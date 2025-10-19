When a man falls out of love with his wife, it can be hard for him to put those feelings into words. Although he no longer has deep feelings for her, it doesn’t always mean that he wants to break her heart. It’s difficult to let someone you once shared a special bond with down. Instead of telling her how he feels, he may start to show it through his behavior.

“When your husband is not in love with you anymore, it means the emotional bond that once held you close has weakened or faded. It’s not just about the absence of grand gestures; it’s the quiet, everyday moments where you feel his distance,” Sylvia Smith wrote for Marriage.com. “Data extracted from a study shows that people who were married for 3 years or longer reported 36.7% less partner love than people who were married for 2 years or less. Men specifically showed a 9.2% loss of affection among couples married for a short or a long time.” It’s not uncommon for love to fade in a relationship, but when a man isn’t ready to say those words out loud, it will show in the way he treats her.

If a man no longer loves his wife, he'll stop doing these 11 things altogether

1. He'll stop asking her opinion

When a couple has a happy and healthy relationship, they will ask for each other’s opinions on things. Making decisions together is important. He will always want to know how his wife feels about things when things are going smoothly. She'll know everything about his life. From his job decisions to the clothes he wears, his wife will usually have a hand in helping him come to conclusions.

Sadly, a major sign that a man no longer loves his wife is how he stops asking her opinion on important matters. He will stop seeking her approval for things. Gone are the days of conversations about important topics. He will make all decisions for himself, regardless of how it will make her feel. He no longer cares about keeping her happy.

2. He'll no longer text her during the day

This is something I value with my partner. Throughout the day, we text each other updates where we can. Sometimes, it’s as simple as sharing a photo of our pets or asking how each other’s days are going. When someone is unhappy in their marriage, they will no longer bother to text their wife and check in throughout the day.

In a Reddit thread, a user asked if it was normal for a husband to go all day without texting his wife.

“My ex wouldn’t stay in touch. My current partner always does. Keeping in touch regularly throughout the day makes me feel like I’m in a normal relationship,” said one commentator. Another gave advice, “If it concerns you, then no, you are not reading too much into it. Intuition starts with a feeling, a notion, a WHY? Maybe you feel you want to be more of a priority, a feeling of recognition. You wonder if he is on his phone, but why isn't he reaching out more? That is a perfectly valid question and one that may lead to more questions over time left unaddressed. At least you do seem to spend time together in the physical realm. But no, nothing is unwarranted if it bothers you; a woman's intuition is a powerful thing.”

3. He won't plan dates

If a husband no longer loves his wife, he will stop spending time with her wherever he can. Likely, he has to spend time with her at home. It’s hard for him to find the patience to sit on the couch and watch TV with her. This will, of course, change how he wants to spend time with her outside of the house.

Was your husband once a kind and thoughtful guy? Would he always plan romantic dates? Did he prioritize making you feel good? If those things have stopped out of the blue, it could be that he no longer loves her. Spending time with his wife is no longer his priority.

4. He'll cut off intimacy

This is a major sign that a man is no longer in love with his wife. If he no longer initiates intimacy or shuts down every attempt you make, he is clearly unhappy. It could mean he is seeing someone else, or that he has fallen out of love with her.

Cutting off intimacy also means avoiding all physical touch. He’ll stop holding her hand in public. Gone are the days of cuddling up in bed. He will pull away from her both emotionally and physically. He has no interest in maintaining his marriage when these behaviors set in.

5. He'll avoid working through conflict

Some couples may think that never arguing is a good thing. While couples can have happy relationships without conflict, it’s unrealistic to think no issues will come up in your marriage. Having an open conversation when things get tough shows that you want a stronger relationship. Avoiding conflict shows that he is no longer interested in his relationship.

“Conflict provides an opportunity for making change — if both partners are up for it. Conflict gives you a chance to work on the problems in your relationship,” says Elizabeth Dorrance Hall, Ph.D., for Psychology Today. “Conscious communication asks you to step back, reanalyze the situation as an outsider, and come back to the table to hash out what is really going on between you and your partner.” Avoiding conflict shows he does not care about her feelings.

6. He'll stop doing little things to make her happy

A sweet way to show someone you care about them is by doing small gestures. Did your husband once do the dishes for you after you cooked dinner? Did he wash your favorite blanket and leave it out on the couch for you when you’d planned to hang out on the couch? Did he bring you home flowers for no reason? These are the little things that make a difference in a marriage.

When a man no longer loves his wife, doing sweet gestures for her becomes the last thing on his mind. He isn’t looking to make her day anymore. Bringing her joy is not important to him. The little acts of kindness disappear when a man has fallen out of love with his wife.

7. He'll stop trying to impress her

When a couple first gets together, they are constantly looking to impress each other. Whether it’s with their appearance or their interests, they are open and want the other person to like them. He’ll put effort into his outfits. He will make sure his hair is always styled. He will also always try to impress her with his activities. When love is lost in a marriage, her opinion of him becomes less of a concern.

“When some guys are in love and happy in their relationship, one of their major priorities is to take care of their physical appearance. They will be concerned about their looks and mannerisms because they want to keep impressing their partner,” Sylvia Smith penned for Marriage.com. “On the other hand, if they are unhappy in their relationship, every motivation to look physically good will die because their partner no longer thrills them like before.”

8. He won't make eye contact

Looking into the eyes of someone you love is an intimate experience. Connection through eye contact can be powerful. If someone is no longer in love with their wife, they will struggle to lock eyes with her. Maybe he is hiding something and feels dishonest making eye contact with her.

On the other hand, he can feel so disconnected from his marriage that having a conversation with intense eye contact can be uncomfortable. When the relationship dynamic shifts, connecting in intimate ways becomes awkward. He might have a hard time locking eyes with her because he feels guilty for lying to her about his love.

9. He'll stop making plans

Building a future together was likely the whole point he got married in the first place. He wanted to have someone he could consult with day in and day out. When a man falls out of love with his wife, he no longer views a future with her. He will stop making plans with her and will leave her out of major decision-making. He will refuse to consult with her because he no longer sees a future with her.

He will no longer have meaningful conversations with her. Making goals to accomplish together stops completely. He doesn’t want to make a life plan with someone he no longer loves. If you notice your husband has completely shut you out, he could have fallen out of love with you altogether.

10. He avoids talking about himself

When a man stops loving his wife, he will no longer fill her in on his daily life. Updates about his work situation will become few and far between. If he used to catch her up on what his friends and family were doing, that goes out the window. He doesn’t want to have more conversations with her than he feels he has to.

“Silence can mean many things — overwhelm, exhaustion, unspoken frustrations, or even a need for space. Some men struggle to express emotions, fearing conflict or rejection. Others withdraw without realizing how it affects their partner,” writes Sylvia Smith for Marriage.com. “If you find yourself wondering, 'Why doesn’t my husband talk to me?’ know that silence is rarely just about one thing. It might not be easy, but understanding what is behind it can help you move closer instead of further apart.”

11. He neglects her needs

A man who no longer loves his wife will stop caring about her needs. If she requests that he spend more time with her or gives her more physical touch, he will likely ignore these requests. He may choose to stop doing these things in hopes of pushing her away, making the inevitable divorce easier.

“One of the most common complaints from wives feeling emotionally neglected is that they begged their husbands to simply spend time with them. Not even grand gestures, just attention. And yet, the men ignore it. It’s hard to stay positive about the relationship when your feelings are ignored on a regular basis. I don’t want to be mean, but these are the kind of men who get dumped,” writes the blogger behind The Relationship Recipe. “If any of this hits home, here’s your sign: stop engaging. You’ve already lost the battle. You’re stuck in a no-win situation with your husband not listening. At this point, he doesn’t care and doesn’t think he has to.”

