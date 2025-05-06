7 Things A Man Will Only Do When He Doesn’t Just Love You, But Genuinely Likes You

When it comes to the perfect recipe for love, all the best couples have one thing in common: they don't just love each other, they genuinely like each other, too. The strongest couples are friends as well as lovers.

Some men easily fall in love, but their actions will leave you wondering if they even like you at all — and that’s the red flag. TikToker and host of the "Hey Girlfriend Podcast," Kindall D., is an expert in the dating game, and she said there are clear signs when a man not only loves his partner but genuinely likes her, too. If you've been doubting where you stand, look for these signs, and worry no more.

The 7 things a man will do when he genuinely likes you as much as he loves you:

1. He shares the cooking and cleaning with you

Kindall explained that the first and clearest sign a man genuinely likes you, not just loves you, is that you're not alone when it comes to the cooking and cleaning. “I have never been reduced to domesticated duties, as if that's all a woman is good for, like cooking, cleaning, etc. We have always shared those duties. If I don't feel like cooking, it's not a big deal,” she said.

Research backs her up. As Sheri Stritof from Verywell Mind explained, chores might seem minor, but they can cause major tension in relationships. When one person feels like they’re doing more, especially in regards to cooking, cleaning, or caregiving, it often leads to stress and conflict.

Even when both partners work full-time, women still tend to carry the bulk of the housework. Experts agree that it’s less about a perfect 50/50 split and more about whether both people feel the workload is fair. If one partner is unhappy, it’s time to talk, reassess, and find a system that works for both.

2. He wants to be around you

One clear and beautiful sign that a man genuinely "likes" and cares for you is simple and crystal clear: He wants to be around you. If a man doesn’t want to spend quality time with you, it’s a major red flag. A man who truly likes you will make time for you. Whether it’s planning dates, going on trips, or simply enjoying everyday moments together, he’ll want to be part of your world and have you in his. Kindall emphasized that when a man genuinely likes you, he’ll want to engage with you not because he has to, but because he actually enjoys your company.

While stress or personal struggles can affect a partner’s behavior, it shouldn’t be a constant excuse, because you deserve to feel wanted and valued. According to Verywell Mind, if your partner seems distant or uninterested in spending time with you, start by reflecting on your feelings and then have an honest, non-blaming conversation with them. Try to reconnect by planning fun activities together and exploring new ways to be close.

If nothing changes, consider therapy; it can help. If your partner still won’t make the effort, it may be time to move on. You deserve someone who shows up for you, puts in the effort, and genuinely wants to be with you.

3. He talks about you with pride

Another sign Kindall highlighted is that a man who genuinely likes and admires you will talk about you with pride when you're not around. She shared from her own experience with her husband: “When I'm not around, I would meet some of his colleagues and associates for the first time, and they would already know about me.”

In other words, people in his life will already know your name and how much you mean to him, because he’s spoken about you with genuine appreciation. That kind of love shows up even in silence.

4. What matters to you, matters to him

A man who truly cares about you won’t just boast about you. Instead, he’ll also make space for what matters to you, even if he doesn’t fully understand or enjoy it. As Kindall explained, whether it's watching your favorite show or supporting a cause you care about, he’ll show up because it matters to you. And ideally, this goes both ways.

These moments, where one partner takes an interest in the other’s world, can naturally lead to new shared interests, strengthening the relationship. Writer Becky Burgum from Refinery29 experienced this firsthand. Though she and her boyfriend initially bonded over a few shared interests, she learned that their differences, when met with respect and curiosity, actually made the relationship stronger. Experts say too much similarity can lead to boredom, limit growth, or even drag out relationships that aren’t meant to last.

5. He remembers the details

Another powerful sign, Kindall said, that shows a man truly likes you is that he remembers the little things. So, mirror that energy — pay attention, ladies, to the details he remembers about you, because sometimes it’ll truly surprise you how much he notices. Describing how her own husband shows this kind of care, Kindall shared, “He remembers details about me and remembers things I tell him I like or want, the nice, thoughtful gestures he does for me always have me and who I am in mind.”

TikToker Ryan, who often shares insights from his relationship with his wife Delilah, agreed. He said a man shouldn’t just remember the details — he should study his woman. That means learning what she likes and dislikes, noticing how she moves through her day, and figuring out how to support her without being asked. For instance, when they’re heading out for a nice dinner, and he sees her changing outfits or doing her makeup, he grabs a bag and packs it with things she might need, like hair ties or flats to swap her heels. Why? Because he’s paying attention. He’s showing love by making her life easier.

6. He fights fair

He fights fair. Even in conflict, he doesn’t tear you down. There’s respect because resolution isn’t about winning or proving a point. Loving you means protecting your heart, even in disagreement. So, he keeps it clean, sometimes, who knows, even lightening the moment with humor to ease the tension. But how does that actually work?

When used kindly, humor can ease tension and help people reconnect. A well-timed joke or light comment can soften the mood and make it easier to speak honestly without causing hurt. Instead of letting frustration turn into a fight, humor can express feelings more gently. It can shift the tone, break the cycle of blame, and open the door to understanding. Most importantly, laughter helps us stay connected. It reminds us not to take everything so seriously and makes space for closeness, even in the middle of a disagreement.

7. He supports your dreams without limits

The final item on Kindall’s list that shows your significant other truly likes you is that he supports your dreams without limits. She explained, “[My husband] is so supportive of my dreams, goals, and passions. And my passions have changed throughout the years we've been together. He has supported them all. He has even supplied me with things I need for my hobbies and passions.” She added, “His motto is, if it makes me happy, then it makes him happy.”

Mandy Kloppers and Patrick Nagle from MentalHealth.com echo this idea, agreeing with Kindall that a relationship should never come at the cost of your dreams. They emphasized that your goals are essential for your identity and fulfillment, and sacrificing them for a partner can lead to resentment. In a healthy relationship, both partners support and celebrate each other’s aspirations. That begins with honest conversations, cheering each other on, and setting shared goals while also pursuing personal ones. In doing so, both partners grow — not just together, but as individuals — with a future that honors both their paths.

Mina Rose Morales is a writer and photojournalist with a degree in journalism. She covers a wide range of topics, including psychology, self-help, relationships, and the human experience.