. This is important because it keeps us from giving too much or receiving too little from another person. Enforcing boundaries can be scary. The average man may not keep boundaries at all. In return, he may not respect yours. These are both red flags in a relationship.

A high-quality man sees things differently. He maintains healthy boundaries that keep each person happy in the partnership. It’s not that he doesn’t care; he wants to make sure both people are getting their cups filled without pouring too much from their own.

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8. They communicate well

Clear communication is important. Without open and honest conversations, things get lost in translation. Disagreements and arguments are bound to occur. A high-quality man knows this. Instead of pretending everything is okay or pushing problems under the rug, he talks openly about his feelings. This prevents issues from getting worse.

The average man may struggle to share how he feels. He may think it seems weak to be open about his feelings. However, this behavior doesn’t do well in a relationship. Instead of feeling understood by her partner, a woman dating someone like this may feel like things never get resolved.

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9. They actively listen

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Clear communication and active listening go hand in hand. We need to feel heard when having open conversations. The average man may struggle to listen. We’ve all been there. We’re sharing our feelings with someone, and it’s like our words went in one ear and out the other. You can tell they are not absorbing what they’re saying. This is frustrating and makes us feel misunderstood.

A high-quality man actively listens. He lets you talk without interrupting. He responds when it matters and gives you the time to share everything you need to say. It’s not always easy, but it’s important in a relationship.

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10. They show respect

In some situations, respect may be more important than love in a relationship. Speaking kindly to one another and following boundaries show how much you respect your partner. The average man may struggle with these things. He may talk poorly to her or do things behind her back. These are obvious signs of disrespect, which can taint a relationship. If there is a toxic dynamic involved, he doesn’t care about his partner, let alone respect her.

High-quality men focus on being respectful. They are attentive and kind. Instead of focusing on themselves, they want to make their partner happy.

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11. They don’t play games

We’ve all been in a relationship where the other person was clearly playing games. They’d be hot one day and cold the next. Sometimes they’d text you every day, then ghost you for days or weeks. This is behavior an average man may engage in. A high-quality man, however, will never play games. Instead, he wants to have a strong, committed relationship.

“Avoiding games requires that you find a partner with something to offer, who you can trust. It also requires you to have something to offer and be able to trust yourself. With those pieces in place, true intimacy can be built—and a truly satisfying relationship can develop,” says Jeremy Nicholson, M.S.W., Ph.D.

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Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.