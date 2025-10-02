Even though discourse around marital issues often centers around a loss of physical intimacy, personal identity, or constant conflict, the more insidious loss of respect is often the biggest indicator of divorce. Not only does it sabotage a couple's ability to grow back together and resolve conflicts, like marriage therapist Stephen J. Betchen suggests, it sparks a dynamic where cruelty and criticism are common.

From questions like "Why do you always mess up?" to phrases like "I'm too busy for this," if a wife no longer respects her husband, she'll start saying these things casually. She's too emotionally exhausted and drained trying to show up, support, and love a person who clearly doesn't put in the effort to do the same for her.

If a wife no longer respects her husband, she'll start saying these 11 things casually

1. 'I'll stay home'

MDV Edwards | Shutterstock

Even if the signs of lost respect in a marriage seem overly subtle and unsuspecting, they're often more detrimental to relationship health than a loss of romantic love, according to psychology researcher Peter Gray.

When one partner drifts apart and loses attraction or romantic love, it's possible to cultivate it again, growing together. However, a loss of respect often comes with a slew of disappointments, resentments, and frustrations that can make it hard to come back together again — at least, in a healthy way.

Even small casual phrases like "I'll stay home" can be a sign that a woman has lost respect for her husband. She'd prefer to be alone than in his company, and definitely doesn't want to go out in public with him.

Advertisement

2. 'Why didn't you do this already?'

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

According to a study from the Journal of Marriage and Family, the more frequent negative interactions and conversations a couple has, the more likely they are to have worsened relationship satisfaction. That's why seemingly innocent, yet still fundamentally critical phrases like this are often signs of lost respect between wives and their partners.

Whether it's unmet expectations, resentment, or a struggle with personal responsibilities, wives who use this phrase are clearly underwhelmed by their husband's effort, losing respect for their ability to be in a healthy relationship.

Advertisement

3. 'Actually...'

f.t. Photographer | Shutterstock

If a wife no longer respects her husband, it can show up in subtle ways. It's not just an entire loss of respect, but a loss of respect for their space in conversations and a disengagement from what they have to say in social interactions. They may use phrases like "actually..." to interrupt in conversations, even if it makes them feel unimportant or unheard, like psychotherapist Amy Morin explains.

According to a study from the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, when partners consistently don't feel heard or seen, even when it's in something as casual as a passing conversation, they grow disconnected from their relationships. They feel lonelier and alone in their relationships — not always just the person who's receiving disrespect, but also the one offering it.

Advertisement

4. 'I don't care'

GaudiLab | Shutterstock

When a wife loses respect for her husband, she may stop doing the emotional labor she's taken on in a relationship, from avoiding conflict to misunderstanding her partner's emotions when he's unable to express them in a vulnerable way.

That's why "I don't care" or "I don't have time for this" are some of the things she'll start saying casually when she loses respect in her relationship. Even at the expense of her relationship, like a study from Psychological Bulletin suggests, that often happens in the face of misunderstandings between partners, she protects her own emotional well-being by only looking out for herself.

Advertisement

5. 'That's not right'

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

Rather than working with her partner to support change or being empathetic about his mistakes, a wife who's lost respect for her husband often opts for constant criticism. Rather than burdening herself with emotional strain for a partner that doesn't do the same for her, she now uses blunt phrases like "that's not right" to cope.

According to psychotherapist F. Diane Barth, constant criticism between partners in a marriage can undermine otherwise positive feelings of trust and love, even in subtle and unsuspecting ways. It prevents vulnerability from flourishing, which can further separate partners and spark resentment over time.

Advertisement

6. 'Why can't you be more like him?'

Gladskikh Tatiana | Shutterstock

Even in subtle and unsuspecting ways, comparison culture negatively affects all of our lives. From pressures to "fit in" through social media to comparing our relationships with the ones we see online, it's easy to fall into the trap of constantly comparing ourselves.

It's also one of the signs that a woman has lost respect for her husband in a marriage — if she's constantly comparing him to other people and pushing him to be more like the curated narratives of husbands on social media.

"Why can't you be more like him?" is a phrase she'll use often, even if it takes on a sarcastic and joking tone — trying to push him to show up better and meet her needs, even if it's entirely misguided.

Advertisement

7. 'I don't know why I even bother explaining it'

YAKOBCHUK VIACHESLAV | Shutterstock

Trying to communicate their needs or frustrations with a disconnected partner can be exhausting for wives, which is why they often end up losing respect and love. They don't feel heard themselves, so they're less motivated to offer that support back.

In many cases, arguments and a constant state of conflict for these couples is often inevitable, with resentment and suppressed concerns growing unmediated behind the scenes.

Especially when the stress from these little and petty arguments causes physical and emotional distress for both partners, it's not surprising that seemingly innocent phrases like this drift them further apart.

Advertisement

8. 'I'm not in the mood'

OWL_VISION_STUDIO | Shutterstock

According to a study from Social and Personal Relationships, bonding, respect, and emotional support play a huge role in crafting a couple's physical intimacy. So, if a woman isn't getting the vulnerability, openness, or emotional support she needs to feel loved and comfortable, chances are she's going to withdraw from physical affection as well.

That's why phrases like "I'm not in the mood" and "don't touch me" are common for wives who no longer respect their husbands. They're tired of offering affection and comfort when they're not getting it in return.

Advertisement

9. 'I'm not interested'

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Whether it's a check-in at the end of the day or having quality time together before going to bed, a wife who's lost respect for her husband is never "interested." She's always justifying her alone time and making excuses for withdrawing from these moments, because she's drained trying to put in effort for someone who doesn't appreciate it.

According to marriage therapist Amy Smith, even the casual and seemingly insignificant check-ins with a partner at home are beneficial for communication, bonding, affection, and conflict-resolution. So, if you're skipping these things to send a message, cope with frustration, or distance from a partner, it's the entire relationship that suffers.

Advertisement

10. 'I need to be alone'

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

While spending time alone in a marriage is incredibly important to relationship well-being — promoting stronger individuality, self-esteem, and clarity between partners — it's also important that quality time is regularly prioritized for the sake of connectedness.

So, if a wife is always using justifications for avoidance with a phrase like "I need to be alone," chances are she's not benefiting from the typical beauties of solitude, but rather, grappling with disconnection and isolation in her relationship.

Advertisement

11. 'It's been busy at the office'

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Whether it's a justification for spending more time on her phone, like a Utah State University study suggests, often leads to disconnection in a marriage, or an excuse to spend more time away from home and at work, a woman who's lost respect for her husband will often say things like "it's been busy at the office" often.

She'd prefer to be alone, at work, or distracting herself with a phone than having a conversation with her partner, largely because she feels more lonely and uncomfortable when she does.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.