Men often feel grounded, empowered, and more emotionally safe in healthy relationships with their partners, for a number of reasons. However, when they start to feel emotionally disconnected, unseen, or disrespected by their partners, it’s not uncommon for them to withdraw completely, both physically and emotionally.

From “I’m fine” to “let’s talk about this later,” these subtle red flags of disconnection aren’t obvious at first in conversations. Still, if a husband is secretly miserable, he’ll start saying these phrases casually. Every relationship has its own unique dynamics and nuances, but for the most part, the key to coming back together lies in communication and honesty. Be open about your emotions, lay them on the table, and start resolving them as a team.

If a husband is secretly miserable, he’ll start saying these 11 phrases casually

1. ‘I’m fine’

MDV Edwards | Shutterstock.com

Rather than opening up and offering space for vulnerability in his relationship, if a husband is secretly miserable, he’ll start saying phrases like “I’m fine” casually and more often. According to a 2024 study, men are more likely than women to rely on emotional suppression for coping with their emotions, so it’s not surprising that they’re more avoidant.

Part of the reason why men feel more secure and often need relationships more than their female partners do is because of this emotional difference. They rely on their female partners to support their emotions and help them regulate, but when they’re disconnected or unhappy, that workflow’s often disrupted.

If a husband is secretly miserable or unhappy in his marriage, he’ll stop asking for help, offering up his emotions, or leaning into vulnerability, and instead avoid it entirely with short, casual phrases like this one.

2. ‘Whatever you want’

PeopleImages | Shutterstock.com

Even if it sounds nice or feels reflective of a healthy, balanced relationship, a phrase like “whatever you want” is often a sign of a miserable husband’s resignation. They no longer care about finding a balance or making their needs known, so they misguidedly avoid conflict and “protect the peace” by letting their wife make all the decisions.

Unfortunately, like a study published in the Personal Relationships journal explains, it’s often this quiet emotional disengagement and resignation that separates couples to a place of no return. It calls on disrespect, passive-aggressive behaviors, and quiet resentment to thrive, all things that miserable husbands may rely on, at the expense of their relationship’s health.

3. ‘I’ll be home late’

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock.com

Especially as financial burdens affect more households and work becomes more demanding across the board, it’s not surprising that workplace responsibilities are creating tensions in romantic relationships at home. However, this relationship with work and the tendency of a partner to overwork themselves in an office may also be a side effect of their own misery or a relationship’s emotional disconnection.

A man who’s trying to avoid quality time with a partner or vulnerable conversations at home may work late intentionally — staying at the office until the late evening hours to avoid discomfort and conflict. So, a phrase like this every once in a while may be well-natured for a busy worker, but a consistent pattern could also be a red flag.

4. ‘It’s not a big deal’

PeopleImages | Shutterstock.com

If a husband is secretly miserable, he’ll start saying phrases like “it’s not a big deal” casually, rather than expressing issues and emotions as they come up. He’d rather self-soothe by avoiding confrontation and vulnerability with a phrase invalidating his own struggles than open a can of worms tainted with resentment at home.

Men also tend to regulate their emotions better through activity, so if they’re not expressing concerns or complex emotions, but spending more time working at the office or exercising, chances are they could be dealing with quiet emotional turmoil on the inside.

5. ‘You don’t understand’

Chay_Tee | Shutterstock.com

If a husband is secretly miserable, he’ll probably start saying phrases like “you don’t understand” more often. Not only does he clearly feel unheard in conversations, but he’s also likely lost the emotional connection with his partner that allows him to share emotions without restrictions or rules.

Of course, even in passing conversations and seemingly casual moments, if a husband feels consistently misunderstood, it can spark disconnection. A study published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships argues that feelings of chronic misunderstandings can often reduce self-esteem and promote emotional turmoil, especially if they’re not being communicated or actively resolved.

So, even in the rough patches and arguments, make an active effort to listen to and craft a safe space for your partner. Not only does it rebuild trust in a relationship, it helps people feel heard in ways that let their emotional walls come down.

6. ‘I miss how things used to be’

Geber86 | Shutterstock.com

Even if they’re hidden and subtle in everyday conversations between partners, feelings of regret, disappointment, and anger, directed both internally and externally, often influence conversation well-being and decision-making.

If a husband is secretly miserable, yearning for a past version of his relationship, chances are the regret and internal dysregulation will affect even the most casual interactions at home. When making decisions about the future or talking with his wife in passing at home, these feelings of being unseen or wishing for the past aren’t always obvious, but they do chip away at relationship satisfaction in the long run.

7. ‘Can we talk about this later?’

Dragana Gordic | Shutterstock.com

If a husband is secretly miserable, chances are his avoidant tendencies are carrying him through discomfort and offering a fleeting sense of comfort amid emotional insecurity. By using phrases like “Can we talk about this later?” or actively avoiding quality time and conversations, he avoids confrontation and protects his internal fears.

Even if it’s not obvious at first, the emotional disconnect that follows is hard to ignore. That’s why making space for healthy check-ins is so important for couples amid the chaos of everyday life, not just to express complex emotions and concerns, but also to ensure people feel loved and safe.

8. ‘I’m doing my best’

simona pilolla 2 | Shutterstock.com

According to a study published in the BMC Psychology journal, emotional exhaustion and withdrawal tendencies are often inherently linked. People who feel burnt out and drained emotionally are often the same ones who withdraw from conflict or avoid seeking support.

For men who rely on their wives for emotional labor to regulate themselves, experiencing these kinds of negative shifts in their relationships can leave them feeling more alone and entirely dysregulated.

So, if a husband is secretly miserable and coping with disconnection in his marriage, chances are he’ll start using phrases like “I’m doing my best” in the face of concerns more casually. And the truth is: he probably is. Without the support of a partner or a safe space at home, emotional exhaustion could be lowering his effort and engagement.

9. ‘I don’t want to talk about it’

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock.com

Phrases like “I’m not talking about this right now” or “this isn’t the time” are often common in a secretly miserable husband, especially if they’re generally avoidant in the face of confrontation or vulnerability.

Even in passing moments and conversations at home, he’ll start actively avoiding anything that brings up his resentment. Of course, there’s also a chance that he will react strongly to seemingly innocent conversations, experiencing an overwhelming upheaval of suppressed emotions and anger at random moments.

10. ‘We’re just different now’

Face Stock | Shutterstock.com

When emotional intimacy in a relationship fades, simple things like shallow interactions and a lack of emotional support can be some of the early telltale signs. A husband may start to acknowledge the shift of a relationship or use phrases like “we’re just different now” to excuse his emotional resignation. Still, at some point, it will be impossible to ignore.

Even if they seem innocent on the surface or like the regular shifts that occur during a rough patch, sustaining a dynamic with a lack of emotional intimacy can sometimes be a red flag that a large separation is quickly approaching.

11. ‘You never listen to me’

Kmpzzz | Shutterstock.com

Even if his wife is making an effort or recognizing poor shifts in the relationship, a man who’s secretly miserable and holding onto resentment will often use casual phrases like “you never listen to me” often.

Feeling heard is essential to any relationship or connection, according to a study published in PLOS One, but when it’s overlooked in favor of others, life responsibilities, or resentment, it can sabotage relationship satisfaction and happiness in both partners.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.