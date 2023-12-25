15 Beautiful Signs The Universe Gives When Your Soulmate Is Thinking About You

Not only do soulmates exist, but there are ways to know when you're on their mind.
By Linda Kaye
Last updated on Dec 25, 2023
Our souls live inside our physical body, and our souls travel from lifetime to lifetime and body to body. As they do, our souls leave behind broken hearts and beautiful relationships from past lives that result in positive or negative karma.
These soul connections are extremely powerful and difficult to resist because our souls have loved each other before.
Not only do we have many soulmates in our lifetime, but we cross paths with lost souls from previous lifetimes often. When this happens, our souls fall in love with the familiarity of each other, and simply can't stop thinking of one another because we feel complete with them.
Our souls bring into this lifetime the negative issues and karma from our past lives, as well as the connections full of joy we create during the wonderful times we share.
Here are 15 signs your soulmate is thinking of you.
1. You feel a sudden energy in your heart or chest area.
When you think about someone in a normal way, there's nothing unusual there. Then, all of a sudden, you feel overwhelmed, like you are in a fog and you can't stop thinking about them.
Now, stop for a second and focus on where you are feeling that energy. Was it in the heart and chest area? You've had that funny feeling before. Remember? You just thought it was something inside of you and isolated. What is going on in those moments is that you are feeling your soulmate's thoughts.
2. You feel an abrupt range of extreme emotions.
During these moments when you are experiencing this kind of psychic soul connection, you may feel a range of emotions from extreme sadness and guilt to peace to deeply missing someone. The emotion may even be outside of your comfort zone.
Keep in mind you only started feeling these thoughts once you connected to their energy. So know that if you are feeling great sadness, it will pass. And if you are experiencing a great feeling of peace and joy, your soulmate is thinking wonderful thoughts of you, too.
3. Your eye twitches.
This is an odd sign, but is an indicator that you are on your soulmate's mind. Having a sudden twitch in your eye is generally associated with someone speaking about you, which means it could be your soulmate.
For men, the left eye twitching means someone is speaking negatively about you, while the right is positive. And vice versa for women.
4. You feel a metaphysical touch.
When someone is thinking about you — like, focused tunnel vision thinking of you — their thoughts almost always manage to transmit a message to you. These messages often can be in the form of metaphysical touch, which is when you feel like someone is touching you when no one is there.
This usually means that your soulmate (not twin flame) has a very deep love for you.
5. You get goosebumps for no reason.
This is a sure sign someone, possibly your soulmate, is thinking of you. Goosebumps are reflections of very powerful emotions that are hovering around your person.
6. You dream of them consistently.
Your subconscious is a very powerful force. Dreams reflect our most intimate thoughts, so if a particular person keeps popping up in your dreams, it means you have been thinking of them, which can be a transmission of their thoughts.
It gets even weirder if you haven't met this person before. And these dreams are preparing you to find your soulmate.
7. You feel happy.
If you are having a good day, have a constant smile on your face and are just overall happy, but nothing in particular really happened to make you feel this way, it could be that your soulmate is thinking of you.
You could feel happy for no reason because you are absorbing the positive energy around you.
8. You hear their voice.
There may be times when you are busy or generally lost in thought, and then, out of nowhere, you hear the voice of someone, potentially your significant other or even someone you have never met before.
This occurs when you feel nervous or uneasy in certain situations, so their voice of calmness soothes your anxiety. This isn't just a sign that your soulmate is thinking of you, but it also shows how strong of a bond the two of you share.
9. You keep getting the hiccups.
You usually get hiccups when you eat too fast or drink too much, but what about when you get them for no apparent reason? Apparently, people have used random hiccups as a sign that someone is thinking about them.
It could be one of the signs your soulmate is thinking of you, too.
10. You're sneezing more than usual.
In Asia, many people believe that an itchy nose corresponds with someone thinking of you. And, as we all know, an itchy nose leads to sneezing.
The common belief that if you sneeze three or more times in a row, your soulmate is thinking of you.
11. You get an urge to improve yourself.
Say you haven't met your soulmate yet — that doesn't mean they never think about you. When they do, your soul gets this urge to fix itself, to get your life in order before you meet your soulmate.
Do you feel a sudden urge to stop all your bad habits? Like every new year when you make a resolution to exercise and be more healthy, and for a few days you actually do it?
It's in moments like these when your soulmate may be thinking of you and secretly urging you to improve yourself.
12. You hear 'your' song.
There are so many love songs out there, but the love song you and your significant other deemed was your very own is the one playing on the radio or in the mall or in the restaurant you are eating in.
That is a sign your soulmate is thinking of you and sending that specific song to you.
13. They literally check up on you.
This is the easiest sign to recognize that you are on your soulmate's mind. Not only that, but it is also one of the many signs of love.
If they call you to see how you are doing or send you little texts like "thinking of you," they are. Consider it a big sign from the universe.
14. You keep thinking of them.
The universe is all about give and take. What energy you put in is the energy you get out. So if you are thinking of them, they are most likely thinking of you.
15. You find a white feather.
A white feather is one of the several angelic signs the universe sends. Not only does a white feather symbolize faith and protection, but it is also a sign that someone you miss is thinking about you. It’s one of the universe's ways to show you that they feel the same way.
A white feather is also a way for your angel to let you know that your soulmate who has passed away is safe and happy in heaven or their next life.
