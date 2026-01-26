When you settle down with someone, you want your life to be easier by having them in it. That’s not to say that they should be doing everything for you to make your life better. However, it’s important to find someone who makes everyday things more enjoyable.

Women are looking for men who provide them with respect, sensitivity, and excitement, among other things. Doing anything from going to the grocery store to a dreaded trip to the DMV should be less stressful with the person you love. We all have to do things we do not want to do. It’s part of life. Daily tasks can feel difficult. What’s important is finding someone you can do anything with. A man who complains about everyday things feels like a nightmare to be with. Getting through the day with someone who is often unhappy is frustrating. When these simple things become a conflict, it’s time to rethink having this person in your life.

If a man complains about these 11 everyday things, he’s probably a nightmare to be with

1. Doing chores

Research has shown that employed women work something called the ‘invisible third shift.’ This is the idea that, after a long day at work, they may have to continue their efforts by maintaining the household. Doing chores, cooking dinner, and taking care of the home take up their spare time. It’s not uncommon for women to feel burnt out. When they’re married or living with a partner, it’s only expected that they pull their weight around the house.

When a man complains about doing the simplest chores, he is probably a nightmare to be with. If you are in a partnership, you work together. If the person in your life isn't willing to help, it’s a serious sign that they may have bad intentions.

2. Running errands

We all have to run errands. Whether it’s bringing a package to the post office or grabbing your medication from the pharmacy, these tasks can be annoying, but need to get done. It can feel like we don’t have enough hours in the day to get everything completed. If both of you work, it makes it even more complicated. You need to be comfortable picking up the slack for the person in your life, and sometimes that means running the errands when the other person has too much on their plate.

There is this idea that marriage is 50/50. However, there are times when one person needs to give more support than the other. It’s a non-negotiable rule. If a man complains about doing something as basic as running an errand for his partner, he might be a nightmare to be with.

3. Cooking dinner

At the end of a long day, making dinner can be difficult. We are typically exhausted. Whether it was a day at the office or juggling the kids all day, it’s hard to find the energy to do anything else when those evening hours roll in. Sometimes, we need our partners to support us by helping with the simple things. If a man is constantly complaining about having to help with dinner, he is probably a nightmare to be with.

Some men may pretend they are not good at cooking. In doing so, they’re using weaponized incompetence. By playing it off like they can’t cook or are bad at it, they are trying to remove the responsibility from their shoulders. If they complain about cooking, they can be frustrating to be around. Everyone in the household eats dinner; the responsibility must not fall on one person’s shoulders.

4. Apologizing

In relationships, we all make mistakes. There is no such thing as a conflict-free partnership. What matters the most is how arguments are solved. Having clear and open conversations makes a relationship stronger. Admitting when you are wrong is essential for maintaining a healthy partnership.

If a man complains when he has to apologize for his behavior, it’s a red flag. Some men will remain convinced they never did anything wrong and feel they have to be defensive in these moments. They may apologize, but complain about having to do so. It’s not uncommon for some men to avoid apologizing at all.

5. Spending money

In a perfect world, we would be able to save more than we had to spend. Financial issues can pop up out of nowhere for anyone. It’s scary to feel vulnerable when it comes to money. However, the reality is that we have to purchase things. Whether it’s paying a bill or going to the grocery store, essentials have to be met. If a man complains about spending money on anything, he is probably a nightmare to be with.

Of course, it’s perfectly acceptable for him to be a voice of reason when needed. However, it’s not acceptable for him to complain about the money that needs to be spent. If he is never willing to fork over the checkbook for important things like car repairs or overdue bills, he is probably hard to be with.

6. Watching the kids

If children are involved in your relationship, the way your partner addresses them is important. If he sees spending time with his children as ‘babysitting’ rather than parenting, he is likely a nightmare to be with. How he responds when you ask him to watch the kids so you can do something is important. If he complains, it’s a bad sign. He may be difficult to be around.

Spending time with his children should never be viewed as a chore. If a man is constantly complaining about everyday things like watching his own kids, he may not be easy to be with.

7. Standing in line

Standing in line is annoying. Psychology backs up our frustration with standing around waiting for things. How do we navigate the feeling of wasting time? It’s not a waste of time if you are waiting for something important. If a man finds lines to test his patience, it’s a common annoyance. However, if he constantly complains about having to wait for something, he is likely not easy to live with.

Impatience is something that some struggle with more than others. If a man chooses to leave a grocery store instead of standing in a long line, he’s probably not the most helpful partner. We have to do things we do not like and tap into our patience when it matters.

8. Being around other people

We all know someone who has claimed to hate people. Sometimes, this phrase is said out of frustration. I get it, we’ve all been there. However, if you're with a man who constantly complains about the people around you, he is likely a nightmare to be with. He will constantly be looking for faults in others. He causes more problems with this mindset.

“Feeling this way can make it difficult for you to go about your life and interact with people on a day-to-day basis. It can cause a lot of conflict in your relationships with family, friends, colleagues, and other people in your life. Hate is also an intense emotion that can take a toll on your health,” says Sanjana Gupta for Verywell Mind. This is why being with someone who complains about disliking people is frustrating. It can cause a lot of unnecessary drama.

9. Sharing his emotions

Being vulnerable is important in a relationship. Partners need to feel comfortable sharing things. The idea of toxic masculinity has convinced men that showing and sharing their emotions is taboo. They’ve been convinced that only weak people show their feelings to others. They want to be seen as strong.

Breaking down this wall with a man is hard. If a guy is always complaining about sharing his emotions with his partner, he is probably a nightmare to be with. He may refuse to be vulnerable with her. It can cause a complicated partnership that may not be worth it over time.

10. Seeing others succeed

Other people are not always our competition. This is especially true with the people in their lives. We want to see those we care about succeed. While it can be frustrating to see people achieve things we desire, it’s part of life. It can irritate us, but a man who is likely a nightmare to be with will rarely celebrate the wins of others.

If a man is constantly complaining about others, it may be a sign that he is jealous of them. He will sometimes see their success as a direct blow to their ego. Men like this can have a hard time embracing others around them, and make them a nightmare to be around.

11. Being asked simple questions

There are times when being asked questions feels frustrating. It’s common to be annoyed when you feel like you are being asked something that should be simple for others to understand. However, if a man is irritated and often complains about this, he may be a nightmare to be around. He will always find a way to take offense at being asked a simple question. If he lacks patience when you ask a simple question, it’s not easy to spend your time with him.

Sometimes people are unaware that the questions they’re asking are annoying to others. When a man lacks the patience to answer and explain, he isn’t great to be around. He may bring others down with his complaining.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.