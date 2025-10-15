If a man secretly wants a woman, he may say things casually that do not blatantly express his true feelings, but do signal that she is of importance to him. He may choose to casually say things because he fears that maybe she won’t feel the same, or he may be trying to gauge her real feelings for him.

The things he says will probably allude to how often he thinks about her, how special he views her, or how much he enjoys being in her company. All of these express his want to be near her and can signal his intentions of wanting to pursue a romantic relationship with her.

If a man secretly wants a woman, he'll start saying these 11 things casually

1. 'I can be myself around you'

When a man secretly wants a woman, he will likely say that he can always be himself around her. This is his way of showing her that he feels a genuine connection with her and enjoys her company.

Saying this also shows that he wants to continue to grow their connection and hopes that the woman he wants will also feel comfortable being herself around him. It is meant to be an inviting statement that he hopes will open the doors to more in their relationship.

2. 'I was just thinking about you'

If a man secretly wants a woman, he will tell her how much he thinks about her. He will want her to know that she is on his mind as a way to show her that he really cares about her and considers what makes her who she is and her perspective.

This could also be his way of trying to test the waters. He will want to try and see how she responds to him telling her that he thinks about her and try to gauge how interested in him she is. By hinting at his interest in this way, he can let her know how he feels without having to explicitly state his feelings.

3. 'That reminds me of you'

If a man tells a woman often that certain things remind him of her, it could be because he secretly wants her. This statement shows that he listens to her and has a good understanding of her interests.

By bringing up little details that he remembers about her and saying how other things remind him of those little things about her, she may begin to feel seen by him and understood. This could be his way of trying to show his interest in her without having to blatantly say how he feels.

4. 'You're different from other people I know'

When a man tells a woman that she is different from the other people he knows, it may be his way of expressing that deep down he really wants to be with her. By complimenting her and trying to show her that, to him, she is unique and special, he is hoping she will understand that he thinks more of her than he does of most.

A man will typically want a woman who he feels is unique in her own way and has distinctive qualities that he has been searching for. When his intentions are pure, making a statement like this can be his way of showing her that she is important to him.

5. 'You're a lot of fun to be around'

If a man secretly wants to be with a woman, he may tell her that she is a lot of fun to be around. This is a way that he can express his enjoyment of being around her without diving into the deeper romantic interest he has in her.

If he feels nervous about expressing his true feelings for her because he is unsure of how she might react, he may want to find ways to hint at his feelings without having to actually come out and say that he wants to be with her. When he seems eager to hang out with a woman and compliments how fun she is to be around, he is most likely showing that he has an interest in her.

6. 'I always have a good time with you'

When a man tells a woman that he always has a good time with her, it may show that he has a romantic interest in her. A statement like this expresses his enjoyment of her company and could potentially signal that he wishes to continue developing their connection.

“If the man in your life wants to be around you as much as possible, this may be a good sign that his feelings are strengthening,” explains BetterHelp, a team of licensed psychologists and therapists who provide personalized therapy for individuals.

BetterHelp also mentions that when a person is falling in love, the feelings that occur are similar to those of dependence, so if a man wants a woman, there is a good chance he will enjoy his time around her and always want to be around her.

7. 'I've never told anyone this before'

A man may secretly want a woman if he feels like he can tell her things he has never told anyone before, and he can confide in her. This also shows that he finds making time to talk to her an important commitment.

When a man makes time to talk to a woman and tries to always remain present while telling her things and vice versa, he is trying to express how important her time and what she has to say is to him. He wants to make her feel heard, and he wants her to know that he trusts her enough to express things to her that he usually would not share with other people.

8. 'I'm around if you need anything'

If a man wants a woman, he may want to show her that he is supportive of her and that she can trust him with anything. In an attempt to express this to her, he may casually say that he is around if she needs anything.

“Being supportive of the women in your life can do a world of good. Supporting your partner is a primary role. Whether your partner or a friend needs emotional or practical support, be there to assist in small and big ways,” explains licensed counselor, Suzanne Degges-White. A man will likely understand this about the woman that he is pursuing and will want to make sure her need for support is met.

9. 'We should do that sometime'

In an attempt to hint at potentially wanting a date, a man who secretly wants a woman may tell her that they should do something sometime. This could also be his way of testing the waters and trying to see how she would respond to them getting together and doing something sometime.

He shows at least some interest in a woman if he wants to spend time with her and is willing to make plans for both of them. This shows that he is taking initiative and wants to put effort and time into building their relationship.

10. 'You impress me'

A man telling a woman that he is very impressed by her may secretly want to be with her. By complimenting her and acknowledging certain aspects of who she is, he is signaling that he has an admiration for her.

Saying this is his way of showing a woman that she has made an impression on him. He is not simply committed to impressing the woman he is interested in. Instead, he is concerned with paying attention to the small details about her that he finds appealing.

11. 'I wish you were here'

A man who wants a woman will typically want to be around her often. He will likely often tell her he wishes that she were wherever he is.

When a man wants to pursue a woman that he is interested in, he wants to make time to be around her and naturally puts effort into building his relationship with her. While, of course, a man may say these things to a woman that he does admire purely as a friend, if they are accompanied by other signs of attraction, there is a good possibility that he is interested in something romantic with her.

